‘Emancipation’ extra allegedly injured by 50-pound camera system on Louisiana set files lawsuit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An East Feliciana Parish man is suing a year after allegedly receiving severe injuries while on the set of Will Smith’s “Emancipation.”. According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish, James Walker, Jr., who worked as a background actor on the movie’s Louisiana set, was “violently” hit in the face by a 50-pound cable-suspended camera system traveling 60 miles per hour.
Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation’s first trial on a ban on gender-confirming care for children ended Thursday, as Arkansas wrapped up its case defending the prohibition with testimony from an endocrinologist opposed to such treatments for minors. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody, who is considering whether...
New Patient Plus Urgent Care to open next summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Patient Plus Urgent Care intends to open its ninth clinic in the Shenandoah area next summer. Construction is expected to begin on the 3,400-square-foot clinic this upcoming December. The facility will have six exam rooms, digital x-ray, and will have occupational health services and is expected to open in May/June 2023.
