UPDATE: Grinch Stole $40k of Items From Amazing Rochester Nonprofit
Thanksgiving Day turned out to be a day of stealing rather than giving in Rochester, Minnesota. Unfortunately, what was stolen impacts many in our community that a local nonprofit helps, and the loss to the organization is heartbreaking. But, the tips are rolling in and we've got a little bit of good news since we first published this story.
KIMT
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
KIMT
Big raid in Winona results in one arrest, seizure of guns and drugs
WINONA, Minn. – Police say a search has led to one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns, and cash. The Winona Police Department says a search warrant was executed Friday at a home in the 250 block of Sioux Street. The warrant was the product of a narcotics investigation.
Illegal Firearm Possession Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
Police Investigating String of Home Burglaries in NE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking residents to lock their doors after officers responded to three burglaries in northeast Rochester in a span of less than 30 hours. A police spokesman said the first burglary was reported around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in the...
KAAL-TV
A Priceless Package: Rochester woman’s package stolen containing late grandmother’s belongings
(ABC 6 News) – A woman in Rochester has fallen victim to a porch pirate, or package thief, but it wasn’t a holiday gift that she ordered for a loved one. It was a package filled with her late grandmother’s belongings and she hopes to get it back.
KAAL-TV
NE Rochester: watch out for burglar targeting empty homes
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police have put out a call for information related to a series of NE Rochester burglaries Nov. 28-29. Capt. Casey Moilanen said RPD is asking homeowners in the areas of 13th Avenue NE and Northern Heights Drive NE to check their surveillance cameras for a suspicious individual, who may be lurking around empty homes or watching neighborhoods for departures.
Rochester Woman Accused of Stealing $1,400 in Coats from Scheels
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Rochester woman they say stole $1,400 worth of coats from Scheels in October and November. 22-year-old Vena Noch was arraigned in Olmsted County Court Monday and was released without bail but with conditions. The criminal complaint accuses Noch of stealing the four different jackets during four separate trips to the sporting goods store.
Police: Man and woman found dead inside Rochester home
A man and woman were found dead inside a Rochester home Thursday morning. Rochester Police Department said the discovery was made around 11:45 a.m. at a house on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Authorities add there was no known threat to the public. A cause of death has...
KIMT
Austin man hurt in SUV/semi collision on I-90
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County man is hurt after his SUV collides with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says Terry Lee Falch, 74 of Austin, was driving an SUV west on Interstate 90 when he collided with a westbound semi driven by Nicholas Wayne Dallman, 44 of Wells. The crash happed a little before 10 am Friday near mile marker 155.
KAAL-TV
Austin man sentenced to 5 years after warrant arrest
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man arrested in June was sentenced to 60 months, or 5 years at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm. Elgin Greene, 29, was taken into custody after Rochester police executed a search warrant...
Wabasha County Authorities Bust Lake City Drug Sale Operation
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Lake City man is facing a felony drug sale charge after the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office reported seizing large quantities of hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana wax and other drugs including fentanyl. Charges filed against 23-year-old Noah Gernes say deputies executed a search warrant...
KIMT
Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
wiproud.com
Man threatens to shoot, bomb people in Buffalo Co.
Wis. WLAX/WEUX) – Law enforcement officers served an arrest and search warrant at a home on State Highway 35 in the town of Nelson around 2:30 pm Wednesday. Samuel Holmes had warrants for two charges of terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping. Investigators say he sent separate threatening...
KAAL-TV
Alleged catalytic converter thief re-arrested, held on $100K bail
(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man previously arrested for the 2021 theft of more than $40,000 in catalytic converters struck a plea deal in 2022 and was released on probation. Shawn Clement, 36, was re-arrested for violating probation and is currently being held on $100,000 bail at...
KIMT
Not guilty plea over Mower County stabbing of two teens
AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over the stabbing of two teenagers in Lyle. Carsen Brian Dolan, 18 of Lyle, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon.
KNOX News Radio
MN law enforcement shooting update
The Minnesota BCA has released additional details into the latest officer involved shooting. Authorities say 24-year old Fernando Carbajal was shot during a scuffle with Goodhue County deputy Steve Sutton-Brown on November 22nd. It occurred after the suspect crashed into a telephone pole. According to the BCA the deputy was...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man to stand trial on 2021, 2022 rape charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of multiple counts of raping children under 13 in 2021, sexually assaulting an adult woman in 2022, and making terroristic threats against an ex-girlfriend will stand trial in January. Quentin Terrell Townsell, was accused of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual...
