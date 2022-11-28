Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Woman pleads to reduced charge in fatal stabbing case
A 24-year-old Southfield woman accused in a fatal stabbing last year has opted out of trial, accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. Erin Danielle Riley had been scheduled for trial Dec. 8 in Oakland County Circuit Court, but on Nov. 18 she pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter for the death of Jerome Samuel Williams. An open murder charge was dropped.
The Oakland Press
Testimony: ‘Pay to stay or get beat up’: 2 accused of Oakland County jailhouse extortion
A case against two Oakland County Jail inmates accused of extorting money from a cellmate by threatening to beat him up was bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court on Friday. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam, 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker said evidence presented showed probable cause to...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of peeping in child’s bedroom window in western Oakland Co.
A Northville man has been charged as a window peeper after he was observed looking into a child’s bedroom at a Wixom apartment complex, police said. Michael Kenneth Nordstrom, 54, was arraigned before a magistrate of the 52-1 District Court on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly person – window peeper, and a felony charge of resisting and obstructing a police officer. He was taken to the Oakland County Jail.
The Oakland Press
North Oakland VFW Post Honor Guard delivers rifle rack to Lake Orion Police Dept.
The VFW Post 334 Honor Guard presented a rifle rack to the Lake Orion Police Department. “On November 14, the North Oakland VFW Post 334 Honor Guard traveled to the Lake Orion Police station and delivered a wood rifle rack for the 15 rifles that are stored at the police station for the post, when the rifles are not needed. The rack was made by VFW members Arcey Miller and Larry Stockoski from wood donated by Lake Orion Home Depot. These rifles are used during a military funeral service for the 21-gun rifle salute,” said the post adjutant/quartermaster Chuck Haskin.
The Oakland Press
Mother of 9 accused of stabbing teen and others pleads to 4 felonies
A Pontiac mother of nine has pleaded guilty to felony charges for stabbing four people, including a teenager, last summer. On Nov. 29, Candis Wright-McDonald, 40, entered her plea before Judge Victoria Valentine of Oakland County Circuit Court to four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm for the June 25 incident on Newman Lane in Pontiac.
The Oakland Press
Prison sentence handed to last of 3 people charged in severed fingers case
The last of three people charged in connection with the assault of a man who had his fingers cut off was sentenced recently to a prison term far longer than his co-defendants. On Nov. 21, Oakland County Circuit Judge David Cohen handed Patrick Leak, 42, a sentence of 15-45 years for the Sept. 20, 2020 attack on Mauricio Miller of Pontiac. Leak, also known as Patrick Sykes, was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Dec. 2 and beyond
• Applications are being accepted for the 2023 “Oakland Together 40 under 40 awards” program through Dec. 11. Individuals who live or work in Oakland County and who are under 40, may apply for this prestigious award program at www.oakgov.com/40under40. • Oakland County Business Forward workshops for small...
The Oakland Press
Woman accused of trying to start fire at gas station enters plea, is sentenced
A woman accused of trying to start a fire inside a Pontiac gas station last May was sentenced Thursday after pleading to a reduced charge and a related crime. As stated Thursday in 50th District Court, assistant prosecutor Jay Belanger amended a felony charge of arson-preparation to burn property to misdemeanor arson-preparation to burn property less than $200 for Danielle Green, 23.
The Oakland Press
Trial date set for man accused in fatal shooting outside Pontiac bar
Trial is scheduled for a Pontiac man accused of fatally shooting another Pontiac man late last year outside a bar in the city. According to Oakland County Circuit Court records, jury selection is to begin March 17, 2023 for the case against Frank Derron Short, 43, charged with open murder for the death of Shedrick Lorenzo Knox, Sr., 42. The shooting happened Dec. 4, 2021 in the parking lot of Duckett’s Sports Pub, 325 W. Huron St.
