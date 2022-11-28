Read full article on original website
KXLY
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
KREM
WSDOT shares winter storm impact on roads across Spokane
Snow is melting and roads are clearing up. Road crews have been out plowing since 3:30 am and now the evening shift will take over and plow until 3:30 am tomorrow.
City of Spokane releases snow response plan ahead of winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, the city of Spokane has released its winter operations response. The response includes plans for plowing, parking and communication with residents. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more...
'If you can stay home today, please do so' | Dangerous road conditions in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers heading out on Wednesday morning will face a difficult drive as snow continues to fall around Spokane. Most roads are buried under several inches of snow, and road crews are warning about blowing, drifting snow. A crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake slowed traffic around...
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
‘There is no preparing for it’: Camp Hope braces for Wednesday’s winter storm
SPOKANE, Wash. — The people living at Camp Hope are bracing for Wednesday’s incoming winter storm. It’ll be a rough couple of days ahead for people who call tents and campers home. Anthony Jolls is originally from the Midwest, and he’s making adjustments as the storm is expected to hit the Inland Northwest. “There is no preparing for it. I...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Storms could dump a foot of snow
North Idaho, plan for a week of winter weather. High temperatures are expected to barely climb to freezing. The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts 5-10 inches of snow by Wednesday, with more possible through Friday. “This is a pretty good system coming in,” meteorologist Randy Mann said Monday. “When...
KHQ Right Now
Car crashed into WSDOT plow
SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Winter Weather Advisory in effect with major snowstorm on the way
Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
KXLY
Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market
SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
WSDOT: Camp Hope down to 433 people, state looking for housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the Washington State Department of Transportation looks to find housing for people at Camp Hope, they released statistics on the camp for the winter. WSDOT says as of November 25, there are 433 people living at Camp Hope. There were 467 people living there according to a census on November 4, meaning the camp population has...
KHQ Right Now
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
KHQ Right Now
Department of Transportation shares photos of roads near Liberty Lake/WA-ID border
WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Transportation shared photos of the snow hitting the Liberty Lake/Washington-Idaho border.
Silver Mountain Ski Resort closes due to 'extreme weather' conditions
KELLOGG, Idaho — Silver Mountain Resort's ski area has announced that it will be closing due to "extreme weather" conditions. Officials are citing strong winds as the main factor behind the resort's closing. According to a Facebook post, the ski area will reopen on Friday, Dec. 2. In the...
dailyfly.com
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
Small trailer catches fire at I-90 homeless camp, no injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters are responding to the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street where a trailer has reportedly caught on fire. Jewels Helping Hands Executive Director Julie Garcia told KREM 2 the homeless camp is not being evacuated at this time. Ryan Overton with the Washington...
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
After 170 Years, Idaho’s Oldest Building is Still Standing Proud
History is fascinating and Idaho has some interesting history and some incredible historic buildings. How much do you know about Idaho's oldest building? This gorgeous work of art and work of faith is still proudly standing in Northern Idaho and has quite the stories to tell. The Mission of the...
