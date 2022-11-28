Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Police Officer struck by vehicle in Center City
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.
fox29.com
Homeowner helps police identify man accused of firebombing North Philadelphia rowhome
PHILADELPHIA - A homeowner who lives at a rowhome near Temple's campus that was recently firebombed used home surveillance to help police track down a suspect who is now in custody, according to court documents. Prosecutors say Kyle Halls, 35, smashed the front window of a property on 2000 block...
fox29.com
Man burned with propane heater during South Philadelphia attack, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attack that left a man with severe burns to his face and body early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. in the area of 22nd and Fitzwater Streets. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was walking to a friends home...
One man dead in overnight Lancaster County crash
One person died at the scene of a West Hempfield Township crash early Saturday morning, according to LancasterOnline. Dispatch reports said first responders arrived at Prospect and Garfield Roads at around 1 a.m., LancasterOnline said. ABC27 said the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office said a man died due to the crash...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly shooting on I-95 NB at Academy Road
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia.
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting On I-95 In Philly: Report
State police are investigating a deadly shooting on I-95 in Philadelphia, according to a report by 6ABC. Troopers were dispatched to the northbound lane of I-95 near Academy Road in the city's Torresdale neighborhood at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, the outlet wrote. Sources told 6ABC that one...
Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
SUV crashes into Pa. deli slightly missing owner and customers inside
It was reportedly a moment of fright for customers and the owner of a Pa. deli when an SUV crashed into the store. The owner of Boccella’s Deli in Delaware County said he couldn’t believe it, saying the car only slightly missed hitting his wife. “We saw the...
fox29.com
Officials: Philadelphia police officer discharges weapon after he is attacked by dog in Overbrook
OVERBROOK - A Philadelphia police officer was attacked by a dog in Overbrook, and the officer discharged his weapon to disrupt the attack. According to officials, the officer responded to a 911 call regarding a vicious dog Thursday morning, around 10:30, on the 1600 block of North Felton Street. When...
Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
Arrest made in brutal beating, robbery in South Philadelphia
The suspect is seen on video repeatedly punching one victim and knocking the second unconscious.
Police say death is suspicious after person was found in the street with injuries
A person found injured on Wednesday died in a Lancaster County street, and police are considering their death suspicious. Lancaster Bureau of Police say the person was found in the 300 block of South Marshall Street around 11 a.m., where they were told there was a “subject down.”. The...
Suspect wanted in shooting of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer may be connected to Bronx crime
Philadelphia police say the suspect wanted in the shooting of a parking authority officer may also be connected to a shooting at a Sunoco gas station in New York City.
NBC Philadelphia
Transgender Woman Found Shot to Death in Philadelphia Apartment
Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month. Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death inside her mother’s apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on the morning of November 24.
Search for driver who struck pedestrian, SUV in Philadelphia
The search is on for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Philadelphia and then caused a crash one block away.
fox29.com
Police: Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Tioga
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the neck in the Tioga section of Philadelphia, police say. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 3700 block of North Broad Street inside the Erie Discount Plus just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Officials say...
Philly Firebombing Suspect In Police Custody: Report
Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested a man suspected of "firebombing a rowhome" near Temple University on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a report by 6ABC. Citing "law enforcement sources," the outlet writes that police believe the suspect is also responsible for vandalizing "several" cars. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, And Explosives (ATF) expects to bring him up on charges soon, they added.
Wilmington shooting leaves man in critical condition
Wilmington police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
1 person dead, 1 injured after central Pa. shooting: police
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a Wednesday morning shooting in Lancaster County, police said. Columbia Borough police said shots were fired around 10:46 a.m. on the 200 block of North Second Street. One of the victims was found dead at the scene, police said. The condition...
