5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
WVNT-TV
Police seek West Virginia woman who walked away from hospital
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East.
1 taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Washington Street East on Charleston’s East End, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10:20 p.m. They say this happened near the 7/11 and Taco Bell on Washington Street East. The condition of […]
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire
KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified
UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
wchsnetwork.com
Life in prison for man who killed KJ Taylor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit says the best way to protect society from Dekotis Thomas is to remove him from society. Tabit sentenced Thomas, 21, to life in prison without parole Friday for the April 2021 shooting death of Capital High School senior KJ Taylor.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison in Connection with Destructive Devices Found on Tug Boats
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio was sentenced today to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, in connection with pipe bombs found on tugboats on the Ohio River. On April 19, 2022, a federal...
State Police conducting sobriety check in Spencer, West Virginia
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will have a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to midnight in Roane County, West Virginia. The checkpoint will be on U.S. Route 119 in front of HG Energy in Spencer. An alternate checkpoint is set along U.S. Route 33 in front […]
WSAZ
Man charged in connection with body discovered inside freezer pleads not guilty
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man facing charges after a woman’s body was found inside a freezer has entered a not guilty plea. Samuel May, one of two men charged in connection to the death of Cynthia Mudd, appeared in court Thursday, Dec. 1. Both men, May...
20-year-old from Mount Hope arrested for murder
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Update on the homicide investigation from November 21, 2022, at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Warrants were obtained this morning for the suspect in the incident. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force...
WSAZ
‘It is what it is,’ neighbor unsurprised over apparent drug activity at East End Par Mar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Chains on the door, covered gas pumps and newspapers piling up on the steps of the East End Par Mar all show the signs of temporary closure. Regular customers at the store looked confused Wednesday as they tried to get their regular items. It comes one...
Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Freight Train derails early Friday morning in West Virginia
UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. One lane of the road is open but drivers are asked to find […]
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Police investigating after body found in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers said the body was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the Dollar General along Norway Avenue. Phil Watkins, chief deputy of the Huntington Police Department, said the body of a woman was...
WSAZ
Man dies in late night crash
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township. Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
WDTV
Man charged for leading police on chase, crashing head-on into patrol car
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man has been charged in Nicholas County after he allegedly led multiple deputies on a chase and crashed head-on into a patrol car. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says 28-year-old Brandon Eads, of Charleston, fled from officers with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Summersville Police Department, and West Virginia State Police.
