ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festus, MO

Comments / 0

Related
kjluradio.com

Steelville man arrested in hometown driving vehicle stolen from Gasconade County

A Crawford County man is arrested in a vehicle stolen from a neighboring county. The sheriff’s department reports they conducted a traffic stop in Steelville on Wednesday evening to double check a vehicle they believed had been reported stolen out of Gasconade County. After deputies stopped the driver, Brian Murray, 44, of Steelville, they determined the vehicle was the one they were looking for.
STEELVILLE, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is hurt after an SUV hit him near Jonesburg on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian-involved crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on the south outer road of Interstate 70 east of Jonesburg. Troopers said LaSean Smith, 51, was standing in the road The post SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JONESBURG, MO
kfmo.com

Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman

(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two men shot during dispute at Arnold Taco Bell

Arnold Police are investigating a shooting at the Taco Bell restaurant, 1932 Richardson Road, that left two men injured. The men were transported to Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. Officers were called at about 2:35 a.m. Nov. 27 to the restaurant following...
ARNOLD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Rising costs at the Jefferson County Jail

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is going over numbers and figures when it comes to operating the jail in Hillsboro. With that comes the time to review the process of housing federal inmates. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney handles the sheriff’s office budget. He says the federal government’s offer to the department to house their inmates was a bit on the low side, and Whitney says that makes it difficult with the rising rates of keeping the jail operating at the best level.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police

(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County budget is about set for 2023

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County budget is all but finalized for next year. County Executive Dennis Gannon says the overall numbers are very similar to what they worked with this year. Gannon says Jefferson County is in pretty good shape compared to others. The Jefferson County Council will meet again in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
advantagenews.com

Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday

At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
ALTON, IL
mymoinfo.com

Fire crews battle 2nd-alarm residential fire in High Ridge

(High Ridge) The American Red Cross is assisting 3 adults whose residence was destroyed by a fire in the 5000 block of Mikel Lane in High Ridge. John Barton is the Chief of the High Ridge Fire Protection District. He says firefighters received the call about the blaze shortly after 10am on November 21st.
HIGH RIDGE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy