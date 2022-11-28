Read full article on original website
President of France expected to make special announcement during visit to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser announced Wednesday that he’s expected to meet with the President of France later this week, and that President Emmanuel Macron will make a much-anticipated announcement during his visit to Louisiana. Lieutenant Governor Nungesser said he’s looking forward to meeting...
‘Emancipation’ extra allegedly injured by 50-pound camera system on Louisiana set files lawsuit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Feliciana Parish man is suing a year after allegedly receiving severe injuries while on the set of Will Smith’s “Emancipation.”. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, James Walker, Jr., who worked as a background actor on the movie’s Louisiana set, was “violently” hit in the face by a 50-pound cable-suspended camera system traveling 60 miles per hour.
Rural Louisiana communities asked to take advantage of federal dollars for revitalization projects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards is encouraging rural communities in the state to reach out for help to gain federal dollars for revitalization. The governor said rural communities’ leaders and businesses are welcome to reach out to the Governor’s Office of Rural Development.
Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation’s first trial on a ban on gender-confirming care for children ended Thursday, as Arkansas wrapped up its case defending the prohibition with testimony from an endocrinologist opposed to such treatments for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who is considering whether...
Christmas movies filmed in Acadiana and Louisiana to watch this year
(KLFY) – The holiday season is here and there’s nothing like a holiday movie to get you in the Christmas spirit, so why not watch one that was filmed right here in Louisiana?. From Hallmark films to movies on the big screen, Louisiana has been the home to...
Update: Large fire in St. Gabriel extinguished, area power restoration underway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All local fire departments responded to a Thursday afternoon blaze in St. Gabriel, authorities said. It was shortly before noon when the City of St. Gabriel reported that the St. George Fire Department was leading a response to a commercial fire on the corner of Highway 74 and Railroad Street.
New Patient Plus Urgent Care to open next summer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Patient Plus Urgent Care intends to open its ninth clinic in the Shenandoah area next summer. Construction is expected to begin on the 3,400-square-foot clinic this upcoming December. The facility will have six exam rooms, digital x-ray, and will have occupational health services and is expected to open in May/June 2023.
Police identify missing priest, longtime church employee as double homicide victims. Here’s what we know so far.
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Days after the gruesome discovery of two badly-burned bodies on the North Shore, officials with the Covington Police Department and the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office have identified both victims and released chilling details about the investigation. Earlier this week, the bodies were recovered...
