Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
It’s been almost five years since one of the biggest film franchises in modern history graced the big screen—but it’s back, and this time it’s a beast. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is coming on June 9, 2023, and Paramount just released the first teaser trailer.
Taylor Swift’s Iconic & Go-To Red Lipstick Is On Super-Rare Sale For Less Than $20
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Over the years, the color red has somewhat become synonymous with the Grammy-winning, legendary singer we’ve all come to know and love. Maybe it’s because of her album Red or the fact that she rocks red lipstick like no other, but fans can’t get enough of Taylor Swift’s daring, go-to lip color.
Gizmodo
Gift the Reflection of Royalty With This Enchanting Mulan Loungefly Bag
This holiday season Loungefly adds more fairytale glimmer to its collection with a new, sequin-bedecked Disney Princess release. The fandom fashion house and its VP of Creative, Liz DeSilva, revealed to io9 the latest drop in the Disney royalty-inspired line featuring Mulan and chatted with us about the brand’s global impact.
Gizmodo
The Best Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Streaming in December 2022
Some of the titles come to streaming this month. Image: Disney, Paramount, Warner Bros, Netflix, Shudder. Welcome back to io9's monthly Nerd’s Watch, where we pare down the enormous lists of new films and television shows arriving on all your favorite streaming services into the sci-fi, fantasy, and horror titles we think you’ll like most.
Gizmodo
Updates From the Mario Movie, The Flash, and More
Dwayne Johnson just keeps hyping up his new Christmas movie Red One. Elsewhere in the festive cinematic universe, David Harbour’s bloody Santa reigns in new Violent Night pictures. Plus, a new look at Disney+’s manga adaptation Gannibal. ‘Tis the season for some spoilers!. Cocaine Bear. During a...
Gizmodo
The Peripheral Finale Was Too Confusing to Be Satisfying
The Peripheral—Prime Video’s William Gibson adaptation from the producers of Westworld—explored some intriguing ideas in its tale of a young woman whose virtual-reality adventuring vaults her into a broken version of the future. But today’s season finale felt like a scramble to the finish; there was too much going on in too little time, with an end that felt too abrupt to be satisfying... and required rewinds to make sense.
Gizmodo
Google Shows Off the 10 Most-Watched YouTube Vids for 2022
As annoying as existing on YouTube seems to be in this day and age—when you’re halted ever three to five minutes by a State Farm ad—I still come back to the platform regularly. I can’t help it. There are many different video platforms, but as agonizing as...
Gizmodo
Behold, the Brands: YouTube Releases Top 10 Ads of 2022
YouTube just published its year-end review, rounding up the top trending content for 2022. Sure, you could check out their list of top videos, most popular creators or trendiest Shorts (the platform’s response to TikTok-style short form videos), but honestly, who cares about all that junk? We all know what you want to see: those sweet, sweet ads.
Gizmodo
Nimona To Be Released by Newly Established Annapurna Animation
Nimona, set to be released on Netflix in 2023, is now officially the flagship movie for Annapurna Animation. Robert Baird and Andrew Millstein—both former Disney animation execs—are leading the newly-established animation division at Annapurna Inc., which is best known for its video games, including the 2022 feline-follow-along hit, Stray.
Gizmodo
Warwick Davis Would Love to Resurrect Star Wars Cult Obsession Return of the Ewok
While promoting his new Disney+ series, Willow, which brings back a beloved character he first played in the 1980s, star Warwick Davis was asked about another beloved character of his from that era, Return of the Jedi’s Wicket the Ewok. Specifically: mockumentary Return of the Ewok, shot behind the scenes of the Star Wars film and never officially completed nor released.
Gizmodo
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
The world of Middle-earth will no doubt expand in the second season The Rings of Power, so it’s not surprising that Amazon is touting a host of new faces coming to the cast for round two of its Lord of the Rings prequel. Also unsurprising? The fact that just who they’re playing is also mostly being kept secret.
Gizmodo
The Legendary Artwork of Frank Frazetta Is Coming to Magic: The Gathering
The cards of Magic: The Gathering have spent decades bringing horrifying monsters, incredible vistas, and mystical spells to vivid life, earning the game a veritable gallery rich with fantasy art. But now, the legendary card game is going to celebrate another equally legendary body of artwork. io9 has your first...
Comments / 0