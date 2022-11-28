Read full article on original website
CA. Nurse
4d ago
Such a tragic story he is so cute handsome young man i know he's skate boarding in heaven. Prayers and condolences to all his family and friends. 🙏 🙏
13
CadMalConCaiGMA
4d ago
Awww I’m so sorry for your loss! 🥰 from one cat lover to another may you rest in peace and welcome all kitties with your loving arms 🐾🐈⬛🐾🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰
7
empath
5d ago
I’m so very sorry for the families loss. Prayers for strength during this grief stricken time. 🙏
19
Folsom, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The De La Salle High School football team will have a game with Folsom High School on December 02, 2022, 19:30:00. 2022 CIF North Regional 1-AA Football Championship Bowl Game.
abc10.com
December 2022: ABC10's Teacher of the Month Jasmyn Starke
Sacramento, CA – ABC10, in partnership with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and Sacramento State’s College of Education, is proud to announce 5th Grade Teacher Jasmyn Starke of Stone Lake Elementary School in Elk Grove as Teacher of the Month for December 2022. In place for 20 years, Teacher of the Month is one of ABC10’s signature community enrichment initiatives designed to highlight local teachers making a difference in the lives of their students and families. After being interviewed recently by ABC10’s Mark S. Allen, a seven-time Emmy Award winning member of the news team, an uplifting story about Ms. Starke will air multiple times during the month of December. The first time the story will air is on Tuesday, December 13 during ABC10’s morning news between 5-7 a.m. and again that same evening during ABC10 News at 5 p.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Accident Reported Near Lincoln High School in Stockton
The California Highway Patrol reported that a student was injured in a pedestrian accident in Stockton on the morning of Tuesday, November 29, 2022. The incident occurred near Sierra Middle School and Lincoln High School, officials said. Details on the Pedestrian Accident in Stockton That Left a Student Injured. A...
11-year-old hit by car in front of Carmichael school
CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department are responding to a vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old near Winston Churchill Middle School. Metro confirmed that the 11-year-old is suffering from minor to moderate injuries, but has yet to say if it will be transporting the child to an area hospital. The incident […]
KCRA.com
'Someone knows something': Sacramento family in mourning after 20-year-old dies of fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One Sacramento family is now mourning the loss of their daughter after an accidental fentanyl poisoning. "I'm just sitting here thinking 'not my child, this is my child we’re having these services and candlelights for.' It just hurts a lot," Owen Newman Jr. said. Twenty-year-old...
Winter Storm: Schools closed in El Dorado County due to ice, snow
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Some schools in El Dorado County announced closures Friday morning as snow continues to impact roads.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Name of Elk Grove hit-and-run victim released
The Sacrament Coroner’s office released the name of the victim in the hit-and-run fatality on November 23, 2022. 62-year-old Julian Johnson was killed when he was struck by a driver who was later arrested for driving under the influence and hit-and-run. First responders administered CPR to Mr. Johnson but he was declared deceased at the scene of the collision.
Woman in Citrus Heights helping children get letters to Santa
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — In a few weeks, Santa will be visiting children around the world to deliver presents, and one Citrus Heights woman said she’s been called upon to help Santa grant holiday wishes. Christmas for Kendra Carden and her daughter Syvanna Sill is a big deal. “Family is the most important thing, […]
CHP issues silver alert for San Joaquin, Los Angeles Counties
STOCKTON, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for San Joaquin and Los Angeles Counties in their search for an at-risk, missing 66-year-old man. Authorities are looking for Warren Brown, 66, who was last seen near Sungate Drive and Grandview Drive in Palmdale around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15. CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
Homeless man accused of attacking bicyclist with machete in Rancho Cordova to appear in court today
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man accused of attacking a bicyclist with a machete is expected to appear in court today. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old James Hall confessed to attacking the victim as the victim was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The confession came after Hall was captured just after midnight Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento.Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Family has since identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall...
Victim in Rancho Cordova machete attack dies, sheriff’s office says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — The 60-year-old man who was attacked with a machete while out on a bike ride on Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Timothy Fairall was attacked on Zinfandel Drive, near Beclan Drive, in Rancho Cordova around 6:30 p.m. The sheriff’s office said James Hall, 42, was arrested […]
Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents
Changes to a beloved dog park are pitting Sacramento residents against the city government. According to the Sacramento Bee, the city is about to begin enforcing leash requirements at city dog parks. Over the next few weeks, signs will be placed letting dog parents know that off-leash dogs are strictly prohibited. At one park in […] The post Changes to Sacramento New Dog Park Upset Dog Parents appeared first on DogTime.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A young man died on a busy Sacramento street. His family claims the road is unsafe by design
The family of a 22-year-old Sacramento man killed in a traffic incident last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against local government agencies, saying the road has a high-speed limit, lacks crosswalks and is unsafe. The parents of Pedro Ramon Garcia Aguila, 22, are suing the driver, city, county...
Fox40
Truck slides into utility pole in Calaveras County
BURSON, Calif. (KTXL) — A truck slid into a utility pole Thursday morning, Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters said. According to the fire department, the incident happened on Camanche Parkway in Burson. The fire department said its own crew and CAL FIRE both responded to the collision and that no one...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Elk Grove Pedestrian Fatality Involves Fleeing Driver
Accident on West Stockton Boulevard Causes Death of Pedestrian. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Elk Grove recently in a hit-and-run collision. The accident happened on West Stockton Boulevard around 5:15 a.m., according to the Elk Grove Police Department. The roadway between Whitelock Parkway and Kyler Road was shut down along West Stockton Boulevard as an investigation was conducted into the fatal crash.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Suspect Arrested in Elk Grove Pedestrian Fatality Accident
Arrest Made in Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident on West Stockton Boulevard. A DUI suspect, age 54, was arrested in Elk Grove following a hit-and-run pedestrian fatality accident on November 23. The collision was reported to the Elk Grove Police Department at about 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of West Stockton Boulevard at Whitelock Parkway. Investigators in the accident examined traffic surveillance cameras as well as those at the nearby Auto Mall and identified what they believe was the vehicle that struck the pedestrian and fled the scene.
KCRA.com
‘I didn’t want to die that way’: Former Sacramento homeless meth addict becomes outreach navigator for others
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 21 years of meth addiction and a decade of homelessness on the streets of Sacramento, Tracey Knickerbocker, 61, said God saved her life so she could show others a path out of homelessness and back to the real world. Knickerbocker is employed as a homeless...
KCRA.com
'Came out of nowhere': Neighbors stunned by Rancho Cordova machete attack on bicyclist, relieved suspect arrested
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Calling it an ambushattack on a man riding an electric bike in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of James Hall, 42. They said deputies with the gang suppression unit picked up Hall without incident at Shasta Community Park in South...
Convicted stalker walks away from Solano County prison camp
FAIRFIELD -- A 22-year-old convict, sentenced for stalking and a shooting, remained at large Friday after walking away from an inmate work camp in Solano County.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Raul Mejia was discovered missing at about 7:35 p.m. Thursday during an evening count at Delta Conservation Camp.Mejia came into CDCR custody in August from Los Angeles County for a sentence of seven years and eight months for stalking, discharging a firearm in an inhabited dwelling or vehicle, and attempting to prevent a witness from testifying. Mejia is described as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Anyone who sees Mejia or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911, their local law enforcement, or camp commander Sidney Turner at (707) 425-4878.
