Vinyl is king during Central MS Record Convention
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millenials and Generation Z weren’t around when vinyl records ruled but today industry insiders say they are the force behind album sales. Saturday, the crowds attending the Central Mississippi Record Convention will be packed with teens to seasoned collectors in search of new and old vinyl.
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students at Saint Richard Catholic School stopped by a nursing home to deliver some holiday cheer early Friday. Sixth-grade students wished a Merry Christmas to the residents of the Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It started as a service project that has turned into an annual...
Christmas parades happening December 2-3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2. Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route. The City of Ridgeland...
Doses of Christmas magic make a winter wonderland the reality for Children’s of Mississippi patients
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The hospital for the holidays is a difficult scenario for families at Children’s of Mississippi but they were given the chance for some special holiday cheer Thursday. It’s doses of Christmas magic, rather than medicine, giving Children’s of Mississippi patients an unforgettable experience.
King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn hiring Wednesday, December 7
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re in the job market, The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Jackson is hiring. The hotel has partnered with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 at The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn at 235 W. Capitol Street.
3 On Your Side Special Report: Turning Pain To Purpose
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people are preparing for a holiday devoted to giving thanks and celebrating with friends and family. For a Madison clinical psychologist who has suffered unimaginable losses including her best friend, her daughter and then her husband all within a year, she shares with us how she is Turning her Pain into Purpose. Her message is inspirational and filled with hope and healing.
Raw sewage invades streets, homes inside Ward 3 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ward 3 in Jackson has seen many raw sewage leaks this year, but Friday morning, it might have seen its worst. Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, residents on Pocahontas Avenue and Plymouth Heights Boulevard reported a manhole that was gushing raw waste and flowing down the street and into residents’ homes.
Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same. It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship. “We want to make sure that we...
USPS closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have some holiday gifts to place in the mail, the United States Postal Service has announced new closure dates this year. Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays when post office locations nationwide are already closed. As a result, all post offices...
Monya Davis loses appeal of his life sentence for murder of Jackson rapper, Lil Lonnie
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Monya Davis, the man in prison for murdering Jackson rapper, Lonnie Taylor, known as “Lil Lonnie,” lost the appeal of his life sentence Tuesday. Davis contends the trial court erred in limiting the defense’s cross-examination of Jackson Police Department Detective Daryl Owens. The...
SWAC Championship offers ministry opportunity for Jehovah’s Witnesses
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson welcomes tens of thousands of people for Saturday’s SWAC Championship, volunteers with the Jehovah’s Witnesses are welcoming the game as a chance to share the good news of the Bible. Saturday, Jackson State University (11-0) will face off against Southern University (7-4)...
MS marks World AIDS Day leading the nation in STDs
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - World AIDS Day was Thursday and according to AIDSVu latest data, more than 9,700 people in the state are living with HIV. The Jackson Medical Mall hosted the annual event to work toward reducing those numbers. “Don’t be afraid to come out and get tested,” said...
First Alert Forecast: Another cold front brings rain and dreary conditions for our weekend. By next week, warmer temperatures are expected to return to the South!
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday Morning. Low temperatures this morning are expected to only fall to the lower 60s. Rain chances will also gradually increase through the night as a cold front dives in from the north. Spotty showers ahead of the front will continue into Saturday morning through noon before tapering off during the second half of the day. It will be warm and mild out again tomorrow in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Condemned hotel site of Thursday stabbing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road. Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
ESPN: Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to accept Colorado coaching job
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The era of Head Coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State appears to be coming to an end. According to ESPN, Coach Prime has been “preparing to make an exit in order to take the head coaching job at Colorado.”. Sanders confirmed Monday during his weekly...
Things To Know Thursday, December 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There are a lot of puzzle pieces that need to fit...
JSU student, suspect identified in fatal on-campus shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The victim of a shooting at the campus of Jackson State University that occurred Friday morning has been identified. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart confirmed the male victim, 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey, a JSU student, was shot and found inside a Dodge Challenger on campus.
Vacant apartment building catches fire Friday morning
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A vacant apartment building in Brandon was on fire Friday morning. According to the Brandon Fire Department, the Rosewood Apartments off of West Jasper Street caught fire around 6 a.m. Friday. The fire department was able to put out the fire successfully. A suspect was arrested...
8 tornadoes confirmed from Tuesday’s severe weather
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, the National Weather Service surveys have found a total of 8 tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms. Large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes damaged homes, collapsed a road, and destroyed a fire station during two rounds of severe weather. Here’s a birds-eye view of the...
