Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Police seek West Virginia woman who walked away from hospital

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital. According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman rescued from West Virginia house fire

KENNA, WV (WOWK) – A woman was rescued from her home in Jackson County after it caught fire this afternoon. According to first responders, the trailer located on Stone Lick Road in Kenna, West Virginia caught fire just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. First responders say the woman was freed from […]
KENNA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Huntington, West Virginia, shooting identified

UPDATE: (11:50 A.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department has identified a man who was shot and killed in Huntington last night. According to the HPD, Christopher J. Johnson, 40, of Huntington died following a shooting that happened at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue in Huntington. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Life in prison for man who killed KJ Taylor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit says the best way to protect society from Dekotis Thomas is to remove him from society. Tabit sentenced Thomas, 21, to life in prison without parole Friday for the April 2021 shooting death of Capital High School senior KJ Taylor.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

20-year-old from Mount Hope arrested for murder

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Update on the homicide investigation from November 21, 2022, at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Warrants were obtained this morning for the suspect in the incident. Officers with the U.S. Marshal’s C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in single-vehicle Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – One person has died in a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 on State Route 588. Troopers say the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, and the driver then overcorrected […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Freight Train derails early Friday morning in West Virginia

UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. One lane of the road is open but drivers are asked to find […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dispatchers: Police investigating after body found in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers said the body was reported about 2:45 p.m. near the Dollar General along Norway Avenue. Phil Watkins, chief deputy of the Huntington Police Department, said the body of a woman was...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Man dies in late night crash

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A single vehicle late-night crash has left a man dead. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 588, near mile marker 6 in Green Township. Troopers said Rocky Frazier, 34, of Gallipolis was traveling west on...
GALLIPOLIS, OH
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (December 1, 2022)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), shland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
WDTV

Man charged for leading police on chase, crashing head-on into patrol car

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man has been charged in Nicholas County after he allegedly led multiple deputies on a chase and crashed head-on into a patrol car. Shortly after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Nicholas County Sheriff William Nunley says 28-year-old Brandon Eads, of Charleston, fled from officers with the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Summersville Police Department, and West Virginia State Police.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV

