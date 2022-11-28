Read full article on original website
‘Merry Christmas, George Bailey’ radiates warmth
Heartwood Theater presents the 1940’s Lux Radio Theater Show adapted from Frank Capra’s movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life!” One weekend only, Dec. 2 and 3. Imbued with warmth, humor and nostalgia, this beloved story exudes "community” - the realization that each person’s life is inextricably intertwined with countless others. The ripple effect is incalculable; lives are changed and history is made, as we move about our daily lives.
Star attraction on Wiscasset common
Wiscasset Parks and Recreation Director Duane Goud spent the better part of Friday morning, Dec. 2 over the town common. He and Bob MacDonald were using the fire department’s ladder truck – its ladder fully extended or nearly so to string holiday lights. The work was in preparation...
Gardens Aglow makes U.S. News’ list
U.S. News & World Report’s travel experts are sharing the 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. Gardens Aglow in Boothbay made the list. Below is the description of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow on the website. Previous travelers said Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is thrilling...
Midcoast Senior College takes the boring out of winter for area seniors
Midcoast Senior College, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing educational opportunities to lifelong senior learners in Midcoast Maine, has announced a January and February line-up of events that range in topics from Maine’s future economy and historical past, how-to’s on photography, writing, fly-tying, and sign language, and lectures on medicine, history, arts, and literature. Most events are completely free of charge.
Wiscasset moves tree-lighting to Sunday, Dec. 4
Due to the inclement weather predicted for Saturday, the Wiscasset town Christmas tree lighting will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4:30 p.m. It will still be at First Congregational Church. Thank you for understanding. And we hope to see all of you there on Sunday!
Midcoast Conservancy offers youth cross-country ski lease program and clinic
Winter is coming! In order to help get kids and families outside having fun in the snow, Midcoast Conservancy is providing affordable cross country ski equipment to local kids ages kindergarten through eighth grade. Families can lease high quality skis, boots, and poles through Midcoast Conservancy for the entire winter. Each child will get sized for the gear and then take it home for the season so they can ski on great equipment wherever, whenever they want.
Woolwich hires new CEO team
Chris Wilcoxson and Kevin Bachman are now handling the code enforcement duties for Woolwich. The select board announced their hiring following a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30. Wilcoxson will serve as CEO taking on duties that include issuing building and plumbing permits, carrying out site inspections, and helping the...
Board nods Dec. 15 town vote to finish funding plow pact
The vote is on in Alna for the rest of the funds to cover a one-year, $325,000 plow deal after a Woolwich firm’s pullout last month. Selectmen Nov. 30 agreed on the warrant for a special town meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the fire station. The...
Dec. 3 update: Midcoast adds eight new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
