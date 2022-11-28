ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Releases Second Annual GSO2040 Implementation Report

The Planning Department’s second annual GSO2040 Comprehensive Plan implementation report, which looks at progress made across the City toward reaching growth goals, is now available online. This annual report is a way to track GSO2040’s progress and evaluate broad land use trends. The report:. Looks at land use...
Several Downtown Streets Closed for Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade

Several city streets will be closed to vehicle traffic this weekend for the Festival of Lights and holiday parade. Street closures for the Festival of Lights on Friday, December 2, are as follows:. Davie Street between Friendly Avenue and Abe Brenner Place: 12:30-9:30 pm. Elm Street between Friendly Avenue and...
