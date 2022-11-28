JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday Morning. Low temperatures this morning are expected to only fall to the lower 60s. Rain chances will also gradually increase through the night as a cold front dives in from the north. Spotty showers ahead of the front will continue into Saturday morning through noon before tapering off during the second half of the day. It will be warm and mild out again tomorrow in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.

