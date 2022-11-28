Fans may be getting an Ab-Soul x JAY-Z collab on the former’s upcoming album, Herbert. The Top Dawg Entertainment stalwart took to Instagram to share a photo of him and Hov, who is one of his favorite rapper, linking up in Barclay’s Stadium with the caption “SOUL DID.” TDE went on to essentially confirm that JAY will be appearing on Herbert with their own post with a caption that reads, “Hov x Soulo #Herbert Dec. 16th,” but it wasn’t until label founder Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith confirmed on his own Instagram that he was the one who connected Ab-Soul and JAY-Z. “aye soul did u do ur part ? I guess we will find out when the album drop,” he wrote as the caption. “Y’all think he got it ? #TDE[.]”

1 DAY AGO