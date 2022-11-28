Read full article on original website
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
sauconsource.com
William ‘Bill’ Bruce Karp Jr., 41, Formerly of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
William ‘Bill’ Bruce Karp Jr. (1981 – 2022) William “Bill” Bruce Karp Jr., 41, of Point Pleasant, N.J., formerly of Hellertown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Fountain Hill on Jan. 24, 1981 to the late William Bruce and Valerie J. (Furchner) Karp. Bill was a 1999 graduate of the Saucon Valley School District where he lettered in football and track & field. He then attended Moravian College. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed boating at Point Pleasant Beach. Bill was an avid Penn State and San Francisco 49ers fan and was a car enthusiast. He will fondly be remembered for his generosity to his family and friends.
The Lehigh Valley’s diversity is changing, and the restaurant landscape is changing with it
The following story is part of our Stronger Than Steel series, an in-depth look at how the Lehigh Valley has made a remarkable comeback since Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces went cold in 1995. Read more about what inspired the series here and check out additional Stronger Than Steel stories here.
njurbannews.com
A Fresh start for the city of Trenton
As soon as I heard, read, and confirmed that Reed Gusciora had been re-elected as mayor of the city of Trenton and some members of the most dysfunctional City Council in the state had been voted out, I shouted, “Yes!” I did a backflip and handstand to celebrate the great news!! Granted, I just returned home from the local hospital Emergency Room (ER). However, some things are worth celebrating no matter what!!
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular Allentown restaurant abruptly closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A popular dining establishment in Allentown's West End has closed. Greenhouse Enoteca, a nearly four-year-old, Italian-inspired restaurant specializing in dishes prepared with local ingredients, shuttered in recent weeks at 2114 W. Tilghman St. The restaurant's website indicates the business is "no longer operating," while its Facebook and...
skooknews.com
Driver Nearly Crashes into Garfield Square Monument in Pottsville
A driver narrowly missed a monument in Pottsville's Garfield Square last week. According to Pottsville Police, on Monday, November 21, 2022, around 4:15pm, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Market Street for a single vehicle accident. The investigation revealed that a Subaru Outback operated by Jeffrey Dreibelbis,...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man in crisis prompts police situation at South Whitehall shopping center
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police say a man in crisis prompted the large emergency response to a shopping center in Lehigh County. Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a suicidal male in the Crest Plaza parking lot near Target, said South Whitehall Township police on Monday.
Iconic NJ Bagel Shop Shutters After ’30 Wonderful Years’
Sad news, bagel lovers — New Jersey has lost one of its iconic bagel spots after what it calls “30 wonderful years.”. Bagel Bin on Olcott Square in Bernardsville made the announcement on its Facebook page on Sunday, Nov. 27. “As you are aware, Bagel Bin has been...
Police Need Help: 10 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in the City of Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing in the month of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city...
skooknews.com
Fire Destroys Several Shenandoah Row Homes
A fire early Monday morning tore through several row homes in Shenandoah. Just before midnight, emergency personnel were called to 213 East Coal Street in Shenandoah for a house fire. While responding, the first chief reported seeing smoke from two blocks away and called in a working fire. The chief...
13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Shooting in Allentown leaves 1 man injured
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a shooting at a nightclub. Gunfire was reported at the VIP Lounge in Allentown at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The injured male was transported to a local hospital and is expected to...
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
Plume of smoke from Lehigh Township in-law suite is visible for miles (PHOTOS)
Smoke visible for miles billowed from an in-law suite that burned early Tuesday in Lehigh Township, Northampton County. The in-law suite was on top of a three-bay detached garage next to a home in the 4700 block of Timberline Road in Lehigh Township, according to Lehigh Township Fire Chief Richard Hildebrand. Firefighters responded to the call just before 8 a.m., he said.
WGAL
Route 222 reopens north of Reading, Pa.
READING, Pa. — A stretch of Route 222 was shut down for nearly six hours in Berks County on Monday morning. Video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. A crash shut down the northbound lanes of Route 222 US 222 South Bus - Laureldale and Exit: US 222...
Double stabbing in Bella Vista
An arrest was made following a double stabbing on the 800 block of League Street in the Bella Vista neighborhood on Nov. 28. According to police, a 44-year-old male was stabbed once in the head and a 33-year-old male was stabbed once in the mouth and once in the chest during the incident that occurred at approximately 3:11 a.m. Both were transported to Jefferson Hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
Dog remains found near Wilkes-Barre creek
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials from the SPCA said they found the remains of an unidentified dog in Luzerne County. According to SPCA Humane Officer Vickie VanGorder, the remains of a dog were found near a creek by Stanton and New Frederick Streets in Wilkes-Barre. Investigators said the body was found wrapped in a […]
Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia.
