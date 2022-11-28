Read full article on original website
Man shot in the arm in south Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
KMJ
Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Hanford shooting, no suspect arrested
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and later died after he was found in Hanford was identified by police on Friday. According to police, 34-year-old Eulalio Castillo was found in the area of Phillips Street and Highway 198 on Sunday, November 27 following a report of a subject who had been shot. […]
Woman threatened Fresno employees, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who officers say attempted petty theft at a Plato’s Closet and threatened employees in Fresno on November 26. Police say they responded to a call around 6:00 p.m. regarding petty theft at Plato’s Closet on Shaw Avenue. Upon investigation, authorities […]
Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
Man shot in northeast Fresno near Hoover High, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in northeast Fresno Friday morning. The shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. near Third Street and Barstow Avenue across the street from Hoover High School. Police say the victim was a man in his 30s who was shot one time […]
KMJ
Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore
LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
Man suspected of stealing truck killed by Tulare Police and Sheriff's deputies after pointing gun
Deputies and police officers tried to get the 38-year-old man inside to come out of the truck and surrender.
Search continues for missing 86-year-old Fresno man
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search teams from six counties continue to look for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno. “Well, my dad is suffering from dementia so if anybody sees him if you talk to him for two minutes you wouldn’t realize he had dementia because he’s still pretty bright but if you talk to him for […]
Dinuba Police looking for a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run
DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Dinuba Police Department are asking the public for assistance to identify a suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run that occurred in November. Officials say the fatal hit-and-run took place on November 19, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. and say that they believe the suspect’s vehicle is […]
GV Wire
Yosemite Squatter Suspected in Crime Spree Faces Stiff Federal Charges
Federal prosecutors are accusing Devin Michael Cuellar, 28, of trashing and stealing from a private residence in Yosemite National Park last year, as well as breaking gun possession prohibitions. A grand jury seated in Fresno returned a six-count indictment Thursday against Cuellar, charging him with being a felon in possession...
Clovis double murderer punished, blamed for a third death
The British national who killed his wife and mother-in-law in Clovis six years ago is now serving a life sentence.
1 Person Died in A Motor Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
The Police Department reported a pedestrian crash in Fresno on Thursday morning. The accident happened near Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue, west of Highway 99. According to Fresno Police Officials, a pedestrian was struck by a utility truck in central west Fresno.
Madera Police share footage of armed man killed by officers Saturday night
Madera Police have released new video after an armed man was shot and killed by officers Saturday night.
goldrushcam.com
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Two Suspects in Assault and Attempted Theft at Kohl’s in Fresno (With Video)
December 2, 2022 – The Fresno Police Department reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male and female entered a Kohl’s store and selected several clothing items. They attempted to leave the store without paying for the items and assaulted an employee in the process of leaving. They left the location in a dark colored mid-size SUV.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Tej Singh Brar
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tej Singh Brar. Tej Singh Brar is wanted by Law Enforcement for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell. 49-year-old Brar is 6' 1" tall, 210 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If...
Arrest made in connection to shooting of 13-year-old at Reedley apartment complex
An arrest has been made after a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
goldrushcam.com
Ten Defendants Associated with Nuestra Familia Plead Guilty to Drug Trafficking Offenses in Kings and Tulare Counties
December 1, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Ten defendants arrested as part of Operation Red Reaper have pleaded guilty on Tuesday to drug trafficking offenses, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. In 2019, Operation Red Reaper was a federal, state, and local law enforcement operation that targeted the criminal...
Could lethal police robots come to the Central Valley?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a long debate Tuesday night, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots – but could using so-called killer robots come to other parts of the state? YourCentralValley.com reached out to local law enforcement to find out if […]
