ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tree Hugger

US Residential Building Code Will Soon Have Hempcrete

Every time I write about alternative construction materials, a commenter will ask: "What about hemp?" The main reasons I didn't cover the hemp scene is because it reeked of the hippie aesthetic that we tend to avoid. More importantly, it wasn't easy to find or use in the U.S. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy