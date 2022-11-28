Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer
It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
Lionsgate Sets Release Date For Tim Story’s ‘The Blackening’
Directed by Tim Story, Lionsgate’s The Blackening will debut in theaters on June 16, 2023. Written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, the horror-comedy will explore the intersections of race, class, horror and more. “Seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in...
James Gunn Confirms DC Universe Will Be Connected Through Films, Television & Video Games
DC Films Co-CEO James Gunn has offered fans a bit of good news via Twitter. Recently, Gunn informed fans that the DC Universe would not only be connected through film, but will also include connected television shows and video games in the future. “James Gunn, are you and your partner...
Marvel’s Nate Moore Shoots Down Idea Of Stand-Alone Namor Film
It does not appear that Tenoch Huerta’s character, Namor, will star in a stand-alone Marvel film anytime soon. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Marvel’s Nate Moore explained that Namor has run into many of the problems that the Hulk has. Currently, Universal Pictures owns the rights to both characters. As a result, Marvel is able to use them in films, but they are not allowed to have their own films or appear alone in marketing materials under most circumstances.
Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Will Smith’s New Movie, ‘Emancipation’
Where To Watch: In Theaters (December 2) | Apple TV+ (December 9) Starring: Will Smith, Ben Foster, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Charmaine Bingwa. Description: Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ To Return To Theaters In December
Paramount is putting its gift under the tree a bit early this year. The film studio has made plans to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters from December 2, 2022 through December 15, 2022. “This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so...
Jennifer Lopez Says New Album Is Inspired By Ben Affleck Marriage: ‘True Love Does Exist’
Jennifer Lopez is preparing to deliver her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now. As he prepares to share this album with the world, Lopez sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to share intimate details regarding the project’s creation. “We captured me at this moment in time...
Steven Spielberg Tests Positive For COVID-19
Legendary director Steven Spielberg was unable to attend the 2022 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Tuesday in New York, New York after testing positive for COVID-19. Actor Paul Dano delivered the unfortunate news while paying tribute to Michelle Williams at the aforementioned awards ceremony. “Michelle said, ‘I remember just driving...
Marvel Debuts The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3’ Trailer
Surprise! Marvel has unleashed the first Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer. Starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana, the film is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one...
That 90’s Show: Netflix Shares First Trailer For ‘That 70’s Show’ Spinoff
They’re heading back to Point Place! There’s just one major difference. Nearly twenty years have passed since the original cast of characters left town. Therefore, Netflix has aptly titled the sitcom’s spinoff venture, That 90’s Show. “Welcome back to your favorite basement. Same Formans, new friends,”...
defpen
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0