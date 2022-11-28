ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic

When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. “We are trying to keep church and state separate. That encompasses LGBTQIA+, COVID science, bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.” Brown describes his group as “small but mighty,” yet they’re riding a big wave.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

University Hospitals suspends workers linked to Jan. 6 Capitol attack

University Hospitals has suspended two workers who were charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Saul Llamas, 29, who has been a police officer in the Cleveland-based UH Police Department since Oct. 28, 2018, and Jordan Siemers, 25, who has been a state-tested nurse aide at UH Geneva (Ohio) Medical Center since Oct. 11, 2021, were suspended pending investigation, according to a University Hospitals statement shared with Becker's.
CLEVELAND, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospital applies for $34.5M grant for earthquake protection

Mountain Mesa, Calif.-based Kern Valley Hospital applied for a $34.5 million grant to meet a 2030 deadline that requires the hospital be "reasonably capable" of providing care following an earthquake, Bakersfield.com reported Nov. 30. In 2019, two earthquakes momentarily shut down the hospital. If the grant is approved, it will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay

The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $3,204, down 16.32 percent from $3,829 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. While this is among the largest year-over-year decreases Vivian Health has seen in 2022,...
GEORGIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Atrium, Advocate Aurora complete merger

Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health closed on their formal combination Dec. 2, resulting in a newly combined $27 billion, 67-hospital system called Advocate Health — the fifth-largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium and Advocate Aurora, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., announced...
GEORGIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Severely understaffed nursing homes rarely fined

Of the thousands of nursing homes that are understaffed, federal regulators only cited 4 percent and fined even fewer, according to a USA Today investigation. The nursing home workforce has been shrinking since 2019, when it averaged 3,374 workers. So far in 2022, the number of employees at nursing homes hovers right below 3,000, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. AdventHealth, based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., seeks a regional executive pharmacy director to work in...
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

13 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Here are 13 hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on since Nov. 1:. 1. The East Florida division of HCA Healthcare named Richard Read as its CFO, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Read will lead the financial operations and reporting for the East Florida division's 14 hospitals, seven freestanding emergency rooms, 10 ASCs and 59 urgent care centers.
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Executive Moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 23:. 1. Emily Moorhead was named president of Henry Ford Jackson (Mich.) Hospital. 2. Zach Dietze was named CEO of UT Health Tyler (Texas). 3. Keith Biddle was named COO of Pleasant Valley Hospital in...
COLORADO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

14 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 23. 1. Melissa Fana, MD, was named director of women's health for Suffolk County and chief of service for breast surgery at Long Island (N.Y.) Community Hospital, New York City-based NYU Langone Health announced. 2. Grace...
OHIO STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

State of Oregon to review $3.9B Amazon-One Medical deal

The state of Oregon is reviewing Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of membership-based primary care company One Medical. Part of a 2021 law, the state's Health Care Market Oversight program allows the Oregon Health Authority to ensure healthcare transactions "support statewide goals related to cost, equity, access, and quality," according to a Nov. 29 state notice.
OREGON STATE

