Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSET
'LYH Loves You:' City of Lynchburg shares message of goodwill in holiday video campaign
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The City of Lynchburg has launched a new campaign to spread a hopeful message to the community during the holidays. The video campaign, which is part of the "LYH Loves You" brand, will run throughout the month of December and early January and speaks on the goodwill in the Hill City community.
timesvirginian.com
Attorney Kevin Bailey announces plan to run for 56th Delegate seat
This afternoon at Courthouse Square, Appomattox attorney Kevin Bailey announced that he is entering the race for Virginia's 56th House of Delegates seat in the 2023 elections. Appomattox has been redistricted to the 56th District recently after being in the 59th District. Bailey is running as a Republican candidate. He...
WSET
Mistletoe Market Happening at Lynchburg Community Market
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — You can find great items for good deals at the Mistletoe Market! The Lynchburg Community Market hosts it every Saturday. Plus, they're giving away an amazing prize that's one of our Holiday Giveaways! Enter here! Then watch as Emily finds out what you'll see inside the market!
timesvirginian.com
Board approves federal grant to fund healthcare needs for Appomattox County schools
The Appomattox County Board of Supervisors approved a request to appropriate federal grant funding in the amount of $56,835 to Appomattox County Public Schools (ACPS). ACPS Superintendent Dr. Annette Bennett had written a letter to the board in making the request for the School-Based Health Workforce Grant. Bennett told the...
altavistajournal.com
Blair Construction selected to build new Clarksville Elementary School
Mecklenburg County Public Schools has selected Gretna-based Blair Construction, Inc. to build the new Clarksville Elementary School, Blair Construction President Tim Clark and the Mecklenburg County School Board announced in early November. For the $29.5 million project, Blair will renovate and raze portions of the current school building — built...
WDBJ7.com
Vinton launches emergency alert system for residents
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton’s new emergency alert system for community members is now up and running and ready to go. CodeRED alerts residents about nearby crime, missing person alerts, road closures and some community events. The town will also use CodeRED weather alerts for natural disasters. Residents can...
WDBJ7.com
No credible threat found at Washington and Lee; classes resuming as scheduled Friday
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The university says no credible threat was found; classes will resume Friday as scheduled. EARLIER STORY: A building at Washington and Lee University has been evacuated and is being checked for a possible explosive device. According to an alert on the university’s website Thursday, a...
Inside Nova
Highest-paying business jobs in Lynchburg
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Lynchburg, VA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
timesvirginian.com
Additional SRO will not be hired for Appomattox County High School
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office will not be adding an additional full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) to work at Appomattox County High School at this time. The decision was formally announced at the Nov. 21 meeting of the Appomattox County Board of Supervisors. SROs are police officers employed at...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox Health and Rehab continues ‘world-class’ rehab
Recognized as one of the “Best Nursing Homes” by U.S. News and World Report (in 2019 and 2020), Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation continues its effort to provide “world-class rehabilitation” for its local patients. The facility has a “state-of-the-art gym” with the latest advanced therapeutic technology. In...
WSET
Lynchburg & Bedford to Hold Christmas Parades This Weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — There are two ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend. The Lynchburg and Bedford Christmas parades are happening. Emily spoke with those involved to find out what you can expect and the options you have if your kids don't like loud noises.
WHSV
Grace Christian School buys abandoned Elementary school
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2018, Beverley Elementary School in Staunton closed and the campus was abandoned until it was purchased by Grace Christian School. Grace Christian School bought the property intending to combine its pre-K - 12th grade program into one building. The new building features a full-size gym,...
WSET
Signs You Should Get Your Heat Pump Checked
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Davis Heating and Cooling can help you keep your bills under control this winter just with a simple check of your heat pump. Emily found out what you need to look for and how Davis can help you with most any issue!
wfxrtv.com
LFD makes high-wire rescue on Jefferson Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Fire Department says their ladder Truck 1 was called to make a high-wire rescue on Thursday. Firefighters say they were called to Jefferson Street to rescue a pair of workers whose boom truck stopped working. This left the workers stranded approximately 50 feet in the air.
cbs19news
With flu rising, doctors ask parents to only buy the medicine they need
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A lot of kids are sick, and parents are frantically searching for medicines to treat their kids' symptoms. "We've had probably about 10 percent of the kids, at least, regularly being out for sickness," said Gemma Furman, a nurse at Greenbrier Elementary School. Furman said...
WSLS
7th Annual Celebration of Lights returns to Riverside Park
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 7th Annual Lynchburg Celebration of Lights Returns to Lynchburg. Join in as the community lights up Riverside Park. This is a free family-friendly drive-through holiday attraction. There are a number of different displays and lights from Santa’s Sleigh to a gingerbread house, the Grinch and...
thenewsprogress.com
Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside Health Districts Encourages All Residents to Get Vaccinated for the Flu
DANVILLE, Va. – In advance of National Influenza Vaccination Week December 5-9, the Pittsylvania/Danville and Southside health districts reminds everyone six months and older to get their annual influenza (flu) vaccine. With flu activity elevated nationally, Virginia is currently seeing very high levels of the influenza virus. In fact,...
WSLS
LIST: Christmas events, parades in Southwest, Central Virginia
Christmas is right around the corner, and it’s time to get into the holiday spirit. As you and the kiddos start to celebrate the holiday season, there are quite a few events and parades that you’ll want to keep top of mind. From photos with Kris Kringle himself...
WSLS
VDOT: Southbound I-81 lane closures in Roanoke County, Botetourt County to significantly impact traffic
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Starting Dec. 5, drivers heading south on I-81 can expect delays due to lane closures, according to VDOT. Authorities said the roadwork is weather dependent and the start date is tentatively scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The lane closures will happen...
wakg.com
Pittsylvania County Launches Emergency Health Profiles for Residents
Pittsylvania County residents can now speed up the 911 response process if they need emergency assistance. Residents can do by setting up an emergency health profile to provide important information like allergies, emergency contacts, and pre-existing health conditions, on your profile so that 911 dispatchers can access it if you call 911.
Comments / 0