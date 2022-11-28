Winter is coming! In order to help get kids and families outside having fun in the snow, Midcoast Conservancy is providing affordable cross country ski equipment to local kids ages kindergarten through eighth grade. Families can lease high quality skis, boots, and poles through Midcoast Conservancy for the entire winter. Each child will get sized for the gear and then take it home for the season so they can ski on great equipment wherever, whenever they want.

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO