Related
Johnson City Press
Danny Herman honored at Johnson County tree lighting ceremony
MOUNTAIN CITY — In addition to kickstarting the Christmas season in Johnson County, the annual Christmas tree lighting on the courthouse lawn was also a tribute to local community and economic leader, the late Danny Herman, who died last year. He was the founder of Danny Herman Trucking Company.
Johnson City Press
Announcing the 1st annual TEDxJohnsonCity
The first-ever TEDxJohnsonCity will be held in June, 2023 with the focus topic of “rewriting the Appalachian narrative.”. A TEDx event is a community-driven event where TED-like talks and performances are shared with the community. TEDx events bring together speakers, videos and conversation to create a unique community gathering that unleashes new ideas, inspires and informs, according to a news release from the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce.
Johnson City Press
Washington County being asked to make changes to its economic development structure
Washington County commissioners are being asked to make specific changes to the county’s economic development structure. The makeover comes as an economic development organization, helmed by leaders of Northeast Tennessee’s largest employers, aims to boost workforce and economic development opportunities across eight counties. The newly-created NETNHub will include the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, which covers Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties and NETWORKS-Sullivan Partnership, which covers Sullivan County.
Johnson City Press
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh grade football player. He died in an accident last week two days before his 13th birthday, and was buried Thursday, eight days after his death.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City commissioners talk Keebler Annexation in work session
Ahead of a possible final vote and public hearing on the Keebler Annexation in two weeks, the Johnson City Commission met in a work session Thursday to discuss the proposed 494-unit development that’s poised to be the largest Gray has seen in decades — if it’s approved.
Johnson City Press
Colonial Heights Middle purchases goes through
BLOUNTVILLE — It is official: Lakeway Christian Schools has purchased the former Colonial Heights Middle School from Sullivan County Schools for $2.3 million. It is to be used as a future location for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, part of the Lakeway family of private schools.
Johnson City Press
Winter won't effect Main Street rebuild
The Main Street rebuilding project, which is expected to last two years, should not be delayed as winter weather moves in, a city official said this week. "While some construction activities are not feasible during cold weather, the current, initial work activities are not expected to be hindered," Michael Thompson, public works director for the city of Kingsport, said.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville business adds entertainment space to allow more engagement with the community
ROGERSVILLE — Southern Roots Meats & More in Rogersville has added an entertainment space so that it can host events for the community. Southern Roots Meats & More is a store that offers all-natural meat products and other natural and organic food products. The business’s owner, Jessica Hurley, decided to add a tearoom as an entertainment space and a way to connect with the community.
Johnson City Press
Demolish or leave alone? Wise County officials waiting for Appalachia High School building assessment
APPALACHIA - Difficulty in removing asbestos at the former Appalachia High School main classroom building leaves one decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Monday that a contractor’s report showed that doing asbestos removal from the main school building would be impractical because of the amount of the material present in the structure.
Johnson City Press
Hard Rock Bristol to break ground on permanent casino next week
BRISTOL, Va. — After months of planning, Hard Rock Bristol will break ground next week on the permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The groundbreaking festivities for the permanent hotel and casino are slated for Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. Hard Rock executives will be joined by local elected officials and business and community leaders.
Johnson City Press
Still plenty to do for the holidays in downtown JC
Candy Land Christmas launched in Founders Park and King Commons last week, but there’s so much still to do in downtown Johnson City this holiday season. Last Saturday, the Candy Land Christmas display officially illuminated the green spaces downtown with more than 160 beautiful trees adorned by local businesses. The display will be open to the public for five weeks, but there are other exciting holiday events in the heart of Johnson City before Christmas arrives.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City man faces assault charges
The Johnson City Police Department arrested Vaughn Anderton of Johnson City on Wednesday and charged him with aggravated assault, aggravated assault against a first responder and resisting arrest. Officers were dispatched to Capone’s in reference to a man threatening one of the employees with a knife, according to the press...
Johnson City Press
DCHS culinary arts program offers opportunities, life skills to students
Even for students who aren’t pursuing a career in the hospitality or food service industry, David Crockett High School’s culinary arts program serves up valuable life skills and career opportunities. When Jessica Gourley attended David Crockett High School as a student, she took the home economics class that...
Johnson City Press
Creator holds prayer ceremony to retire COVID-19 memorial
Marat Jean Moore held a prayer ceremony on Thursday to honor the COVID-19 memorial she created before its retirement next week. During the ceremony, Moore spoke in detail about the creation and meaning of the memorial before representatives from Jonesborough Presbyterian Church provided a prayer and blessing. Another attendee finished out the ceremony by singing “Amazing Grace.”
Johnson City Press
Gregory Banner
HAMPTON - Gregory Banner, 61, Hampton, passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022 at his residence. A native of Carter County, he was born April 8, 1961. He was formerly employed by Tennessee Valley Cable. He loved to play the Guitar and play horseshoe. In earlier years he attended Union Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his father Clyde Banner , a sister: Wanda Banner, a niece: Terra Blevins, his grandparents: Essie & Arthur Banner and Lawton & Della Hodge and his aunt: Helena Feathers.
Johnson City Press
Roan Mountain State Park offers Christmas craft making afternoon
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Roan Mountain State Park will offer a family-friendly Christmas craft party at the Conference Center on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The event promises an afternoon of festive Christmas crafts, treats and holiday cheer. On the agenda will be the making of traditional and nature-themed ornaments, decorating Christmas cookies, and enjoying Christmas refreshments and music.
Johnson City Press
Budweiser Clydesdales ready for Saturday's parade appearance
The Budweiser Clydesdales are getting ready for the Johnson City Christmas Parade and other appearances around the Tri-Cities this weekend. The world famous horses last visited the area in December 2019. The horses have been a part of the Anheuser-Busch brand since the 1930s.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 3
Dec. 3, 1908: The Comet apparently had access to Santa Claus’ mail, because the newspaper carried several letters that children wrote to the Jolly Ol’ Elf. Among the letters was one from Willie Beckelhimer. It read:. “Dear Santa Claus:”
Johnson City Press
Man accused in head-on crash with THP cruiser previously pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide
ELIZABETHTON — A man who pleaded guilty in 2017 to vehicular homicide in a head-on collision was reported to be the driver of a stolen vehicle that crashed head-on into a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle over the weekend. A preliminary crash report by the Tennessee Highway Patrol said charges...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport announces road closures for Saturday's Christmas Parade
The city of Kingsport announced road closures Saturday in preparation for the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., road closures will occur on Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Market Street, on West Center Street from Clinchfield Street to Sullivan Street and on East Center Street from Sullivan Street to Clinchfield Street and other side streets within this area.
