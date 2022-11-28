ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Admits She Feels ‘Hopeless’ Trying To Make Offset Happy After Takeoff’s Death

By Jason Brow
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“We’re living our life normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” Cardi B said in audio shared by The Neighborhood Talk on Nov. 27, nearly four weeks after Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, Texas. Cardi, 30, said that she and her husband – Offset, Takeoff’s cousin and fellow Migos rapper – are doing their best to adjust to life since losing Takeoff, but it’s been a struggle – and one that not many fans are aware of. “I feel like if I talk about – the internet’s so desensitized – how we really feel, what motherf—ckers really been going through, y’all would start saying, ‘Oh sympathy,'” she said.

“We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case, but no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy — trying to make him crack a smile,” said Cardi. “Seeing him randomly cry, seeing him trying to distract his mind, completely f-ckin’ schedule been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything he’s been through these past couple of weeks.” Cardi said she and Offset, 30, are “not in the mood” to be sharing their feelings with the Internet, since they may become fodder for memes and sarcastic jokes at her expense.

Cardi mourned the loss of her friend and family member on Nov. 11, nearly two weeks after Takeoff (b. Kirshnik Khari Ball) was shot and killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas. “Takeoff, your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy,” wrote Cardi at the start of her message. “I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

Two weeks after Takeoff’s death, Offset penned a tribute to his loved one. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered, and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.” Offset wrote that he wishes he could “hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time.” He ended his message with, “Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women's issues, and political news.

