ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

SAISD announces partnership with National Math & Science Initiative

By Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zP5PL_0jPzSLUd00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD announced its partnership with the National Math and Science Initiative on Nov. 15 for both Lakeview High School and Central High School. SAISD, a military-connected school, launched its College Readiness Program with dedicated funding from the Department of Defense’s STEM Education & Outreach office through the Defense STEM Education Consortium.

“The DoD grant and the partnership with NMSI has helped us build an academic culture that
supports students in our advanced STEM courses’” said SAISD Director of Advanced
Placement and Fine Arts Tiffany Huebner. “The grant and partnership has provided our
teachers with training and classroom supplies as well as providing students with resources that
will help them be successful in the course and on the AP exams.”

According to a release from SAISD, it was found that students who participate in the NMSI CRP through military-connected schools average an increase in mastery of college-level concepts in both math and science of 45%. There is an average increase of 5.6% nationally.

Because military families move an average of six to 9 times during elementary and secondary schooling, the NMSI’s CRP found that the College Board’s Advanced Placement framework helped to preserve local control and create consistent learning across schools. SAISD shares that this means that students are on pace when they begin their first day at a new school, furthermore making the move a little easier on the student.

“NMSI’s college readiness program has proven to be exemplary in engaging students in STEM,
especially students who are historically underrepresented in these subject areas,” said DoD
STEM Director Louie Lopez. “The Department of Defense offers unique and immersive
internship and career opportunities across the Defense laboratories and centers, including
uniformed and civilian roles. STEM skills – such as critical thinking and problem solving – are
required for those opportunities, and set the foundation for success across other careers and
personal endeavors.”

The NMSI, a Dallas-based nonprofit, works with more than 1,300 U.S. high schools in 40 states to help improve student access and achievement in STEM education through teacher training, collaboration with campus leaders and student-focused resources. More than 300 U.S. schools have had significant enrollment among military-connected students as testing scores continue to improve for students in the program.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Updates with SAISD December 1, 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — KLST Carolyn McEnrue and SAISD Community Relations Director, Molly Turk, discuss current updates with SAISD. San Angelo Reads was launched in December of 2020 as a community-wide literacy program to promote and encourage reading inside and outside the classroom. Every year the program celebrates its launch and will be hosting its […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Teacher of the Week: Amy Everett

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This weeks KLST Teacher of the Week is Amy Everett who teaches sixth, seventh and eighth grade English, History, Art and Literature at Potter’s Hand Christian School. Everett has been in the classroom since June of this year but has several years of prior homeschool teaching. She is described as one […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Decorations for DESK

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This Saturday, December 3, 2022 Decorations for DESK is dedicated to helping students get the school supplies they need. The event will take place on December 3, 2022, at the First Community Federal Credit Union on Wildwood Dr. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “It just takes a lot of pressure […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST: San Angelo READS! and more updates at SAISD

(KLST) KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue talked with San Angelo ISD’s Community Relations Director Molly Turk about the third annual San Angelo READS!, an event that is taking place on Dec. 7. “During the day some of our kids will take some time in elementary school and they will do something literacy-focused extra special outside of what […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

A winning program: Tony Walker and his army of gymnasts

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Central Lady Cat gymnastics team has made a name for themselves over the years joining an elite group of honorees, and the hours they spend in this gym is what makes all the difference. “We get to just do our three hours after school every day. It seems like a lot […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Goodfellow Tree Lighting 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season is officially underway at Goodfellow Air Force Base with their annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Families from across San Angelo joined in on the holiday fun with Santa dropping in for a visit on a big firetruck. Organizers announced the Christmas card design winner and the best-decorated golf cart […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

What are the differences between appointed and elected Police Chiefs?

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has recently begun the discussion regarding whether the position of Police Chief should remain an elected position. The City Council appointed seven members to the Charter Review Committee to review the charter and recommend amendments. Currently, the committee has suggested three options: No changes, leave it as an elected position. Remain […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Be Theatre is hosting a cold-weather drive

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Be Theatre is partnering with the Concho Valley Community Action Agency to host a cold-weather drive and participants have a chance to win free B.A.D Improve tickets for a year. The items donated will be distributed to the homeless population, who need items such as winter coats, gloves, hats, blankets […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

29th Annual Concho Christmas Celebration: Tour Of Lights

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Christmas has come to town. The 29th annual Concho Christmas Celebration Tour of Lights is back and this year, a brand new scene will be on display. Event Organizer Lucie Hofheins says “over 3 million lights. Our crews, as far as setting up the lights and scenes, start early in September. […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

First day of Christmas at Old Fort Concho

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Several people were waiting in lines to grab a ticket for the first day of Christmas at Old Fort Concho. Earlier in the day hundreds of SAISD enjoyed a sneak preview of the event. Sarah Ross said, “They are from all over Texas, they all come here just to educate these […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

The Great Cookie Caper 2022 at Goodfellow

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Great Cookie Caper has been bringing together the community and Goodfellow Air Force Base since 2016 to deliver holiday cheer to military students stationed here for technical training. The predicted amount of cookies expected to be delivered is upwards of 20,000 with 4 cookies per bag hand decorated by local […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo’s 2021 Dia de Los Muertos Celebration awarded Best in Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo’s 2021 Dia de los Muertos Celebration received the Best in Texas Award – Bronze level from the Texas Festivals and Event Association. The TFEA is a professional trade association for Texas-based festival and event planners, volunteers, and suppliers. TFEA represents the hundreds of festivals celebrating the history, legends, culture, […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Our Water: Crappie Fish Population Monitoring on Lake Nasworthy

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The population of Crappie fish in Lake Nasworthy has been slow growing, says Texas Parks and Wildlife District Fisheries Biologist Lynn Wright. Wright says, “Historically, it takes Crappie in Nasworthy about three and a half years to get to 10 inches, which is fairly slow growth for Crappie in Texas.” The […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Accessible parking available for Concho Christmas Parade

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For this year’s 2022 Concho Christmas Parade, San Angelo’s Advocacy for Access and Disability Connections has made available, accessible parking for those with disabilities. The parking lot will be available to those who need accessible parking only and will be at the Shannon parking lot at the corner of Oakes and […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

“Comfort & Joy” a Christmas Jazz Concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Friday, December 16, 2022, the “Comfort & Joy” Christmas Jazz Concert will be held at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Art where viewers can experience the sounds of Tom Braxton and Andrea Wallace. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and tickets are $35.00 per person and can be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Christmas Light Tour 2022

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The annual Concho Christmas Light Tour has begun! This marks the 29th year of the two-mile tour of lights along the Concho River with hundreds of people expected to participate. The event’s soft opening was on December 2, 2022, and will continue every evening through Saturday, December 31st. Vehicles enter at […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

HIGHLIGHTS: Central Bobcats fall in a tough battle against Temple

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Central Bobcats were looking to stay undefeated on the season, as day two of the 2022 Doug McCutchen Memorial tournament is in full swing. Friday afternoon’s match-up was between the Bobcats and the Temple Wildcats. Jacob English to Jaedyn Gibson, he’ll put it down once and make it over the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Vehicle fire blocks all traffic on US HWY 67

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At 4:40 p.m. the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Nixle alert regarding a vehicle fire that has blocked both lanes of traffic on US Highway 67. The white truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence, leaving behind only the truck bed. The cause of the fire […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy