Read full article on original website
Related
Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s Son Adonis’ Baby Album: Pics
Curly-haired cutie! Drake and Sophie Brussaux’s son, Adonis, arrived in October 2017 and made his social media debut more than two years later. The rapper posted pictures of himself and the toddler in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing, “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the […]
hypebeast.com
Ab-Soul Teases JAY-Z Feature on Upcoming Album
Fans may be getting an Ab-Soul x JAY-Z collab on the former’s upcoming album, Herbert. The Top Dawg Entertainment stalwart took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Hov, who is one of his favorite rapper, linking up in Barclay’s Stadium with the caption “SOUL DID.” TDE went on to essentially confirm that JAY will be appearing on Herbert with their own post with a caption that reads, “Hov x Soulo #Herbert Dec. 16th,” but it wasn’t until label founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith confirmed on his own Instagram that he was the one who connected Ab-Soul and JAY-Z. “aye soul did u do ur part ? I guess we will find out when the album drop,” he wrote as the caption. “Y’all think he got it ? #TDE[.]”
hypebeast.com
Metro Boomin Delivers Star-Studded Album 'HEROES & VILLAINS'
Metro Boomin takes on both sides of good and evil in his newest album, HEROES & VILLAINS. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 15-track project features heavy-hitting guest appearances from the likes of Future and Chris Brown on “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” 21 Savage and Young Nudy on “Umbrella,” Travis Scott and 21 Savage on “Niagara Falls (Foot or 2),” A$AP Rocky and the late Takeoff on “Feel The Fiyaaaah,” The Weeknd and 21 Savage on “Creepin” and more. Across the album, Young Metro reminds listeners and the music industry just exactly why he’s one of the most sought-after producers today. The 29-year-old’s solo work seamlessly integrates with the collaborative cuts, and he knows how to match his work with his collaborators — not a single track on the album feels forced or out of place, allowing both Metro and his guest features to evenly shine.
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Country singer Jake Flint dies at age 37 just hours after his wedding. His mourning wife said her 'heart is gone.'
"People aren't meant to feel this much pain," his wife wrote on Facebook after Flint died in his sleep on the night of their ceremony.
‘Sr.’: Robert Downey Jr. Pays Tribute to His Late, Great Father
When Chris Smith — a documentarian who had tackled everything from Method acting run amuck to a music festival falling apart — was asked what subjects he might be interested in pursuing in terms of a new project, he didn’t mention a “what.” Instead, he gave his producers a “who”: Robert Downey Jr. The American Movie filmmaker thought that the former man in the iron suit would make a fascinating subject for a doc. When he approached the star, however, Downey demurred. He wasn’t interested in someone doing a film about him. But he did mention a counter-offer: What...
Rami Malek Puts Arm Around ‘James Bond’ Co-Star Lea Seydoux Out For Sushi In LA: Photos
Although their characters were enemies in the most recent James Bond film, Rami Malek and Lea Seydoux certainly seemed like old chums as they were spotted enjoying a sushi dinner date together. The actor, who played villain Lyutsifer Safin in No Time To Die, wrapped his arms around the actress, who portrayed Dr. Madeleine, in West Hollywood on Friday night, Dec. 2 while they arrived at the celeb hotspot, as seen in photos here. The fun night out between the pair ended with a photo shoot on Sunset Blvd., where Rami snapped hilarious pics of the gorgeous French star.
"The Inspection" Star Jeremy Pope Reflected On Auditioning And Getting Rejected For "Empire"
"I was thinking, ' I'm about to sing, I'll be the middle son... ' and I didn't get it."
‘Hacks,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and ‘9-1-1’ Location Pros Get Their Props at COLA
From staging a postapocalyptic scene with real animals in the heart of Hollywood to creating a desert utopia in Palm Springs, the productions nominated for the California On Location Awards (COLA) all have one thing in common: They were filmed in the Golden State. (Several nominees are recipients of California’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program.) COLA chair Sabrina Jurisich says of this year’s show, which honors the best location pros in the industry and will take place Dec. 4 at the Hilton in Universal City: “As we are returning to an in-person show for the first time since 2019,...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead At 34
He was best known for playing the title role in a national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera."
hypebeast.com
'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' Teaser Reveals Optimus Primal and the 'Beast Wars' Characters
Paramount Pictures on Thursday dropped off the official teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, providing a first look at the film inspired by the ’90s Beast Wars cartoon. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the forthcoming seventh installment in the Transformers franchise will mark the first effort without...
hypebeast.com
Bad Bunny Is Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist for Third Consecutive Year
As Spotify Wrapped once again dominates social media, Bad Bunny has been revealed as Spotify‘s most streamed artist worldwide in 2022. This is Bad Bunny’s third consecutive year as Spotify’s most-streamed artist around the globe. The Puerto Rican superstar joins the ranks of Taylor Swift, The Weeknd...
hypebeast.com
WISDOM® and Levi's® Collide for Experimental "Project RE." Series
Looking to explore the modern possibilities of denim fabrics, Levi’s® launched a joint venture with Taiwanese functional fashion label WISDOM® titled “Project RE.” The first wave of the project is titled “RE. HEADBREAKER,” exploring the brand’s love for American heritage and ’80s rock music.
Nick Cannon Shared A Personal Message To Fans After Being Hospitalized For Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
TikTok famous mood-predicting pup Noodle dies at 14 — ‘what a run’
It’s definitely a no bones day. Noodle, the TikTok famous pug who made millions smile with his boujee antics, died Friday, his owner announced in a heartbreaking video. He was 14. The adorable dog went viral for his daily bones test. Owner Jonathan Graziano recorded his attempts to lift the floppy pug from his dog bed. If Noodle remained standing, it was a bones day, meaning a great day. If he plopped back down, the day was not looking good. Graziano took to TikTok on Saturday with tear-filled eyes to share the “incredibly sad” news that the prognosticating pooch passed away in his...
hypebeast.com
'Avatar: The Way of Water' Hefty Budget Revealed
As the world awaits for James Cameron‘s upcoming Avatar sequel, many have speculated how much this film actually cost to produce. Earlier this month, Hypebeast reported that in order for Avatar: The Way of Water to break even, it would have to become the “fourth or fifth highest-grossing film in history.”
hypebeast.com
Ang Lee Casts Son to Play Bruce Lee in Sony Biopic
According to reports, Oscar-winning director Ang Lee is now set to direct a film chronicling the life of Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. The director has also cast his son, Mason Lee, to play Bruce Lee in the 3000 Pictures project, a division of Sony Pictures. Set to...
hypebeast.com
McIntosh Labs and The Grateful Dead Deliver the "Wall of Sound" Capsule
Celebrating the most unique traveling concert sound system in history, McIntosh Labs and The Grateful Dead have come together for the “Wall of Sound” capsule collection. Back in 1974, the two music icons unveiled the famed “Wall of Sound” at the San Francisco Cow Palace. The sound system stood over 100 feet wide and three stories tall with 48 McIntosh MC2300 amplifiers. Pushing 28,800 Watts of power, the sonic display has inspired modern concert amplification and helped mark one of the most pivotal moments in music history.
hypebeast.com
First Trailer for 'Cocaine Bear' Readies Audiences for the Wild True Story
Universal Pictures has officially launched the first trailer for Elizabeth Banks‘ upcoming thriller directorial effort, Cocaine Bear. The film follows a black bear that embarks on a murderous rampage and as the title suggests, it ingests an unintentional copious amount of cocaine. While the film is based on a true story, the murderous rampage is of course dramatized. Cocaine Bear is based on actual chain of events that occurred in September 1985 when a convicted drug smuggler named Andrew Thornton offloaded a duffel bag of cocaine over Northern Georgia. The 175-pound bag of cocaine was accidentally ingested by a black bear which later overdosed and discovered three months later next to 40 plastic containers of cocaine. Thornton also died when attempting to abandon the overloaded plane in a parachute that proved fault. Today, a taxidermy of the bear is on display at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun mall in Lexington.
Comments / 0