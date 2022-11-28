Read full article on original website
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took questions about company collapse: 'We messed up big'
Sam Bankman-Fried took questions at the DealBook Summit on Wednesday regarding the collapse of FTX, the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange he founded.
Five Below gains, Salesforce change, jobless claims and more: Thursday's 5 things to know
Traders will keep an eye on how shares of Five Below and salesforce react to the latest earnings and news.
FTX blowout puts CFTC head in crosshairs
Attention has turned to Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Rostin Behnam amid the collapse of FTX as he prepares to face lawmakers Thursday.
Larry Kudlow: Why should union members have to pay dues to support left-wing agendas?
Larry Kudlow calls out President Biden's relations with unions and shows support to the railroad workers ahead of a rail strike that might occur early December on 'Kudlow.'
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
WH ripped over 'bold-faced lie' on Biden border visit: President avoided border ‘like the plague'
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that President Biden has visited the border during his presidency.
Rail union president on House bill forcing labor deal: We told Congress to 'stay out of the process'
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen President Michael Baldwin claims there's unsolved "humanitarian, bipartisan" issues in the House's newly passed rail strike deal.
Maxine Waters praises crypto scammer Bankman-Fried for 'candid' interviews after losing people's billions
Rep. Maxine Waters spoke highly of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after the disgraced financier gave a series of interviews the congresswoman called "candid."
Elon Musk gives Kanye West the boot from Twitter over offensive posts: 'I tried my best'
Ye, or Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter Thursday night after Elon Musk decided the rapper's posts violated the social media platform's rules. Musk said: "I tried my best."
Oil industry exec rips Biden's 'willy-nilly' energy policy, warns of another 'major' crisis in next few weeks
American Petroleum Institute president and CEO Mike Sommers discusses the Biden administration's controversial energy policy and its impact on the economy.
Florida woman reportedly loses big bucks after alleged lottery scammer promises her $90K
A woman from Florida says a scammer fooled her into believing she was going to receive $90,000 from an Arizona lottery winner who won the Powerball. It reportedly cost her $11,000.
Zuckerberg ripped after latest Metaverse video for $1,500 Quest: 'Still looks like crap to me'
Meta Platforms rolled out its newest updates to its Metaverse Quest software allowing users to capture video of themselves using virtual instruments, art supplies, and maps.
Cruise ship passenger who treaded water for 20 hours speaks out, says he never accepted that 'this is it'
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
New ‘frightening’ threat emerging from hybrid of state, private powers, ‘Woke, Inc.’ author warns
Striver founder Vivek Ramaswamy discussed the nation's growing security concerns involving TikTok and Apple's alignment with China's government during protests.
Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple amid company's feud with Elon Musk: 'Conflict of interest'
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, criticized Apple for their content moderation policies, citing a "conflict of interest" in how they conduct business.
San Francisco, LA top list of cities homebuyers want to leave: report
Homebuyers are looking to relocate from two expensive California cities more than any other major metro in the U.S.
Elon Musk urges Fed to cut rates 'immediately,' or risk severe recession
The Federal Reserve needs to cut interest rates immediately or risk triggering a severe recession, according to Tesla CEO and Twitter chief Elon Musk.
Larry Kudlow: 'More welfare without work' is the 'radical Democratic battle cry'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow rips Congress's plan to pass the omnibus spending bill in the lame-duck session and warns of the effect it would have on the economy on 'Kudlow.'
Ex-crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried slammed for committing ‘pure and simple, good old-fashioned fraud’
Sen. Cynthia Lummis joined the growing chorus of voices calling for disgraced crypto investor Sam Bankman-Fried to be investigated for "good old-fashioned fraud."
Citigroup trying to get accidental $500M Revlon loan payment back
Citigroup is in talks to recoup a $500 million loan payment made for Revlon that was made by mistake.
