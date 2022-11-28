ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in the arm in south Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the arm in south Fresno on Friday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say an African-American man in his 30s was in an apartment complex in the area of Elm Avenue and Church Avenue when an unidentified man […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Gunshot Hits Man in the Arm at Apartment Complex in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm on Friday. Police were called to an apartment complex on Church Ave. at Elm just after 12:45 p.m. for the report of a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman threatened Fresno employees, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is on the lookout for a woman who officers say attempted petty theft at a Plato’s Closet and threatened employees in Fresno on November 26. Police say they responded to a call around 6:00 p.m. regarding petty theft at Plato’s Closet on Shaw Avenue. Upon investigation, authorities […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Thieves assault Kohl’s employee in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is currently searching for two people who were caught on camera stealing from Kohl’s and assaulting an employee. Police say around 8:00 p.m. a man and a woman went into the Kohl’s located at 3699 West Shaw Avenue. The suspects proceeded to select various clothes and load […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Early Morning Fight Leads To Gunfire, Attempted Murder Charge In Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KMKJ/FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is now on the lookout for a man they say is wanted for attempted murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Slough Drive and Jeff Road in Lemoore regarding a fight that had broken out Sunday just before 2 a.m.
LEMOORE, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex

A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search continues for missing 86-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search teams from six counties continue to look for 86-year-old Ulysses Carr of Fresno. “Well, my dad is suffering from dementia so if anybody sees him if you talk to him for two minutes you wouldn’t realize he had dementia because he’s still pretty bright but if you talk to him for […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Yosemite Squatter Suspected in Crime Spree Faces Stiff Federal Charges

Federal prosecutors are accusing Devin Michael Cuellar, 28, of trashing and stealing from a private residence in Yosemite National Park last year, as well as breaking gun possession prohibitions. A grand jury seated in Fresno returned a six-count indictment Thursday against Cuellar, charging him with being a felon in possession...
WAWONA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Two Suspects in Assault and Attempted Theft at Kohl’s in Fresno (With Video)

December 2, 2022 – The Fresno Police Department reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male and female entered a Kohl’s store and selected several clothing items. They attempted to leave the store without paying for the items and assaulted an employee in the process of leaving. They left the location in a dark colored mid-size SUV.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Tej Singh Brar

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tej Singh Brar. Tej Singh Brar is wanted by Law Enforcement for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell. 49-year-old Brar is 6' 1" tall, 210 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Could lethal police robots come to the Central Valley?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a long debate Tuesday night, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots – but could using so-called killer robots come to other parts of the state? YourCentralValley.com reached out to local law enforcement to find out if […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

