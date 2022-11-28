Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The ChimesM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Saturday on NBC 33: ‘Geaux Nation: Road to the SEC Championship’ special
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers will face the Georgia Bulldogs Saturday in the SEC Championship game. LSU enters the game ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the AFCA Coaches Poll, while the Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in both polls. Both...
brproud.com
Former Tiger great Todd McClure returns to Atlanta as LSU’s 2022 SEC football legend
BATON ROUGE, La. – Todd McClure, a four-year starter at center for LSU and a 1998 first team All-America, will be honored during a pre-game ceremony as part of the 2022 SEC Football Legends Class on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. LSU and Georgia meet for the SEC title on...
brproud.com
Six LSU players named to D1 baseball top 100 college prospects for the 2023 MLB draft
BATON ROUGE, La. – Six LSU players have been named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 College Prospects List for the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. LSU junior centerfielder Dylan Crews is No. 1 on the list; junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes is No. 10; sophomore right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor is No. 15; junior right-handed pitcher Ty Floyd is No. 44; junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan is No. 47; and junior right-handed pitcher Christian Little is No. 67.
brproud.com
LSU’s Angel Reese Named On Wade Trophy Watchlist
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Angel Reese was named to another watchlist Wednesday morning, this time for the Wade Trophy which is presented each year to the best player in women’s college basketball by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. Reese, since transferring to LSU from Maryland, has...
brproud.com
#1 Ruston ends #5 Zachary’s season, 37-22
RUSTON, La — Zachary came up short on the road against Ruston, 37-22, to end their season in the state semifinals. The Broncos trailed 17-7 at half, and were never able to take control of the game. Ruston will face Destrehan in the Non-Select Division I State Championship at...
brproud.com
#4 Dunham takes thriller against #8 U-High, 35-28
BATON ROUGE, La — Dunham holds on at home against University Lab, 35-28, to advance to the Select Division III State Championship game. In a back-and-forth affair, Dunham quarterback Jackson House’s fourth rushing touchdown was the final and deciding score of the night. The senior showed incredible ability to break tackles and keep getting up after big hits.
brproud.com
Weekend Outlook: December 3-4, 2022
A cold front will move through Saturday to bring some rain and cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, these cooler temperatures near average will not last long as highs will begin to inch closer to the 80s into next week. Saturday. High pressure at the surface to the east will allow for surface...
brproud.com
JACKPOT: Winning Lotto ticket nets player almost $2 grand in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – A #Lotto ticket was sold for the drawing on Wednesday, November 30, and it ended up being a winner. The ticket cost $1 and someone won $1,904. The winning ticket was sold at Circle K #9737 on Rushing Road West. The numbers for Wednesday’s...
brproud.com
Christmas movies filmed in Acadiana and Louisiana to watch this year
(KLFY) – The holiday season is here and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
brproud.com
‘Emancipation’ extra allegedly injured by 50-pound camera system on Louisiana set files lawsuit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Feliciana Parish man is suing a year after allegedly receiving severe injuries while on the set of Will Smith’s “Emancipation.”. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, James Walker, Jr., who worked as a background actor on the movie’s Louisiana set, was “violently” hit in the face by a 50-pound cable-suspended camera system traveling 60 miles per hour.
brproud.com
Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge AIDS Society wants you to get tested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – December 1st is World Aids Day. One nonprofit is working 24-hours to spread knowledge and give away free testing for HIV/AIDS. “It’s not a Baton Rouge Aids Society’s problem. It’s our community, it’s our problem,” said A.J. Johnson, Founder & CEO, Baton Rouge AIDS Society.
brproud.com
How this La. singer got to perform with Snoop Dogg
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Justin Champagne (pronounced like shum-pine) is from New Iberia, Louisiana. He’s 31 and has a song with Snoop Dogg. Champagne got his start in music when he 16. “We had this thing called the ‘love shack’ at my house and it was like...
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-12 West at Millerville after crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open. Congestion is approaching Juban Road. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two right lanes are blocked on I-12 West at Millerville due to an accident, according to DOTD. Congestion is approaching Range Avenue.
brproud.com
All lanes open on I-10 West before Grosse Tete
UPDATE: (3:12 p.m.) GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Grosse Tete, according to DOTD. Congestion remains seven miles long. GROSSE TETE, La. (BRPROUD) — The right lane remains blocked, according to DOTD. Congestion has reached six miles long. UPDATE (12...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Festival of Lights kicks off holiday in capital city
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Festival of Lights in downtown Baton Rouge was the official kickoff for this city’s holiday season. The festive featured 250,000 sparkling lights, a 35-foot Christmas tree, a snow village complete with ice skating, and a visit from Santa Claus himself. For this...
brproud.com
Certain areas of Baker to experience temporary water interruption Friday
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker announced Thursday that certain areas of its community will experience a temporary water interruption Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The interruption is the result of a scheduled service line repair. The city says, “The approximate area affected...
brproud.com
Local Baton Rouge group to host festive Friday, December 2 Health Fair, HIV awareness event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man named Ismael Ruiz shared his health and wellness journey with the public in a VeryWell Health article published earlier this year. Ruiz said, “I was diagnosed HIV-positive and AIDS symptomatic in the 1990s. I was in my early 20s, and I thought my life was over… I felt that I wasn’t worthy of being around people because of my diagnosis.”
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Hit-and-run in Jones Creek area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies are responding to a Thursday (December 1) morning hit-and-run in the Jones Creek area. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Millbrook Drive near Woodland Ridge Avenue and Brook Spring Avenue, and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene.
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Industriplex at Siegen
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, a traffic incident is unfolding on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane and Fieldstone Drive Wednesday (November 30) afternoon. Shortly before noon, area officials reported a crash and said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
Comments / 0