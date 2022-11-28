ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Pleads Guilty to Murdering 10 People

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 5 days ago
Scott Olson/Getty

Payton Gendron pleaded guilty on Monday to the murder of 10 Black people in a race-fueled attack at a Buffalo grocery store in May. The 19-year-old was indicted on 25 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder as a hate crime, weapons possession and domestic terrorism, the last of which he faces an automatic life sentence for. The guilty plea “represents a condemnation of the racist ideology that fueled his horrific actions on May 14,” according to his defense attorney, Brian Parker. “It is our hope that a final resolution of the state charges will help in some small way to keep the focus on the needs of the victims and the community,” he added. Gendron is scheduled to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole on Feb. 15, but families of the victims will have an opportunity to address the court ahead of that date.

Read it at NBC News

New York City, NY
