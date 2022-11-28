ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
COLUMBUS, OH
Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
COLUMBUS, OH
Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business

Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
GROVE CITY, OH
Some CCS parents say new transportation plan is hurting more than helping

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new transportation plan for all Columbus City School students who take the bus starts on Jan. 4. It's meant to improve transportation issues and impacts about 38,000 students. For the Myer family, the new plan is more inconvenient than helpful. "The fact that they...
COLUMBUS, OH
Dublin lights up for holidays with annual tree lighting

Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Dublin got into the holiday spirit Thursday night with its annual tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for the lighting of the 30-foot tree at Riverside Crossing Park. Guests got to enjoy caroling, dancing performances, holiday stilt walkers, ice...
DUBLIN, OH
It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
COLUMBUS, OH
Community for New Direction Winter Resource Jam Happening This Weekend

Community for New Direction's Winter Resource Jam is happening this Saturday from Noon - 4p at Boys and Girls Club: 1000 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201. This free community Event is open to all! Activities include line dance lessons, basketball tournament, DJ and Photo Booth, free prizes and gifts while supplies last, free BBQ and free haircuts!
COLUMBUS, OH
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
OHIO STATE
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
COLUMBUS, OH
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus police officer who shot, killed man in September 2021 not indicted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict a Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in September 2021. The grand jury declined to indict Officer Andrew Hawkins in the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
COLUMBUS, OH
Second suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have arrested a second suspect wanted in a deadly shootout at a Columbus gas station. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, was arrested Thursday in the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane on the Far East Side, police said. He was wanted for three counts of felonious assault in an Oct. 30 shooting at a Sheetz on North Cassady Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH

