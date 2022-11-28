ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark

WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Storms could dump a foot of snow

North Idaho, plan for a week of winter weather. High temperatures are expected to barely climb to freezing. The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts 5-10 inches of snow by Wednesday, with more possible through Friday. “This is a pretty good system coming in,” meteorologist Randy Mann said Monday. “When...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Car crashed into WSDOT plow

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Winter Weather Advisory in effect with major snowstorm on the way

Snow started falling early Monday morning in Spokane, a sign of what’s to come later this week. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Spokane until 10:00 p.m. on Monday. The NWS said additional snow accumulations of one to three inches is possible. Total snowfall could be 2 to 4 inches.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Winter storm to cancel Riverfront Market

SPOKANE, Wash.– If you had plans to go shopping on Riverfront this Wednesday evening, there may be an unfortunate update. Spokane’s Riverfront Market event on Nov. 30 is cancelled because of the winter storm on the way. In a Facebook post, Spokane Riverfront Park said, “Due to the...
SPOKANE, WA
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA

