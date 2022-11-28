ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJHL

Parade kicks off the holiday season in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — People, churches, schools and businesses filled downtown Bristol Thursday night with the Christmas spirit. Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce said there’s something about the spirit of a parade at nighttime. “People love a night parade; they ask when it was moved to the day if […]
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Announcing the 1st annual TEDxJohnsonCity

The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony

MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Colonial Heights Middle purchases goes through

BLOUNTVILLE — It is official: Lakeway Christian Schools has purchased the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools for $2.3 million. It is to be used as a future location for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of the Lakeway family of private schools.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Winter won't effect Main Street rebuild

The Main Street rebuilding project, which is expected to last two years, should not be delayed as winter weather moves in, a city official said this week. "While some construction activities are not feasible during cold weather, the current, initial work activities are not expected to be hindered," Michael Thompson, public works director for the city of Kingsport, said.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community

ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so that it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will offer a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Johnson City Press

Creator holds prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial

Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing “Amazing Grace.”
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Still plenty to do for the holidays in downtown JC

Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season. Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Blowing smoke – UVA Wise, Coeburn Middle School join in anti-smoking program

COEBURN – Coeburn Middle School parents who bring their seventh graders to school next week will get to see what their kids have been doing with UVA Wise students this semester. Cody Summers, associate professor of physical education at the college, has coordinated the FamHealth tobacco prevention and education...
Johnson City Press

DCHS culinary arts program offers opportunities, life skills to students

Even for students who aren’t pursuing a career in the hospitality or food service industry, David Crockett High School’s culinary arts program serves up valuable life skills and career opportunities. When Jessica Gourley attended David Crockett High School as a student, she took the home economics class that...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Johnson City’s Sip, Shop & Stroll

(WJHL) Lindsey Jones, Deputy Director of Main Street tells us about the Sip, Shop and Stroll Event coming up Friday, December 2nd in downtown Johnson City. To get your ticket and your festive mug, visit www.DowntownJC.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 3

Dec. 3, 1908: The Comet apparently had access to Santa Claus’ mail, because the newspaper carried several letters that children wrote to the Jolly Ol’ Elf. Among the letters was one from Willie Beckelhimer. It read:. “Dear Santa Claus:”
JOHNSON CITY, TN

