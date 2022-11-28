ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordon sues Biden administration over oil and gas contract cancellations

(The Center Square) – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is again taking the Department of Interior to court. The governor has filed a second federal lawsuit against the department relating to a Bureau of Land Management decision to pause oil and gas lease sales. In a statement, the governor called the litigation timely and vital to the interests of people living in his state.
