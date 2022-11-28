ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

After pandemic high, San Francisco marijuana sales lethargic in 2022

By Adam Shanks, Olivia Wise/The Examiner, Craig Lee/The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Bm59_0jPzPDT200
Olivia Wise/The Examiner

Cannabis retailers in San Francisco have seen better days.

After a steady rise through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannabis sales in San Francisco have plunged thus far in 2022, according to data reported by retailers to state regulators.

Cannabis retailers in San Francisco saw $72.4 million in sales in the second quarter of 2021. In the same quarter this year, they reported $57.4 million in sales, a decline of about 21%. In the third and most recent quarter, they dipped a bit further to $56.9 million.

San Francisco is not alone in this trend.

Statewide, taxable sales of cannabis peaked at $1.56 billion in the second quarter of 2021. They dipped to $1.27 billion in the third quarter of 2022, according to data compiled by the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

Amid these issues, The City will again delay the implementation of a cannabis tax that would generate millions of dollars to bolster its coffers, but drain cannabis businesses who say they’re already struggling.

When voters adopted the tax in 2018, it was expected to bring in as much as $16 million starting in 2021. But it was never implemented, as the Board of Supervisors repeatedly moved to protect a fledgling legal cannabis industry.

Supervisors voted this month to delay the tax for another three years. An updated city estimate suggests the tax would have brought in about $31 million in revenue over that period.

The City could surely use the cash as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors who objected to the length of the delay — Aaron Peskin and Connie Chan — noted during debate over the proposal.

But the proposal’s supporters said the heavy burdens already faced by cannabis retailers who, in addition to paying the same taxes as other businesses, are forced to charge a 15% cannabis excise tax imposed by the state.

Cannabis retailers have painted a grim picture.

“Right now, the California cannabis market is in absolute free fall,” Johnny Delaplane, president of the of the San Francisco Cannabis Retailers Alliance, testified at a committee hearing earlier this month.

A report issued by the San Francisco Controller’s Office in September settled on three factors cited by retailers for the lackluster sales performance — the heavy tax and regulatory burden, the overproduction of marijuana in 2021 that resulted in a price drop and the persistence of cannabis on the illegal market.

California taxes sales not just of cannabis itself, but cannabis-related products like grinders. The data also inherently leaves out marijuana sales on the illegal market. California voters legalized recreational use of marijuana in 2016, and legal sales began in 2018.

“Legal cannabis businesses are already being squeezed for every penny by the state and federal government through over taxation and the overall cannabis industry is currently in a recession, and another tax is the last thing that we need,” Drakari Donaldson, CEO of California Street Cannabis Company, told supervisors.

Meeting the government’s demands is far from the only challenge.

“I don’t think that we are coming across any new users anymore in this area. There’s an increase in competition right now, and with that increase comes that we’re all still fighting for the same piece of pie, and that pie hasn’t gotten any bigger,” Donaldson told The Examiner in an interview.

California Street Cannabis Company opened its first store on Nob Hill in 2020, and a second on Clement Street in the Inner Richmond District. They try to offer carefully curated products that support the local cannabis ecosystem and share their values, such as those that are minority or LGTBQ owned.

But it’s tough to prioritize the quality and provenance in a saturated market.

“It’s kind of like a race to the bottom. You have these companies that get on the shelves at a really low price, and to the consumer they obviously want the best bang for the buck,” Donaldson said.

In October, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new effort aimed at putting a dent in the illegal cannabis market, which businesses on the up-and-up decry as cutting into their revenue.

But the illegal market persists. The City estimates that about two-thirds of cannabis sales are underground.

Delaplane said that a pound of marijuana can be had on the illicit market for $100.

“That puts us retailers that are following the laws at a significant disadvantage. We need tax relief in order for our businesses to survive,” Delaplane said.

Given those challenges, San Francisco leaders were reluctant to pile on.

“A joint is already taxed at over double the rate of a bottle of wine or cocktail, and 9% higher than a soda. We cannot expect legal cannabis operators to effectively compete with the unregulated market while adding new taxes,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who sponsored the delay, in a statement. “Delaying the effective date of this tax supports business owners who have opted into the legal cannabis market despite significant challenges.”

But not having a local tax leaves San Francisco as an outlier.

“Larger neighboring jurisdictions currently have some level of local tax in effect. While many larger neighboring peer cities and counties have reduced local taxes in recent years, San Francisco is the largest with no current tax currently in effect,” the controller’s report notes.

