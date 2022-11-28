ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Bones and All’ Producer Lorenzo Mieli on The Apartment’s Upcoming Slate Featuring Angelina Jolie, Florian Zeller

By Nick Vivarelli
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LrXWj_0jPzP91N00

Prominent Italian producer Lorenzo Mieli has shepherded standout TV series such as “The Young Pope” and “My Brilliant Friend” as well as bringing Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” to the big screen. Now he is taking his production company The Apartment to the next level by broadening its international scope.

While continuing to work with Italy’s top directors, including Guadagnino, Paolo Sorrentino, and Stefano Sollima, Mieli’s Fremantle-owned outfit is ramping up a high-caliber slate of film and TV projects, which have been announced, involving the likes of Sofia Coppola, Angelina Jolie , Pablo Larrain , Joe Wright, Florian Zeller, and “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight.

Mieli, who is based in Rome, has secured Knight to work on two projects, both in pre-production: the Apple TV original series “Ferrari,” which is the biggest skein ever to be produced and shot in Italy, and Pablo Larrain’s biopic of iconic opera singer Maria Callas “Maria” with Angelina Jolie attached to play the titular character. The Apartment just produced the Jolie-directed anti-war drama “Without Blood,” which was shot in Italy and is now in post.  And cameras are rolling in Rome on the high-end TV series “M” which chronicles Benito Mussolini’s rise to power, directed by Wright, who among other works, helmed Winston Churchill drama “Darkest Hour.”

“There is this sort of cosmopolitanism in the air,” says Mieli, who is becoming the Italian producer with the greatest international reach in terms of both creative vision and talent and industry connections. He calls his drive to transcend national boundaries, “the opposite of Europudding,” the trade term used for cross-border films contrived merely to tap into cross-border subsidies.

Instead, Joe Wright depicting a pivotal piece of Italian history, and Mieli shepherding Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley film “Priscilla” and also the next pic by Larrain, who is from Chile, about Callas, are projects able to spark “a level of cultural originality that can spring from a dialogue between different cultures,” says Mieli who notes: “It’s different languages talking to each other.”

Mieli points out that Italian cinema was the greatest germinator of cosmopolitanism in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, and even the start of the 80s (think Bernardo Bertolucci, Sergio Leone, Luchino Visconti.)

“What Italian writers and producers were up to in those days, with Hollywood on the Tiber. That was a time when Rome was at the apex of its cosmopolitanism,” says Mieli. “That’s what, on a smaller scale, I’m trying to replicate.”

Here is a rundown of the main announced projects on The Apartment’s upcoming slate :

“Ferrari” – This big-budget Apple TV series written by Steven Knight and inspired by Enzo Ferrari biography “Ferrari Rex” is to be directed by Stefano Sollima (“Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “Without Remorse” and “Gomorrah,” the TV show). The show focuses on a critical time for the man who dedicated his life to building the fastest racing car in history. Between 1956 and 1961, deeply wounded by the death of his firstborn son, Dino, and by what he considered a betrayal by his lead driver, Juan Manuel Fangio, Ferrari rebuilt his racing team from scratch, selecting five promising rising stars of motor racing who had to compete among themselves to be chosen as the team’s lead driver. Before taking it to Apple Fremantle “financed two years of research, the purchase of the book rights, and Steve’s work,” says Mieli, who points out that: “The role I am trying to have – and in which I am supported by Fremantle – is to invest and finance, sometimes partly, in some cases entirely, some very expensive developments.” Casting of international talents is underway, with plans to start shooting “Ferrari” at the start of summer 2023 with a start of 2024 drop date.

“Priscilla” – Mieli first started working with Sofia Coppola on a series adaptation of the Edith Wharton novel “The Custom of the Country” that she is developing with A-24. “They contacted me since I’ve done lots of international co-productions,” he says. That relationship then led Mieli to become involved in “Priscilla” based on the book “Elvis and Me” by Priscilla Presley. The movie, starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi, is currently shooting in Toronto and “The dailies look great,” he says. “It’s a similar production structure to ‘Bones and All,'” says Mieli, who mounted the production. The production is financed by The Apartment and Sony’s Stage 6 Films. A-24 will release in the U.S.. Coppola brought in her producer Youree Henley, who is making the film with her in Toronto. They have a few weeks of shooting left.

Maria ” – Mieli is producing “Maria,” about the life of American-born Greek soprano Maria Callas, written by Steven Knight, directed by Pablo Larrain and starring Angelina Jolie. “Maria” will complete Larrain’s trilogy of female biopics after “Jackie” and “Spencer.” Mieli is co-producing with Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film (which also produced Spencer).

“My input is both as a creative producer, which is what I like the most: collaborating on the germination of both form and content, and also production modality,” he says. The plan is to shoot in 2023.

“Without Blood” – This Angelina Jolie-directed drama, based on a novel by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco and starring Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir, is currently being edited with plans for a 2023 release.

“M” – Joe Wright is shooting this Sky TV series adapted from Antonio Scurati’s bestselling novel “M. Son of the Century,” about the rise of Benito Mussolini with Luca Marinelli in the leading role. “Visually, it’s a mix between the original ‘Scarface’ and [the 1929 film] ‘Man With a Movie Camera’ by Dziga Vertov and British 90s rave culture,” says Mieli, who adds that the score is being done by The Chemical Brothers.

“The Baron in the Trees” – Mieli after years of pursuit has secured the rights to Italo Calvino’s classic novel, published in 1957, about a young baron who climbs a tree after a bitter argument with his father and stays there for the rest of his life. “The image I am most tied to with this story is not so much the boy in the tree; but the adult man who spends his entire life living in a tree,” he says. “The man who kept his promise; his rigor in being disobedient,” the producer explains. His plan is to turn the novel into a TV series, since “This story has a huge number of elements that can be expanded in serial form, that a movie could never do.” Mieli is still seeking the right director for this project.

“The Lehman Trilogy” – Mieli and Domenico Procacci’s Fandango are developing a high-end TV series based on the Tony Award-winning play by Stefano Massini with Florian Zeller (“The Father, “The Son”) directing. “Zeller saw the Sam Mandes adaptation and fell in love with it,” says Mieli who notes that “Florian has gone from theatre to film brilliantly, and now he will be adapting a theatre piece for a TV series.” Zeller is currently writing the screenplays. “I’m very happy he’s the one doing it, he’s another European who is now in the U.S.,” Mieli notes.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
Variety

Ava DuVernay’s Poetic ‘Queen Sugar’ Series Finale Emphasizes the Everlasting Nature of Family

After seven seasons, the Bordelon family’s journey came to an end. “Queen Sugar” signed off on Tuesday night with a poetic series finale centered around the importance of family — in all its forms. Series creator Ava DuVernay wrote the finale, titled “For They Existed,” and returned to the director’s chair for the first time since helming the pilot and second episode. (To note: the remaining 85 episodes were directed exclusively by other women filmmakers, 41 of them to be exact.) In Variety’s Power of Women cover story celebrating the series’ legacy, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker said she was “euphoric” about...
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Variety

Lance Reddick to Reprise ‘John Wick’ Role in Ana de Armas-Led Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prepare to see another familiar face in “Ballerina,” the spinoff set in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” universe. Lance Reddick is reprising his role as Charon, a concierge at the pivotal Continental Hotel, in the upcoming film. “Ballerina” stars Ana de Armas as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Len Wiseman is directing the movie from a script by Shay Hatten. It’s currently in production. “Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick,” producer Erica Lee said in a statement. “It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this...
Variety

‘Property Brothers’ Stars, Top Producers Talk TV and Trends at Variety’s Lifestyle Leaders Breakfast

It’s a business of authenticity and ingenuity, populated with born entrepreneurs, talented artisans and experienced business owners. The growing marketplace for unscripted TV related to food, home, design, beauty, health, wellness and related subjects was the focus of Variety’s inaugural Lifestyle Leaders breakfast gathering featuring conversations with “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott and Magnolia Network chief Allison Page. The Nov. 30 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills also featured a panel with top lifestyle TV producers, showrunners and executives discussing the elements that make the genre unique. Jo Sharon, co-CEO of “Top Chef” production company Magical Elves,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Jim Parsons on Why Being a Gay, Aspiring Actor When Ellen DeGeneres Came Out Was ‘F—ing Scary’

Jim Parsons cried a lot while reading “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Other Four-Letter Words,” entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s 2017 book about his late husband Kit Cowan’s battle with cancer. “My husband watched me read it, which means he watched me sob through it. And he said, ‘Do you think it would make a good movie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Parsons tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “And he read it, and he said, ‘I think it would.’” Fast forward to today: Focus Features’ “Spoiler Alert,” directed by Michael Showalter and in...
Variety

John Leguizamo: Watching ‘White Guy’ Al Pacino Play a Puerto Rican on ‘Carlito’s Way’ Set Was ‘Odd’ and ‘Surreal’

For John Leguizamo, 1993 was a breakthrough year thanks to back-to-back releases “Super Mario Bros.” and “Carlito’s Way.” In the latter Brian De Palma-directed film, the actor starred as the up-and-coming gangster Benny Blanco opposite Al Pacino as Carlito Brigante, a Puerto Rican criminal who is dragged back into a life of crime. The only problem is that Al Pacino is not Puerto Rican, which is why the set was so “odd” and “surreal” for Leguizamo. “You know, it was a thing of the times. Before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo recently told Insider, referring to Pacino’s iconic “Scarface” role...
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Bandmate and ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie

Just hours after news broke Wednesday that Christine McVie, singer and songwriter of many of Fleetwood Mac’s most enduring hits, had died at the age of 79, her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a touching tribute to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.” That was the day that Nicks and singer-guitarist-then-boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham auditioned for Fleetwood Mac, which formed in London in 1966 but had relocated to California. McVie, who was married to the band’s founding member and bassist John McVie at the time, joined the group in 1970. Over the years, Fleetwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
Variety

HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
Variety

Frank Vallelonga Jr., ‘Green Book’ Actor and Son of Tony Lip, Found Dead in the Bronx

“Green Book” actor Frank Vallelonga Jr. has died at the age of 60, Variety has confirmed. The NYPD responded to a call early Monday morning just before 4 a.m. in the Bronx and found Vallelonga Jr. laying unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. Following the arrival of EMS to the location, the actor was pronounced dead on the scene. The NYPD also confirmed the arrest of a 35-year-old man named Steven Smith on charges of concealment of a human corpse. Vallelonga Jr. was the son of late actor Tony Lip, whose real name was Frank Vallelonga. Before Lip died in 2013, he...
BRONX, NY
Variety

Daisy Ridley to Star in Miramax TV’s ‘The Christie Affair,’ Based on Agatha Christie’s Disappearance (TV News Roundup)

Daisy Ridley will star in and executive produce the series adaptation of Nina de Gramont’s best-selling novel “The Christie Affair” for Miramax TV, which is set to develop and produce the murder mystery. The series is set to be a reimagining of Agatha Christie’s 11-day disappearance in 1926, which mirrored many elements of the mystery genre the late author was known for. Ridley will play Nan O’Dea, the mistress of Christie’s husband, who the series will center on. Throughout the show, Nan discovers that her life becomes entwined with Christie’s in ways that neither could ever expect. Writer Juliette Towhidi is adapting...
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Colin Farrell’s Academy Moment Has Arrived, Paul Mescal and Adam Sandler Gain Traction

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Dec. 2, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Colin Farrell is working...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Christine McVie’s Finest Moments in Song, Solo and With Fleetwood Mac

When Christine McVie died Wednesday at age 79, the membership of Fleetwood Mac lost a crucial component within its sound – an old soul, a sweetly world-weary vocalist and a subtly romantic songwriter whose haunted tones were both a complement to, and opposite from, the vibes of fellow singer-songwriters Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Her low voice and lovelorn lyricism (to say nothing of her taut, bluesy piano and organ styling) have been part of McVie’s kitbag since before she married Mac bassist John McVie and was, instead, Christine Anne Perfect – her real, befitting last name.  Here is a selection of...
Variety

Angela Yee Opens Up About Her ‘Breakfast Club’ Exit, Shares Plans for New Syndicated Show

Angela Yee is one of the most famous women in radio, earning multiple Gracie Awards and a place in the Radio Hall of Fame, thanks largely to her status as one of the three hosts of “the World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show” — Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club. That status is about to change, as the world learned two months ago when Angela Yee dropped the internet equivalent of a bomb by tweeting “’The Breakfast Club’ as you officially know it is over.” The next morning, alongside her co-hosts of 12 years, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Yee broke the news...
Variety

Zoe Saldaña ‘Felt Stuck’ Acting in Franchises: ‘Artistically Stuck’ and ‘Not Able to Grow or Challenge Myself’

Zoe Saldaña recently told Women’s Wear Daily that she has felt stuck over the last decade as an actor due to her various franchise commitments, which include her roles as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Uhura in “Star Trek” and Neytiri in “Avatar.” Balancing three huge franchises has limited her opportunities to challenge herself as an actor, Saldaña said. Make no mistake, however, the actor is still grateful to be in these films. “I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” Saldaña said. “I’m very grateful...
Variety

‘Emancipation’ Producer Criticized for Bringing Photo of Enslaved Man to Premiere

“Emancipation” producer Joey McFarland has been criticized for bringing a photograph of the former slave known as “Whipped Peter,” whose fight for freedom and his family is chronicled in the film, to the premiere. Will Smith plays Peter, a character inspired by the man who sat for the photograph — whose name was actually Gordon, according to America’s Black Holocaust Museum. The Apple TV+ film is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by William N. Collage. McFarland shared the famed 1863 photograph known as “The Scourged Back” during an interview with Variety on the red carpet Wednesday night. “I have...
Variety

‘The Witcher‘ Star Joey Batey Joins Prequel Series ’Blood Origin’ as Full Trailer Debuts

“The Witcher” star Joey Batey is set to appear in the upcoming prequel series “The Witcher: Blood Origin.” The announcement was made as part of CCXP in Brazil on Saturday. Batey will reprise the role of Jaskier in the four-part “Blood Origin” series, whom he has played in both seasons of “The Witcher” to date. The reveal was made during the launch of the first full trailer for “Blood Origin,” which can be seen below. “Blood Origin” will debut on Dec. 25. Per the official logline, the series is “set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of...
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy