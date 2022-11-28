ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison Ford Returns In The ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Trailer

It is safe to say that today is the day of the major movie trailer release. Not only did Marvel unleash the Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer, but Lucas Film has also shared the first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. Starring Harrison Ford, the Indiana Jones saga continues as the hero archaeologist takes on a new challenge.
Lionsgate Sets Release Date For Tim Story’s ‘The Blackening’

Directed by Tim Story, Lionsgate’s The Blackening will debut in theaters on June 16, 2023. Written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, the horror-comedy will explore the intersections of race, class, horror and more. “Seven black friends who go away for the weekend only to find themselves trapped in...
Marvel’s Nate Moore Shoots Down Idea Of Stand-Alone Namor Film

It does not appear that Tenoch Huerta’s character, Namor, will star in a stand-alone Marvel film anytime soon. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Marvel’s Nate Moore explained that Namor has run into many of the problems that the Hulk has. Currently, Universal Pictures owns the rights to both characters. As a result, Marvel is able to use them in films, but they are not allowed to have their own films or appear alone in marketing materials under most circumstances.
Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About Will Smith’s New Movie, ‘Emancipation’

Where To Watch: In Theaters (December 2) | Apple TV+ (December 9) Starring: Will Smith, Ben Foster, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Charmaine Bingwa. Description: Emancipation tells the triumphant story of Peter (Will Smith), a man who escapes from slavery, relying on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family to evade cold-blooded hunters and the unforgiving swamps of Louisiana on his quest for freedom. The film is inspired by the 1863 photos of “Whipped Peter,” taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper’s Weekly. One image, known as “The Scourged Back,” which shows Peter’s bare back mutilated by a whipping delivered by his enslavers, ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ To Return To Theaters In December

Paramount is putting its gift under the tree a bit early this year. The film studio has made plans to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters from December 2, 2022 through December 15, 2022. “This feels like the perfect time to bring Top Gun: Maverick back to theaters so...
Steven Spielberg Tests Positive For COVID-19

Legendary director Steven Spielberg was unable to attend the 2022 Gotham Independent Film Awards on Tuesday in New York, New York after testing positive for COVID-19. Actor Paul Dano delivered the unfortunate news while paying tribute to Michelle Williams at the aforementioned awards ceremony. “Michelle said, ‘I remember just driving...
Marvel Debuts The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3’ Trailer

Surprise! Marvel has unleashed the first Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 trailer. Starring Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana, the film is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. “Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one...
