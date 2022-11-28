Read full article on original website
Related
Forecasters Say Get The Winter Coats Ready In Upstate New York
With the official start of winter just a few short weeks away, cold temperatures will be rolling in to get things started early. We have seen the various winter forecasts calling for a cold and snowy winter, but the proof is in the actual weather as it happens. It looks like Old Man Winter is going to get things started right on time this month.
franklincountynow.com
Fires, Power Outages Following High Winds
(Franklin County, MA) With the high winds in yesterday’s storm, many downed trees and wires resulted in electrical fires and power outages across Franklin County. In Northfield, there were at least two reported fires and multiple downed wires causing a transformer to blow. Wires on a home on Caldwell...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Dec. 2-4
The weekend is almost here! From "The Wizard of Oz" to model trains to a multitude of holiday events, there are quite a few things happening on December 2, 3, and 4.
DEC Warns of an Aggressive Otter Stalking People in Albany
Since it's the Christmas season, we have to ask: It's not "Emmet" Otter is it?. The answer is no, so I guess this critter would be called "Condemn-It" Otter. Of all the things that could potentially terrorize Upstate New York residents, ie taxes, gas prices, and inclement weather, it's hard to hard to imagine a cute and seemingly harmless creature creating so much stir in Albany - but that's what's happening here.
Do Massachusetts Residents Legally Have to Shovel Snow Off Their Sidewalk?
We're not technically into the winter season, which doesn't officially start until December 21, but Massachusetts residents know mother nature pays no attention to the calendar. Massachusetts already saw its first measurable snowfall in November and even though it didn't last long we know more is on the horizon. Shoveling...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: ArtWalks, Open Studios, and More
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including Art Walks, pictures with Santa, Holiday Fairs, and more. See our list of holiday craft fairs and tree lighting events. Holiday Walk. Spring Street, Williamstown. There will be a bunch of events happening in Williamstown this weekend to get...
WNYT
Service back for most people affected by Albany water main breaks
Water is restored to most people affected by multiple water main breaks in downtown Albany. Repair work was still underway Friday at the break on Columbia Street – between James and Broadway. It’s the latest in a series of water main breaks in the city this week. There...
5 things to know this Wednesday, November 30
The search continues for a missing 14-year-old girl in Schenectady, five days after she disappeared. And tonight, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings its electric slate of tunes to the MVP Arena. The details, and more, make up today's five things to know.
Otter Holds Albany in its Fearful Grip
Albany just can't seem to get a break from these animals. Last month the city had a rogue bunny. This time around, an otter has citizens fleeing in terror. The Albany Water Department sent out a tweet warning the good people of Albany about this furry fiend:. Thinking of going...
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Victoria Standring and Melissa DiMassimo of Stone House Properties offer the rarity of two homes, a horse barn, a workshop, plus enough acreage and frontage to subdivide. Transformations –...
nepm.org
Berkshire County campground boasts unique hydroelectric system and Cold War-era bomb shelters
Andre Rambaud, the owner and operator of Privacy Campground, shows off the hydroelectric turbine and generator that usually power his property. For nearly 50 years, the Privacy Campground in Hancock, Massachusetts, has attracted a loyal following. For more than half that time, it’s been powered almost entirely by a unique hydroelectric system.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire County Officials to Work Friday Game at Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A crew of eight Berkshire County high school football officials will take the field on Friday afternoon at Gillette Stadium to officiate the Division 7 State Championship Game. Referee John Wellspeak will lead a crew that includes umpire Michael Lyon, line judge Marc Field, head linesman Mark...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield In-Person Tree Lighting Ceremony Returns After 2-Year Hiatus
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Hundreds gathered at Park Square on Friday for the city's first in-person tree lighting ceremony in three years. The 25-foot tall white spruce is adorned by 20,000 lights, illuminating the area and spreading holiday cheer. "There are so many kids and families here this evening and...
iBerkshires.com
Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas Returns
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The community's beloved recreation of the Norman Rockwell painting "Home for Christmas" returns after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. "We're looking forward to having it back. We've had had two year hiatus because of COVID. So it's very exciting that we're going to have the tradition continuing considering it's our 33rd year," Stockbridge Chamber Executive Director Barbara J. Zanetti said.
A Popular Berkshire County Holiday Event is Ready to Make a Big Splash
Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.
7 Interesting Facts About the Capital Region’s Twin Bridges
Are you one of the thousands that cross the 'twins' each day? Heading North to Lake George or heading South to Albany? Most of us from the Capital Region refer to the bridge spanning the Mohawk River as the Twin Bridges or simply the 'twins' but there is much more to this landmark.
Multiple main water breaks in Albany
Albany Water has announced they are currently working on multiple main breaks on Pine Street and Lodge, also at 158 State Street.
spectrumnews1.com
Giving Tuesday drive helps supply BCAC Warm Winter Clothing Program
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The Berkshire Community Action Council helps ensure thousands of children have new winter clothes every year through their Warm Winter Clothing program, which has been in place for decades. What You Need To Know. The Berkshire Community Action Council is a nonprofit human service organization located in...
Hudson fire chief to step down after 8 years at helm
Hudson Fire Chief Anthony Demarco Jr. will step down from his post at the end of December, according to a dedication penned by Catskill Fire Company.
WNYT
Fire rips through Troy basement
One person was in a Tuesday evening fire in Troy. The fire started around 7:30 Wednesday night on Lakeview Ave. Fire crews tell NewsChannel 13 an air conditioner was on fire, and the flames quickly spread to furniture inside. Officials say the fire was contained to the basement of the...
Comments / 0