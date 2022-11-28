If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Over the years, the color red has somewhat become synonymous with the Grammy-winning, legendary singer we’ve all come to know and love. Maybe it’s because of her album Red or the fact that she rocks red lipstick like no other, but fans can’t get enough of Taylor Swift’s daring, go-to lip color.

29 MINUTES AGO