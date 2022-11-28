Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to become next head coach at Colorado: report
Deion Sanders is "preparing" to take the head coaching position at the University of Colorado according to reports. Sanders and Jackson State play in the SWAC Championship Saturday.
8 Southern Cities Poised for a Housing Crisis
The South is so iconic, full of rich history, gorgeous scenery, and diverse groups of people, that it seems like its housing markets would be on a constant upswing. Yet even here, the housing market...
Kirk Herbstreit on Ohio State football's CFP chances: 'Who else is there?'
After Utah's win against No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 championship Friday night, ESPN's "College GameDay" analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit had one simple question when it came to that final spot in the College Football Playoff. Which team could it be other than Ohio State? "Everybody that watched that...
Non-religious voters wield clout, tilt heavily Democratic
When members of the small Pennsylvania chapter of Secular Democrats of America log on for their monthly meetings, they’re not there for a virtual happy hour. “We don’t sit around at our meetings patting ourselves on the back for not believing in God together,” said David Brown, a founder from the Philadelphia suburb of Ardmore. The group, mostly consisting of atheists and agnostics, mobilizes to knock on doors and make phone calls on behalf of Democratic candidates “who are pro-science, pro-democracy, whether or not they are actually self-identified secular people,” he said. “We are trying to keep church and state separate. That encompasses LGBTQIA+, COVID science, bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.” Brown describes his group as “small but mighty,” yet they’re riding a big wave.
beckershospitalreview.com
University Hospitals suspends workers linked to Jan. 6 Capitol attack
University Hospitals has suspended two workers who were charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Saul Llamas, 29, who has been a police officer in the Cleveland-based UH Police Department since Oct. 28, 2018, and Jordan Siemers, 25, who has been a state-tested nurse aide at UH Geneva (Ohio) Medical Center since Oct. 11, 2021, were suspended pending investigation, according to a University Hospitals statement shared with Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
California hospital applies for $34.5M grant for earthquake protection
Mountain Mesa, Calif.-based Kern Valley Hospital applied for a $34.5 million grant to meet a 2030 deadline that requires the hospital be "reasonably capable" of providing care following an earthquake, Bakersfield.com reported Nov. 30. In 2019, two earthquakes momentarily shut down the hospital. If the grant is approved, it will...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 states with the largest decreases to travel nurse pay
The average weekly travel nurse pay in November in the U.S. was $3,204, down 16.32 percent from $3,829 during the same month in 2021, according to a report from Vivian Health, a national healthcare hiring marketplace. While this is among the largest year-over-year decreases Vivian Health has seen in 2022,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Atrium, Advocate Aurora complete merger
Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health closed on their formal combination Dec. 2, resulting in a newly combined $27 billion, 67-hospital system called Advocate Health — the fifth-largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium and Advocate Aurora, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., announced...
beckershospitalreview.com
Severely understaffed nursing homes rarely fined
Of the thousands of nursing homes that are understaffed, federal regulators only cited 4 percent and fined even fewer, according to a USA Today investigation. The nursing home workforce has been shrinking since 2019, when it averaged 3,374 workers. So far in 2022, the number of employees at nursing homes hovers right below 3,000, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. AdventHealth, based in Altamonte Springs, Fla., seeks a regional executive pharmacy director to work in...
beckershospitalreview.com
13 recent hospital, health system CFO moves
Here are 13 hospital and health system CFO moves that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on since Nov. 1:. 1. The East Florida division of HCA Healthcare named Richard Read as its CFO, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Read will lead the financial operations and reporting for the East Florida division's 14 hospitals, seven freestanding emergency rooms, 10 ASCs and 59 urgent care centers.
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 23:. 1. Emily Moorhead was named president of Henry Ford Jackson (Mich.) Hospital. 2. Zach Dietze was named CEO of UT Health Tyler (Texas). 3. Keith Biddle was named COO of Pleasant Valley Hospital in...
beckershospitalreview.com
14 women on the move in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 23. 1. Melissa Fana, MD, was named director of women's health for Suffolk County and chief of service for breast surgery at Long Island (N.Y.) Community Hospital, New York City-based NYU Langone Health announced. 2. Grace...
beckershospitalreview.com
State of Oregon to review $3.9B Amazon-One Medical deal
The state of Oregon is reviewing Amazon's proposed $3.9 billion acquisition of membership-based primary care company One Medical. Part of a 2021 law, the state's Health Care Market Oversight program allows the Oregon Health Authority to ensure healthcare transactions "support statewide goals related to cost, equity, access, and quality," according to a Nov. 29 state notice.
