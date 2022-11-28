Read full article on original website
Multiple car backup caused by an accident involving many vehicles
270, heading north, just south of Manchester, an accident involving multiple vehicles caused the three left lanes to be closed.
Man dies in head-on Belleville crash
An investigation is underway after a man died in a Belleville crash Wednesday evening.
Steelville man arrested in hometown driving vehicle stolen from Gasconade County
A Crawford County man is arrested in a vehicle stolen from a neighboring county. The sheriff’s department reports they conducted a traffic stop in Steelville on Wednesday evening to double check a vehicle they believed had been reported stolen out of Gasconade County. After deputies stopped the driver, Brian Murray, 44, of Steelville, they determined the vehicle was the one they were looking for.
1 dead in fatal car fire Friday morning in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A person is dead after a car fire early Friday morning in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a person was found dead at about 12:10 a.m. in a vehicle that had been burned by a fire. The car was found in the...
SB I-55 reopens in St. Louis after police investigation
ST. LOUIS — All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at South Broadway have reopened after an incident Thursday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8 a.m. A homicide investigation was launched after a male subject was found dead. At around 10...
St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school van for hours, is found wandering in dark
Jymere Evans’ parents say he was in the van alone for nearly three hours on Monday after falling asleep. When he woke up, he began walking and was located by strangers. "I was so scared. I had a heart attack,” he said. St. Louis kindergartner left in after-school...
SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A St. Louis man is hurt after an SUV hit him near Jonesburg on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the pedestrian-involved crash happened around 8:55 p.m. on the south outer road of Interstate 70 east of Jonesburg. Troopers said LaSean Smith, 51, was standing in the road The post SUV hits pedestrian Sunday night near Jonesburg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police on the lookout for missing St. Louis man
St. Louis County police have issued an endangered person advisory to a 39-year-old man.
Man dies in St. Louis shooting on I-55, traffic reopens after long jam
Police are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday morning at Interstate 55 near South Broadway in St. Louis City.
Serious Injuries for Fredericktown Woman
(Butler County, MO) A woman from Fredericktown, 34 year old Katherine R. Penteres, is suffering serious injuries after she was in a one car wreck Thursday at 1:50 am in Butler County. Highway Patrol Reports indicate Penteres was a passenger in a car driven north on Highway 67, at Hendrickson by 34 year old Bert D. Sturgeon also of Fredericktown. The car ran off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. Penteres, was taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Sturgeon was not injured. They were both wearing their seat belts during the crash.
School bus company to pay $1.3M in St. Louis boy’s hit-and-run case
A school bus company will pay $1.3 million to the family of a St. Louis boy struck by a hit-and-run driver three years ago.
Local family wants driver to face charges after sisters killed in crash
Police shared that a speeding driver in a stolen SUV hit and killed two sisters, and the family wants to see that driver face criminal charges.
Two men shot during dispute at Arnold Taco Bell
Arnold Police are investigating a shooting at the Taco Bell restaurant, 1932 Richardson Road, that left two men injured. The men were transported to Mercy Hospital South in south St. Louis County with non-life-threatening injuries, police reported. Officers were called at about 2:35 a.m. Nov. 27 to the restaurant following...
Rising costs at the Jefferson County Jail
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is going over numbers and figures when it comes to operating the jail in Hillsboro. With that comes the time to review the process of housing federal inmates. Lieutenant Colonel Tim Whitney handles the sheriff’s office budget. He says the federal government’s offer to the department to house their inmates was a bit on the low side, and Whitney says that makes it difficult with the rising rates of keeping the jail operating at the best level.
Chris Bullock On Being The New Farmington Chief Of Police
(Farmington) Chris Bullock is set to take over next month as the new chief of police for the city of Farmington. Bullock has been with the department for 29 years and will take over for Rick Baker who is retiring. Bullock says he has well over 30 years experience in law enforcement.
Jefferson County budget is about set for 2023
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County budget is all but finalized for next year. County Executive Dennis Gannon says the overall numbers are very similar to what they worked with this year. Gannon says Jefferson County is in pretty good shape compared to others. The Jefferson County Council will meet again in...
Jefferson County Is Tired of Chasing St. Louis' Stolen Vehicles
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is restricting when officers can pursue vehicles
Brief power outage for some in Alton Friday
At its peak, around 2700 Ameren-Illinois customers in part of Alton were without power early Friday afternoon. The company says a piece of equipment malfunctioned near the Lock & Dam and fell onto a line. Crews were able to re-route service to get those customers back online in a short...
Police: 'One of the main actors' in string of St. Louis business burglaries in custody
ST. LOUIS — A man is under arrest for being involved in a recent spree of burglaries in St. Louis. Wednesday morning, in a virtual news briefing, police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody on Tuesday. St. Louis Police Captain Donnell Moore from District 6 told reporters, "We...
Fire crews battle 2nd-alarm residential fire in High Ridge
(High Ridge) The American Red Cross is assisting 3 adults whose residence was destroyed by a fire in the 5000 block of Mikel Lane in High Ridge. John Barton is the Chief of the High Ridge Fire Protection District. He says firefighters received the call about the blaze shortly after 10am on November 21st.
