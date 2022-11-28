ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

timesvirginian.com

Attorney Kevin Bailey announces plan to run for 56th Delegate seat

This afternoon at Courthouse Square, Appomattox attorney Kevin Bailey announced that he is entering the race for Virginia's 56th House of Delegates seat in the 2023 elections. Appomattox has been redistricted to the 56th District recently after being in the 59th District. Bailey is running as a Republican candidate. He...
APPOMATTOX, VA
WSET

Mistletoe Market Happening at Lynchburg Community Market

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can find great items for good deals at the Mistletoe Market! The Lynchburg Community Market hosts it every Saturday. Plus, they're giving away an amazing prize that's one of our Holiday Giveaways! Enter here! Then watch as Emily finds out what you'll see inside the market!
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Board approves federal grant to fund healthcare needs for Appomattox County schools

The Appomattox County Board of Supervisors approved a request to appropriate federal grant funding in the amount of $56,835 to Appomattox County Public Schools (ACPS). ACPS Superintendent Dr. Annette Bennett had written a letter to the board in making the request for the School-Based Health Workforce Grant. Bennett told the...
altavistajournal.com

Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School

Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Vinton launches emergency alert system for residents

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton’s new emergency alert system for community members is now up and running and ready to go. CodeRED alerts residents about nearby crime, missing person alerts, road closures and some community events. The town will also use CodeRED weather alerts for natural disasters. Residents can...
VINTON, VA
Inside Nova

Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg

Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LYNCHBURG, VA
timesvirginian.com

Additional SRO will not be hired for Appomattox County High School

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office will not be adding an additional full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) to work at Appomattox County High School at this time. The decision was formally announced at the Nov. 21 meeting of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. SROs are police officers employed at...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox Health and Rehab continues ‘world-class’ rehab

Recognized as one of the “Best Nursing Homes” by U.S. News and World Report (in 2019 and 2020), Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation continues its effort to provide “world-class rehabilitation” for its local patients. The facility has a “state-of-the-art gym” with the latest advanced therapeutic technology. In...
WSET

Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Signs You Should Get Your Heat Pump Checked

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Davis Heating and Cooling can help you keep your bills under control this winter just with a simple check of your heat pump. Emily found out what you need to look for and how Davis can help you with most any issue!
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

7th Annual Celebration of Lights returns to Riverside Park

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 7th Annual Lynchburg Celebration of Lights Returns to Lynchburg. Join in as the community lights up Riverside Park. This is a free family-friendly drive-through holiday attraction. There are a number of different displays and lights from Santa’s Sleigh to a gingerbread house, the Grinch and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts Encourages  All Residents to Get Vaccinated for the Flu 

DANVILLE, Va. – In advance of National Influenza Vaccination Week December 5-9, the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside health districts reminds everyone six months and older to get their annual influenza (flu) vaccine. With flu activity elevated nationally, Virginia is currently seeing very high levels of the influenza virus. In fact,...
DANVILLE, VA
wakg.com

Pittsylvania County Launches Emergency Health Profiles for Residents

Pittsylvania County residents can now speed up the 911 response process if they need emergency assistance. Residents can do by setting up an emergency health profile to provide important information like allergies, emergency contacts, and pre-existing health conditions, on your profile so that 911 dispatchers can access it if you call 911.

