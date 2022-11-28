ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kingsport Times-News

Milligan University presents 16th annual 'Buffalo Tales'

Milligan University students and staff will be hosting its 16th annual “Buffalo Tales” storytelling event on Tuesday December 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the McGlothlin Street Theater. “Buffalo Tales” is an annual family-friendly storytelling event where Milligan’s storytelling students get to flex their skills and share stories with...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Announcing the 1st annual TEDxJohnsonCity

The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony

MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church happenings

Bays Mountain Baptist Church at the Harbor in Kingsport will host a Christmas singing Friday at 6 p.m. with Heavenly Reflections, Brian Burchfield, The Dyer Family, Sunrise Sisters, Bays Mountain Choir, Bays Mountain Trio and Taylor Family. The church is located at 1905 Brookside Lane.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Christmas ready to kick off in days

Christmas in Kingsport officially kicks off this weekend with a full day of shopping, holiday decorations, an evening parade and the annual tree lighting event at Church Circle. This is Kingsport is partnering with the Downtown Kingsport Association to bring holiday events throughout the month of December.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Colonial Heights Middle purchase completed

BLOUNTVILLE — It is official: Lakeway Christian Schools has purchased the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools for $2.3 million. It is to be used as a future location for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of the Lakeway family of private schools.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community

ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More, 5131 Highway 11-W, is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will be offering a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
ROAN MOUNTAIN, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Creator held prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial

Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing Amazing Grace.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU graduate students awarded for research in 3 Minute Thesis event

Master’s degree student Joseph Headrick won East Tennessee State University’s recent 2022 3 Minute Thesis (3MT®) Competition with a presentation on “Salicylic Acid Inhibits Desiccation Survival of Salmonella Typhimurium.”. This competition, created at the University of Queensland, Australia, provides graduate students the opportunity to develop professional...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Blowing smoke – UVA Wise, Coeburn Middle School join in anti-smoking program

COEBURN — Coeburn Middle School parents who take their seventh-graders to school next week will get to see what their kids have been doing with UVA Wise students this semester. Cody Sanders, associate professor of physical education at the college, has coordinated the FamHealth tobacco prevention and education program...
COEBURN, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Still plenty to do for holiday in downtown JC

Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season. Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Please support your community: Shop local

Kingsport’s Small Business Saturday is held between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but the holidays continue, offering opportunity to continue to shop locally for very good reasons. They include that businesses locate where they find support. If a community doesn’t support its local businesses, they go away.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade

The city of Kingsport announced road closures for Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy