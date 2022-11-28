ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

TikTok’s Showtimes Ad Feature Aims to Accelerate Box-Office Sales

By Annie Lyons
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago

Great movie recommendations can come from almost any source — your best friend, a co-worker or even your mom’s next-door neighbor’s sister. And, for over 1 billion active users on TikTok, a prime watch list addition might come from a quick scroll through the Gen Z-friendly platform’s customized video feed.

According to TikTok’s research, 52% of active users have discovered a new actor, movie or TV show on the platform. These days, discovery on TikTok can also lead to tangible action: After the app introduces users to a new movie, about a quarter of them purchase a ticket. That kind of conversion strength signaled TikTok’s potential for movie studio marketers looking to translate moviegoing interest and intent into packed theaters, and the app recently took advantage of its impact with a brand-new feature.

TikTok has actively tapped into the platform’s cinematic recommendations by creating Showtimes on TikTok, a new ad offering designed to strengthen the connection between film discovery and box-office success. Now available across the globe, Showtimes on TikTok enables entertainment marketers to showcase full trailers before connecting people on TikTok with location-based showtimes, theater information and ticketing partners including Fandango, Cinemark, AMC, Regal and Atom Tickets. Early adopters of the feature included Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures. Paramount Pictures used Showtimes on TikTok to support the launch of “The Lost City” and saw an 82% decrease in cost per action and 318% higher conversation rate on their ad spend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l9YkF_0jPzP5UT00

“In conjunction with our studio partners, we want to drive action — in this case getting moviegoers to find theaters and showtimes for a movie they want to see,” says Reia Davidson, vertical director of media and entertainment at TikTok. “Whether that happens with a trailer launch or a studio’s organic content, we convert our community into our studio partner’s audience. We want the Showtimes functionality to fulfill that shift in mindset.”

In lieu of an external site or landing page, a Showtime on TikTok ad has a clickable call-to-action button that takes people on TikTok to a native landing page and automatically generates showtimes and theaters based on their location. After picking a showtime, users can easily click out to their preferred ticketing partner and complete their purchase.

As with other ads on the platform, Showtimes on TikTok ads appear organically within a person’s For You feed. People on TikTok can scroll past them, but the integrated nature means sponsored posts aren’t immediately registered as such. And for TikTok’s dedicated film-loving community, aka #FilmTok, trailers already pose an interest, with some members co-creating content that shares their reactions to new trailers.

Showtimes on TikTok came as a “natural evolution of how TikTok has always sought to service both our studio clients and audiences,” Davidson says. “Our mantra is to foster entertainment that drives action. Ads on TikTok are entertaining. Trailers and studio content are entertaining. Therefore, the idea for Showtimes was to create superpowered entertainment that drives action in a seamless way.”

Take the recent success that “Top Gun: Maverick” experienced on the platform. Videos with the hashtag #TopGunMode have 13.7 billion views, coupled with 3.2 billion views for the hashtag #TopGunMaverick. During the movie’s extended theatrical run this summer, TikTok users emulated the film’s characters by sporting a new mustache or popping on a pair of sunglasses. Countless more videos were dedicated to pilot Rooster doing a shirtless shimmy on the beach, a trend that Paramount Pictures leaned into. Throughout the “Top Gun: Maverick” content on its page, the studio encouraged viewers to see the film on the “biggest screen possible.”

The studio further emphasized that call to action through its Showtimes on TikTok ads for the film.

“Paramount Pictures was thrilled to be included in the beta testing of Showtimes on TikTok,” says Danielle De Palma, executive VP of global marketing for the studio. “We have seen great performance results with significantly more conversions for a number of our titles, including ‘Smile,’ ‘The Lost City’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ The ability to attach a custom, native ticketing experience to our in-feed ads has been a game changer, and we look forward to continuing to lean into this technology.”

TikTok has earned a reputation for its ability to connect with Gen Z audience members through its emphasis on authenticity and engagement. Users engage in a cycle of content discovery, co-creation and sharing — a positive feedback loop that can foster emotional connections and amplify the audience-to-audience word-of-mouth surrounding a movie. According to the GoodQues TikTok Entertainment Study in 2021, 69% of TikTok users have co-created content related to a show or movie. And, by TikTok’s estimate, one-fourth of users have shared about content that they’ve discovered on the platform.

“Engagement is TikTok’s superpower,” Davidson explains. “The TikTok community will take a film — its story, characters, music, jokes, scenes — and turn those elements into the language of fandom to express their affinity.”

She notes that the dialed-in nature of TikTok’s fan communities represents a great opportunity for brands to join the conversation. That same GoodQues study also found that 58% of TikTok users say they’re interested or very interested in seeing more content from entertainment studios on the platform. Given the ever-changing realm of digital marketing, Hollywood has taken notice of TikTok’s increasing influence, as movie studios on the app are now working to spark interest with new fans and cultivate connections with existing ones.

“Our goal is to decrease the distance, friction and time between audiences’ awareness and interest in a title and their ability to seamlessly purchase a movie ticket,” says Davidson. “Showtimes on TikTok ads not only enable real-time purchases, but our highly intelligent ads manager platform finds, engages and optimizes delivery on the For You page to the highest performing audiences to maximize results in real time.”

Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘Violent Night’ Ho Ho Hoarding Projected $11.8 Million Opening

“Violent Night” is receiving some holiday cheer with a second place opening on domestic charts, but Santa and his reindeer won’t be able to sleigh the reigning box office leader “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” Universal’s action film, which stars David Harbour as a cranky Kris Kringle that takes on a team of mercenaries, is debuting around the middle of its projections, projecting an $11.8 million haul from 3,682 locations. That’s a decent result for the 87North production, which carries a frugal $20 million production budget. Directed by Tommy Wirkola, “Violent Night” landed so-so with critics, but earned a more positive...
Variety

Zoe Saldaña ‘Felt Stuck’ Acting in Franchises: ‘Artistically Stuck’ and ‘Not Able to Grow or Challenge Myself’

Zoe Saldaña recently told Women’s Wear Daily that she has felt stuck over the last decade as an actor due to her various franchise commitments, which include her roles as Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Uhura in “Star Trek” and Neytiri in “Avatar.” Balancing three huge franchises has limited her opportunities to challenge herself as an actor, Saldaña said. Make no mistake, however, the actor is still grateful to be in these films. “I feel that for the last 10 years of my life, I’ve been just stuck. I felt stuck doing these franchises,” Saldaña said. “I’m very grateful...
Variety

Daisy Ridley to Star in Miramax TV’s ‘The Christie Affair,’ Based on Agatha Christie’s Disappearance (TV News Roundup)

Daisy Ridley will star in and executive produce the series adaptation of Nina de Gramont’s best-selling novel “The Christie Affair” for Miramax TV, which is set to develop and produce the murder mystery. The series is set to be a reimagining of Agatha Christie’s 11-day disappearance in 1926, which mirrored many elements of the mystery genre the late author was known for. Ridley will play Nan O’Dea, the mistress of Christie’s husband, who the series will center on. Throughout the show, Nan discovers that her life becomes entwined with Christie’s in ways that neither could ever expect. Writer Juliette Towhidi is adapting...
Variety

David Harbour: ‘Hellboy’ Box Office Disaster Taught Me ‘Not to F— With Established IP, That’s For Sure’

David Harbour found success in the blockbuster film world with “Black Widow,” where he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian, but his first go-around with studio tentpoles was more or less a disaster. Harbour led Neil Marshall’s 2019 “Hellboy” reboot, which only grossed $21 million in the U.S. on a $50 million production budget. At the worldwide box office, the film tapped out at $44 million. Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment ahead of the release of his new film, the Santa Claus action thriller “Violent Night,” Harbour said “Hellboy” taught him not to get involved with beloved franchise IP. “Let’s...
Variety

‘The Older You Get, the More You Like Filmmaking’: Guy Ritchie on Receiving Career Award at Red Sea Film Festival

“Snatch” and “Sherlock Holmes” director Guy Ritchie picked up the Gold Yusr Honorary Award for his contribution to cinema at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. “They’re a funny thing, awards,” Ritchie tells Variety the morning after the awards ceremony that opened the festival. “It’s best to be grateful about them. Methinks.” Ritchie first burst onto the British cinema scene with the Cool Britannia crime caper “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels” (1998) almost a quarter of a century ago. It was a debut that was helped along by some high-powered fans, Ritchie told a sold out audience at his...
Variety

Jim Parsons on Why Being a Gay, Aspiring Actor When Ellen DeGeneres Came Out Was ‘F—ing Scary’

Jim Parsons cried a lot while reading “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies: A Memoir of Love, Loss and Other Four-Letter Words,” entertainment journalist Michael Ausiello’s 2017 book about his late husband Kit Cowan’s battle with cancer. “My husband watched me read it, which means he watched me sob through it. And he said, ‘Do you think it would make a good movie?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’” Parsons tells me on this week’s “Just for Variety” podcast. “And he read it, and he said, ‘I think it would.’” Fast forward to today: Focus Features’ “Spoiler Alert,” directed by Michael Showalter and in...
Variety

Bruce Lee Biopic Set at Sony: Ang Lee to Direct, Filmmaker’s Son to Play Martial Arts Icon

Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Life of Pi” and “Brokeback Mountain,” is set to direct a film about Chinese American martial arts legend Bruce Lee. Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee is attached to star in the film, which is in development at Sony’s 3000 Pictures. Dan Futterman, who wrote “Capote” and “Foxcatcher,” is adapting the script. Jean Castelli, Alex Law and Mabel Cheung and Wells Tower wrote earlier versions of the screenplay. Bruce Lee, who died in 1973 at the age of 32, had a brief but lasting presence in Hollywood as an actor, director and martial arts expert. His films,...
Variety

John Leguizamo: Watching ‘White Guy’ Al Pacino Play a Puerto Rican on ‘Carlito’s Way’ Set Was ‘Odd’ and ‘Surreal’

For John Leguizamo, 1993 was a breakthrough year thanks to back-to-back releases “Super Mario Bros.” and “Carlito’s Way.” In the latter Brian De Palma-directed film, the actor starred as the up-and-coming gangster Benny Blanco opposite Al Pacino as Carlito Brigante, a Puerto Rican criminal who is dragged back into a life of crime. The only problem is that Al Pacino is not Puerto Rican, which is why the set was so “odd” and “surreal” for Leguizamo. “You know, it was a thing of the times. Before then he played a Cuban,” Leguizamo recently told Insider, referring to Pacino’s iconic “Scarface” role...
Variety

Longtime Top Amazon Exec Jeff Blackburn to Retire

After more than two decades at Amazon, top exec Jeff Blackburn has decided to retire from the ecommerce giant. Blackburn, who joined Amazon in 1998 after advising on its IPO, left the company briefly in February 2021 to join Bessemer Venture Partners, but returned quickly that June as Amazon’s SVP of a new Global Media & Entertainment organization. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced the news of Blackburn’s retirement via a memo to staff Friday, praising the accomplishments made by Prime Video and Amazon Studios SVP Mike Hopkins and his team under Blackburn’s watch. “Over the past year and a half, he’s helped set...
Variety

Ava DuVernay’s Poetic ‘Queen Sugar’ Series Finale Emphasizes the Everlasting Nature of Family

After seven seasons, the Bordelon family’s journey came to an end. “Queen Sugar” signed off on Tuesday night with a poetic series finale centered around the importance of family — in all its forms. Series creator Ava DuVernay wrote the finale, titled “For They Existed,” and returned to the director’s chair for the first time since helming the pilot and second episode. (To note: the remaining 85 episodes were directed exclusively by other women filmmakers, 41 of them to be exact.) In Variety’s Power of Women cover story celebrating the series’ legacy, the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker said she was “euphoric” about...
Variety

HLN Gutted By CNN Layoffs

CNN’s cost-cutting efforts are expected to have significant effects on the cable network HLN, according to four people familiar with the matter, with potential ramifications for one of the nation’s longest-running morning programs. HLN, the cable network once known as CNN Headline News, is home to a bevy of true-crime series, endless showings of “Forensic Files,” and “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” with a host who has been at the network since 2001. Now, all of that is under the microscope. In addition, a number of popular correspondents and journalists were terminated from the Warner Bros. Discovery backed outlet Thursday. CNN will...
Variety

Ana Cabrera Expected to Jump to NBC News From CNN

Ana Cabrera, an up-and-coming daytime anchor at CNN, is expected to leave the network and join NBC News, according to three people familiar with the matter — the latest in a series of CNN personnel who have defected to the NBCUniversal news unit. At present, Cabrera anchors the 1 p.m. hour on CNN, a move she made after working weekend anchor shifts and as a Denver correspondent for the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet, which she joined in 2013. But she is expected to depart and, after waiting out months-long period during which she cannot compete with CNN, join NBC News in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel Condemns Kanye West for Praising Hitler: ‘We Have a Black White Supremacist Running Around’

Jimmy Kimmel started the Dec. 2 episode of his ABC talk show by condemning Kanye West for praising Hitler during a horrific antisemitic tirade on Alex Jones’ “Infowars” talk show earlier that day. Kimmel called West a “Black white supremacist” and expressed shock over the fact that the controversial rapper still has a following. West told Jones that he likes Nazis and that every human brings value to the world, especially Hitler. “Especially Hitler?!” Kimmel told viewers. “I think he’s wearing the wrong color hood.” West claimed during his “Infowars” interview that Hitler cannot be considered all bad since he invented...
Variety

Lance Reddick to Reprise ‘John Wick’ Role in Ana de Armas-Led Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Prepare to see another familiar face in “Ballerina,” the spinoff set in Lionsgate’s “John Wick” universe. Lance Reddick is reprising his role as Charon, a concierge at the pivotal Continental Hotel, in the upcoming film. “Ballerina” stars Ana de Armas as a young female assassin who seeks revenge against those who killed her family. Len Wiseman is directing the movie from a script by Shay Hatten. It’s currently in production. “Charon is an indispensable part of the world of Wick,” producer Erica Lee said in a statement. “It’s great to know that Lance will continue to make his mark on this...
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Variety

Stevie Nicks Pens Touching Tribute to Fleetwood Mac Bandmate and ‘Best Friend’ Christine McVie

Just hours after news broke Wednesday that Christine McVie, singer and songwriter of many of Fleetwood Mac’s most enduring hits, had died at the age of 79, her friend and bandmate Stevie Nicks posted a touching tribute to her “best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975.” That was the day that Nicks and singer-guitarist-then-boyfriend Lindsay Buckingham auditioned for Fleetwood Mac, which formed in London in 1966 but had relocated to California. McVie, who was married to the band’s founding member and bassist John McVie at the time, joined the group in 1970. Over the years, Fleetwood...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

David Archuleta Teams With ‘Glee’ Alum Kevin McHale for ‘Risky Business’-Inspired ‘Faith in Me’ Video (EXCLUSIVE)

David Archuleta is giving fans an early glimpse at the video for his new song, “Faith in Me” — a dance-heavy clip that captures the spirit of classic ’80s movies like “Risky Business.” The video was directed by Kevin McHale (“Glee”) and Justin Thorne. “You don’t always get to see what’s going on behind the scenes, especially what’s initially filmed to what actually becomes the final product,” Archuleta tells Variety. “It was so fun to let loose on this song. I feel it was a new kind of therapy for me to dance the way I do in my...
Variety

Kanye West’s Massive Reddit Page Overtaken by Taylor Swift Appreciation, Holocaust Awareness Content as Fans Abandon Him

The tables seem to have turned for Kanye West fans. Following the 45-year-old’s appearance on right-wing talk show host Alex Jones’ “Infowars” on Thursday, where he continued to spew anti-Semitic rhetoric and deliberately gave praise to Adolf Hitler and Nazis, fans on the artist’s r/Kanye Reddit page, which has more than 700,000 subscribers, have decided to turn the subreddit into a Taylor Swift appreciation page. Its spearheading post declared in its title: “This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas,” and has about 33,000 upvotes in agreement with the statement. Comments immediately rallied support for the...
Variety

Sadie Sink Hadn’t Seen Any Brendan Fraser Movies Until She Was Cast as His Daughter in ‘The Whale’

Sadie Sink admits she didn’t know much about Brendan Fraser until she was cast as his estranged daughter in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “To be honest, I hadn’t seen any of his films. I didn’t grow up with his films,” the 20-year-old actor told me at the New York City premiere of “The Whale” Tuesday night at Alice Tully Hall. “Of course, now I’ve seen all of them.” Sink’s favorite? “I love ‘School Ties,” the “Stranger Things” star said. Fraser starred in the 1992 drama as a Jewish high schooler attending an exclusive prep school on a football scholarship. He decides to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Property Brothers’ Stars, Top Producers Talk TV and Trends at Variety’s Lifestyle Leaders Breakfast

It’s a business of authenticity and ingenuity, populated with born entrepreneurs, talented artisans and experienced business owners. The growing marketplace for unscripted TV related to food, home, design, beauty, health, wellness and related subjects was the focus of Variety’s inaugural Lifestyle Leaders breakfast gathering featuring conversations with “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott and Magnolia Network chief Allison Page. The Nov. 30 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills also featured a panel with top lifestyle TV producers, showrunners and executives discussing the elements that make the genre unique. Jo Sharon, co-CEO of “Top Chef” production company Magical Elves,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Variety

92K+
Followers
65K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy