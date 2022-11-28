Read full article on original website
Parade kicks off the holiday season in Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — People, churches, schools and businesses filled downtown Bristol Thursday night with the Christmas spirit. Beth Rhinehart, President and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce said there’s something about the spirit of a parade at nighttime. “People love a night parade; they ask when it was moved to the day if […]
wcyb.com
Bristol holds Christmas Parade, Budweiser Clydesdales lead the parade
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Bristol Christmas Parade was held Thursday night and the famous Budweiser Clydesdales led the parade!. The parade route began at the intersection of W State Street and Bob Morrison Boulevard and continued down State Street and ended at the intersection of State Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Kingsport native lands role in Dolly Parton Christmas movie
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Northeast Tennessee will be represented in Dolly Parton’s “Mountain Magic Christmas” movie special. Kingsport native Seth Loven stopped by News Channel 11 on Thursday to talk about his role in Dolly’s new Christmas movie. Loven said filming the movie was a great experience. “So my filming days only took two […]
Johnson City Press
Announcing the 1st annual TEDxJohnsonCity
The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
Johnson City Press
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh grade football player. He died in an accident last week two days before his 13th birthday, and was buried Thursday, eight days after his death.
Johnson City Press
Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony
MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
Johnson City Press
Colonial Heights Middle purchases goes through
BLOUNTVILLE — It is official: Lakeway Christian Schools has purchased the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools for $2.3 million. It is to be used as a future location for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of the Lakeway family of private schools.
wcyb.com
Budweiser Clydesdales return to the Tri-Cities ahead of local Christmas parades
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Budweiser Clydesdales have returned to the Tri-Cities, just in time for the holidays. News 5 had a chance to meet some of the Clydesdales and team members during a special media event Wednesday afternoon at Holston Distributing. Team members say they are excited...
Johnson City Press
Winter won't effect Main Street rebuild
The Main Street rebuilding project, which is expected to last two years, should not be delayed as winter weather moves in, a city official said this week. "While some construction activities are not feasible during cold weather, the current, initial work activities are not expected to be hindered," Michael Thompson, public works director for the city of Kingsport, said.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community
ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so that it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
Johnson City Press
Watch Now: Carter and Davis chosen finalists for Sullivan County Schools director
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools this year may have an early Christmas present: a new director of schools-elect in its stocking before the holiday. Either Charles "Chuck" Carter or Joshua "Josh" Davis may be offered the position of the next County director of schools before Christmas, the Board of Education has decided.
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This Weekend
Holiday shoppingPhoto byFreestocks/UnsplashonUnsplash. Downtown Johnson City's annual Sip Shop and Stroll event is back for the holidays as a way to buy local Christmas gifts and enjoy downtown restaurants. You'll need to buy a ticket to receive your official coffee mug with a cork bottom to receive your adult or family-friendly beverage from participating vendors.
Johnson City Press
Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will offer a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
Johnson City Press
Creator holds prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial
Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing “Amazing Grace.”
Johnson City Press
Still plenty to do for the holidays in downtown JC
Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season. Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.
Johnson City Press
Blowing smoke – UVA Wise, Coeburn Middle School join in anti-smoking program
COEBURN – Coeburn Middle School parents who bring their seventh graders to school next week will get to see what their kids have been doing with UVA Wise students this semester. Cody Summers, associate professor of physical education at the college, has coordinated the FamHealth tobacco prevention and education...
Johnson City Press
DCHS culinary arts program offers opportunities, life skills to students
Even for students who aren’t pursuing a career in the hospitality or food service industry, David Crockett High School’s culinary arts program serves up valuable life skills and career opportunities. When Jessica Gourley attended David Crockett High School as a student, she took the home economics class that...
wjhl.com
Johnson City’s Sip, Shop & Stroll
(WJHL) Lindsey Jones, Deputy Director of Main Street tells us about the Sip, Shop and Stroll Event coming up Friday, December 2nd in downtown Johnson City. To get your ticket and your festive mug, visit www.DowntownJC.com.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 3
Dec. 3, 1908: The Comet apparently had access to Santa Claus’ mail, because the newspaper carried several letters that children wrote to the Jolly Ol’ Elf. Among the letters was one from Willie Beckelhimer. It read:. “Dear Santa Claus:”
993thex.com
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino project in Bristol announces official groundbreaking
Six months after opening a temporary gaming area, Hard Rock International is ready to break ground on construction for hotel towers, various shops and restaurants, and other features of an economic engine for Bristol Virginia. The ceremony for the invitation-only gathering is set for Wednesday at the Hard Rock Hotel...
