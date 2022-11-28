Read full article on original website
WISN
I-94 westbound reopens between Hawley and 68th after report of shooting
MILWAUKEE — Interstate 94 westbound has reopened after the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office investigated the report of a shooting. The roadway was closed from Hawley Road to 68th Street. The Sheriff's Office said the reported shooting was from one vehicle into another. Traffic was being diverted off the freeway...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Oak Creek pedestrian hit by vehicle near Howell and Groveland
OAK CREEK, Wis. - Oak Creek police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday, Dec. 2. The woman, 41, was hit near Howell and Groveland just before 3 p.m. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said. According to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Sheboygan; man charged
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A 20-year-old Sheboygan man has been charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred after Sheboygan's holiday parade Sunday night, Nov. 27. It happened near 9th Street and New York Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Jordan Hernandez is facing one count of hit-and-run, resulting in death....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mayfair Road police chase, crash; man arrested for OWI
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The Wauwatosa Police Department on Thursday, Dec. 1 released video from a recent pursuit of a reckless driver. Police said the driver was arrested for recklessly endangering safety and operating while intoxicated. He was seen speeding, running red lights and fleeing from officers. Officers first tried to...
WISN
Two dead in car fire after driver lost control: Milwaukee Police
MILWAUKEE — Two people were killed Wednesday night after a crash and a car fire near 30th Street and Capitol Drive, according to the medical examiner's office. A WISN 12 News crew at the scene saw what was left of a charred vehicle next to residential buildings. There was debris from the car leading up to where the vehicle ended up in flames.
milwaukeeindependent.com
WisDOT recommends environmentally disruptive expansion of Milwaukee’s I-94 instead of plan to fix
Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city’s west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on November 11. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers’ American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal pedestrian accident in Milwaukee; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 48-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being struck by a vehicle near 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. It happened Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 5 a.m. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Milwaukee...
whbl.com
Sheboygan Falls Woman Critically Injured After Being Struck By A Car
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – A Sheboygan Falls woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car Thursday night while trying to cross Highway 32. The Sheriff’s Department says emergency crews responded around 5:30 and closed down the highway. Investigators say the woman was trying to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman, girl beaten in Milwaukee near James Lovell and Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl and a Greenfield woman were beaten up near Wisconsin and James Lovell on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Milwaukee police are looking for the people responsible. Police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. A 17-year-old Milwaukee girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. The second...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man wounded near 64th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 64th and Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He is expected to survive. Police are seeking the shooter. Anyone with any information on this incident is...
WISN
Milwaukee home shot at three times in three weeks
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee home keeps taking fire. A mother of two said someone has shot up her house near N. 87th Street and Villard Avenue three times in three weeks. She has no idea why. Ashleigh, who asked 12 News not to use her last name, said the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha crash, La Quinta arrests, Woodman's evacuated
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were arrested after Kenosha County sheriff's officials say they fled an attempted traffic stop and crashed in Kenosha Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29. Around 1 p.m., a deputy tried to stop the vehicle headed north on I-94 near County Highway C, but the driver wouldn't stop, getting off the interstate at Highway C onto the east frontage road.
WISN
Ten people charged in meth, fentanyl investigation in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — Ten people have been charged in a major drug investigation in Fond du Lac County. "The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a news release.
WISN
Milwaukee Co. Sheriff's Office holds live hiring event to battle jail worker shortage
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office needs workers. Right now there is a significant staffing shortage in the jail. To help alleviate the issue, the sheriff's office held a "live hiring" event at the Zoofari Center on Bluemound Road in Milwaukee. Applicants filled out a questionnaire, interviewed on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash at Appleton and Capitol, 17-year-old ran red light
MILWAUKEE - Two drivers were hurt after police said one of them, a 17-year-old, ran a red light near Appleton and Capitol Monday morning, Nov. 28, causing a crash. Police said the crash happened around 9 a.m. The impact caused the vehicle driven by the 17-year-old boy to hit a...
WISN
'We need to be united': Waukesha comes together for first Night of Lights
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha united Friday night for its first Night of Lights, a little over a year since a man drove through the city's Christmas parade, killing six and injuring dozens. "We need to have celebrations. We need to get together. We need to be united," said Waukesha...
