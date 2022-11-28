Worthington Christian girls basketball's Meghan Mayotte scores 1,000th career point

Worthington Christian girls basketball senior Meghan Mayotte surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her prep career during a 66-24 win over Grandview on Nov. 26.

Mayotte needed 17 points heading into the game to reach the milestone and did so in the second quarter on her way to finishing with 32 points.

An Ohio Dominican commit and Westerville resident, Mayotte helped the Warriors to a Division III state runner-up finish last winter and was a Division II state qualifier in girls tennis this fall.

Worthington Christian is 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the MSL-Ohio Division.

“It means a lot to be on a list with girls I grew up watching at Worthington Christian,” Mayotte said. “It’s an honor and exciting to have seen past players receive it and be able to expand my own game to have this opportunity. It’s really cool to hit this milestone only a few get to do.”