The Oakland Press
Local pillar of Warren community still staying active at age 95
When Eleanor Bates was a teen, her sister-in-law joked that she must have been born in a hurry because she’s always on the go. Fast forward decades later and even at age 95, the lifelong Warren resident is still very busy. Bates is a member of the Warren Historical Society, the Warren Beautification Commission, the Warren Symphony Band Board, and the Warren Concert Band Board. This month, she finishes serving on the Van Dyke Public Schools Board of Education. She was elected in 2005.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment calendar Dec. 2 and beyond
• A Night in Nashville: Dec. 2, at 20 Front Street, Lake Orion, 20frontstreet.com, $22+. • Brother Elsey, Oliver Hazard: Dec. 2, doors at 7 p.m., The Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale, thelovingtouchferndale.com, all ages, $15+. • Troy Community Chorus presents “And Heaven and Nature Sings”: 8 p.m. Dec....
The Oakland Press
Culvert replacement on 10 Mile in Novi delayed
One phase of a $6.9 million road-rehabilitation project in Novi has been delayed until next year. A culvert-replacement project scheduled to start Dec. 6 has been bumped to January, 2023, by the contractor, Toebe Construction of Wixom. This stretch of Ten Mile Road carries about 16,000 vehicles daily. While the...
The Oakland Press
Enjoy a holiday murder mystery comedy in Farmington Hills
The Farmington Players will present Ken Ludwig’s “The Game’s Afoot,” or “Holmes for the Holidays, Dec. 2-17, at the Farmington Players Barn in Farmington Hills. The murder mystery comedy, set during the holiday season in 1936, spoofs the life and times of famous 19th Century American actor William Gillette — known as “America’s Sherlock Holmes” — played by Jim Moll of Farmington Hills. Director Cynthia Tupper, of Farmington Hills says the show “gives you everything you love about live theater: A new comedy thriller that is an entertaining alternative to the standard holiday fare.” Tickets start at $20 and are available now at farmingtonplayers.org or call the box office at 248-553-2955.
The Oakland Press
Michigan lineman Mazi Smith facing concealed weapon charge
DETROIT (AP) — Michigan standout defensive lineman Mazi Smith has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, nearly two months after a traffic stop. The felony charge was filed Wednesday in an Ann Arbor court. Smith, a 21-year-old senior and team co-captain from Grand Rapids, Michigan, had four tackles and one assist against Indiana on Oct. 8, the day after the incident.
The Oakland Press
Farmington Public Safety Director Warthman retiring
Farmington Public Safety Director Ted Warthman has retired after more than 27 years with the city. Deputy Director Bob Houhanisin will be sworn in as the new public safety director at the Dec. 19 City Council meeting. Warthman’s last day was Friday, Dec. 2. “It’s been a pleasure working...
The Oakland Press
Holiday events piling up around the metro area
There’s more to the holidays than shopping — or so they say. Here are a few suggestions of other ways to enjoy the season this weekend:. • Detroit’s Noel Night returns in full force for its 48th annual event, taking place 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in the city’s Midtown and Cultural Center areas. More than 90 venues — including the Detroit Institute of Arts, the Detroit Historical Museum, the Fisher Music Center, Third Man Records and Wayne State University — will host performances and shopping opportunities. A full list and schedule can be found at noelnight.org.
The Oakland Press
Prep Notebook: WB’s Benjamin to Stanford following wild three-day ride
West Bloomfield junior cornerback Jamir Benjamin got his fourth recruiting star and solidified his college football plans last week. It was a whirlwind of emotion playing out over a 72-hour period. First, on Friday, ESPN bumped Benjamin from a three-star prospect to a four-star recruit. On Saturday, he committed to...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the RH Lutheran Northwest vs. Madison Heights Bishop Foley girls basketball game
Madison Heights Bishop Foley picked up a 44-26 girls basketball win over Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Top line production leads Western-Pinckney Unified past Lakes Area United, 6-3
WATERFORD — The Western-Pinckney Unified team defeated Lakes Area United, 6-3, on Wednesday night behind a big night from their top line. Western-Pinckney got on the board first when Riley Evans set up Ian Gaffney in tight and Gaffney roofed a quick shot to make it 1-0 with 4:14 remaining in the opening period. Just over two minutes later, Gaffney sprang Evans on a clean breakaway from center ice, and Evans buried a shot to make it 2-0 after the first period.