But cannabis retailers are adamant they need a reprieve.

Not only are cannabis businesses federally taxed, but section 280E of the Internal Revenue Code does not allow them to deduct business expenses to lower their tax obligations in the way that other businesses do.

“We didn’t know how tough it was going to be to see change, and we didn’t know how long we were going to have to go through the rough part of building an industry,” Donaldson said.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco looks to renew lease for cabin shelter at 33 Gough

San Francisco officials are seeking to extend the life of a 70-cabin homeless shelter at 33 Gough St., which opened in March 2022 on a temporary one-year lease. Cabins, or tiny homes, are an increasingly popular shelter option for cities looking for solutions to homelessness. The idea is to provide a private space that can protect someone from the elements and create alternatives to congregate shelters, which do not work for everyone who experiences homelessness, such as people with pets or those who had harmful...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Empty Offices Are Dragging Down San Francisco Home Prices

When asked about a recent Axios article proclaiming a broad “collapse” in housing prices nationwide—complete with the scare quotes—Patrick Carlisle, a Bay Area market analyst for real estate firm Compass, had a similarly strident retort. “It’s a bullshit story,” Carlisle said. “A collapse is what happened...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
kalw.org

The bleak present and possible future of San Francisco's downtown

As the nation continues to emerge from COVID-related shutdowns and public health mandates, many cities are seeking a return to pre-pandemic normalcy. So far, that's not working out for San Francisco’s downtown. The armies of workers that once rode public transportation and filled up downtown streets and high-rise offices...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters

A prominent housing developer violated state law by gouging its renters living near San Jose’s Japantown. Now the company is paying it back. Swenson, one of the largest housing developers in San Jose, admitted in a letter sent to tenants this month it illegally raised the rent above the state limit. The letter came more than a... The post San Jose developer broke state law by overcharging renters appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
sonomamag.com

Petaluma Restaurant Seems Michelin-Bound

Michelin ratings for California restaurants will be revealed Monday, Dec. 5, and my money is on newcomer Table Culture Provisions in Petaluma to win its first star. Chefs and owners Stéphane Saint Louis and Steven Vargas have created a destination restaurant that recently attracted the attention of the San Francisco Chronicle, landing them on the coveted Top 25 Restaurants for Fall list. A recent visit and exploration of their 10-course tasting menu was even more impressive than my first visit in January.
PETALUMA, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Tuesday evening include:. The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The time has come to reform S.F.’s redistricting process

By all accounts, San Francisco’s 2022 redistricting process was deeply flawed. The Redistricting Task Force made headlines like “debacle” and “fiasco,” with the media reporting on opaque processes, private texts and meetings, and the reversals of an 8-1 vote at 3 a.m. when most of the public had gone home. The outcome was that two diverse districts that had elected representatives who were people of color were radically changed by adding whiter and more conservative precincts — Sea Cliff into District 1, and parts of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF-based crypto company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken is the latest crypto or tech firm to announce layoffs. In a company blog post published Wednesday, CEO Jesse Powell announced that the company would be laying off approximately 1,100 people, around 30% of its current workforce “in order to adapt to current market conditions.” The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

New tenant sought for Autodesk’s former Marin County HQ

Autodesk officially exited Marin County in October, 40 years after the design software giant got its start there. And now the 130,000-square-foot former headquarters building at 111 McInnis Parkway in San Rafael is on the market to get only its second tenant since it was built in the mid-1990s. “It’s...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Pacifica and Half Moon Bay Like a Local

When it comes to iconic destinations in Northern California, there may be none more legendary than Highway 1 on the San Francisco Peninsula. (Only Big Sur might possibly have that beat, thanks to those pesky Beach Boys and that lovable pessimist Jack Kerouac.) As locals know, some of the best pastries, coffee, moonshine, and ceviche are sandwiched on the coast south of the city and north of Silicon Valley.
PACIFICA, CA
KQED

Mass Bay Area Tech Layoffs Thrust Thousands of H-1B Visa Holders Into Frantic Job Hunt

Mass layoffs have pitched thousands of Bay Area workers into a desperate search to find another employer before they’re required to self-deport. An unemployed H-1B visa holder has to find a new employer, or “sponsor,” within 60 days, or leave the country. Thousands of Bay Area tech and biotech workers have surged onto sites like LinkedIn, frantically looking for friendly faces, like 36-year-old Vidhi Agrawal of San Francisco.
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
740
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy