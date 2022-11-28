Read full article on original website
Columbus police help keep kids warm with annual coat drive
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — In an effort to keep Columbus kids warm this winter, Columbus police are partnering with AEP and Starfish Assignment for their fifth annual coat drive. This year, the drive donated 450 new winter coats which are vital as temperatures drop. Officers went door to door...
Toys for Tots toy distribution to be held Dec. 17
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, we team up with the U.S. Marine Corps to being thousands of toys to kids in need across the region. This year's goal is to collect...
'Nothing's been done,' Norwich Twp. residents want answers to years long flooding problems
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Norwich Township residents told ABC 6/FOX 28 they are fed up with flooding on their property and inside their homes. The families live along Smiley Road and on property under Norwich Township jurisdiction. Across the street is a condo community called The Lakes at Mill Run. A pond on that property backs up to Smiley Road.
Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
'It was a historic year,' Economic Development 411 celebrates Central Ohio success in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been a historic year for Ohio. If you are in Central Ohio right now, you are really in the leading community in the Midwest, Lt. Governor Husted said. Nearly a year has gone by since Intel announced that its $20 billion semiconductor facility would...
Staffing shortages, uncertainty the reality for childcare centers recovering from pandemic
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Challenges for many in the childcare industry include shortages in staffing, struggles in hiring, and the realities of a field that's never fully recovered from the pandemic. The impacts of the pandemic vary across the area. "We are like a big family here," Juliet Blackenberry,...
Some CCS parents say new transportation plan is hurting more than helping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new transportation plan for all Columbus City School students who take the bus starts on Jan. 4. It's meant to improve transportation issues and impacts about 38,000 students. For the Myer family, the new plan is more inconvenient than helpful. "The fact that they...
West Columbus man wants more city safety resources after rash of violence in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus man said more city security is needed in his neighborhood after a rash of violent crimes in his community. "The two suspects tried to carjack me, came from behind my house," paramedic Joe Whittington said. He said two suspects tried to steal...
Growth concerns in Marysville: worries about traffic, losing 'small-town feel'
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in one Central Ohio town are worried that a massive new subdivision could lead to a change in the way their small town feels and will add to traffic woes already being felt. Marysville residents said they have concerns about the annexation of land...
Dublin lights up for holidays with annual tree lighting
Dublin, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Dublin got into the holiday spirit Thursday night with its annual tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand for the lighting of the 30-foot tree at Riverside Crossing Park. Guests got to enjoy caroling, dancing performances, holiday stilt walkers, ice...
It's A Boy! Columbus Zoo welcomes new calf
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo cow population is growing. Luna, a Dexter cow, gave birth on Thanksgiving Day to a calf named Russet. Russet’s name was chosen by zoo donor Krista Hyme. A statement from the Zoo said Russet and his mother will be "resting and...
Ohio State President Kristina Johnson and her wife name newest giraffe at Columbus Zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's newest Masai giraffe calf officially has a name. The calf born on Aug. 31, has officially been named Charlie. Charlie's name was picked by Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson and her wife, Veronica Meinhard. The zoo said they are "incredible donors, community and zoo advocates."
Community for New Direction Winter Resource Jam Happening This Weekend
Community for New Direction's Winter Resource Jam is happening this Saturday from Noon - 4p at Boys and Girls Club: 1000 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201. This free community Event is open to all! Activities include line dance lessons, basketball tournament, DJ and Photo Booth, free prizes and gifts while supplies last, free BBQ and free haircuts!
Sports betting soon to be a reality in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio has been checking licenses and investigators are working with gaming facilities to make sure that everything is in order because when the ball drops on Jan. 1, sports betting becomes legal in the Buckeye State. You've likely seen all of the advertisements on your...
Columbus measles cases rise to 50 Friday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Measle cases in Columbus continue to rise. Columbus Public Health reported 50 total cases on Friday with 20 hospitalizations from measles. Health officials said all of the cases are in children who are unvaccinated. 50% of the cases are in children between the ages of 1-2.
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Meet Charlene from Stop the Suffering! She is looking for her fur-ever home. This senior fur baby is 9 years old and is the sweetest girl. She is a chihuahua mix. Poor Charlene came to Stop the Suffering after she was involved in a hoarding...
Columbus police officer who shot, killed man in September 2021 not indicted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Franklin County grand jury voted Friday not to indict a Columbus police officer who shot and killed a man in September 2021. The grand jury declined to indict Officer Andrew Hawkins in the shooting death of Kyle Veyon, according to the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
Second suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have arrested a second suspect wanted in a deadly shootout at a Columbus gas station. Tyyaun Sullivan, 19, was arrested Thursday in the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane on the Far East Side, police said. He was wanted for three counts of felonious assault in an Oct. 30 shooting at a Sheetz on North Cassady Avenue.
