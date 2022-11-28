Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Paws Are Coming to Town in Historic Jonesborough This Saturday to CelebrateJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Get Your Shopping Spree on and Sip As You Stroll in Johnson City This WeekendJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Hard Rock Permanent Site Ground Breaking Ceremony Set for Next Wednesday in BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Kingsport's Christmas Season Officially Kicks Off This Weekend with Parade and Much MoreJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Carters Valley Elementary School Pupils perform Christmas music for the Hawkins County BOE
ROGERSVILLE — Carters Valley Elementary School second-grade pupils performed Christmas music for the Hawkins County Board of Education at its monthly meeting on Thursday. The students sang "Must be Santa" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." They also performed with ring lights to music from "The Nutcracker." Must Be Santa.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan University presents 16th annual 'Buffalo Tales'
Milligan University students and staff will be hosting its 16th annual “Buffalo Tales” storytelling event on Tuesday December 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the McGlothlin Street Theater. “Buffalo Tales” is an annual family-friendly storytelling event where Milligan’s storytelling students get to flex their skills and share stories with...
Kingsport Times-News
Announcing the 1st annual TEDxJohnsonCity
The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
Kingsport Times-News
Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony
MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
Bays Mountain Baptist Church at the Harbor in Kingsport will host a Christmas singing Friday at 6 p.m. with Heavenly Reflections, Brian Burchfield, The Dyer Family, Sunrise Sisters, Bays Mountain Choir, Bays Mountain Trio and Taylor Family. The church is located at 1905 Brookside Lane.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 4-10)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Christmas ready to kick off in days
Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Carter and Davis chosen finalists for Sullivan County Schools director
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Schools this year may have an early Christmas present: a new director of schools-elect in its stocking before the holiday. Either Charles “Chuck” Carter or Joshua “Josh” Davis may be offered the position of the next Sullivan County director of schools before Christmas, the Board of Education has decided.
Kingsport Times-News
Colonial Heights Middle purchase completed
BLOUNTVILLE — It is official: Lakeway Christian Schools has purchased the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools for $2.3 million. It is to be used as a future location for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of the Lakeway family of private schools.
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community
ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More, 5131 Highway 11-W, is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
Kingsport Times-News
Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will be offering a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
Kingsport Times-News
Creator held prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial
Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing Amazing Grace.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU graduate students awarded for research in 3 Minute Thesis event
Master’s degree student Joseph Headrick won East Tennessee State University’s recent 2022 3 Minute Thesis (3MT®) Competition with a presentation on “Salicylic Acid Inhibits Desiccation Survival of Salmonella Typhimurium.”. This competition, created at the University of Queensland, Australia, provides graduate students the opportunity to develop professional...
Kingsport Times-News
Blowing smoke – UVA Wise, Coeburn Middle School join in anti-smoking program
COEBURN — Coeburn Middle School parents who take their seventh-graders to school next week will get to see what their kids have been doing with UVA Wise students this semester. Cody Sanders, associate professor of physical education at the college, has coordinated the FamHealth tobacco prevention and education program...
Kingsport Times-News
Still plenty to do for holiday in downtown JC
Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season. Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Rescue Squad to hold a fireworks fundraiser for New Years
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad will host a fireworks fundraiser for New Years. The sale will begin on Dec. 19 and run through Jan. 1. To purchase fireworks, individuals can visit the lower lot of the HCRS station located at 955 E. McKinney Ave. in Rogersville.
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: Please support your community: Shop local
Kingsport’s Small Business Saturday is held between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the holidays continue, offering opportunity to continue to shop locally for very good reasons. They include that businesses locate where they find support. If a community doesn’t support its local businesses, they go away.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
Kingsport Times-News
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m.
Comments / 0