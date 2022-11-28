ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Live From My Den’ Season 4 Showcases a Diverse Lineup of Today’s Most Innovative Artists

By William Earl
Variety
 5 days ago

Artists Den brings “Live From My Den” back for another season, highlighting today’s most extraordinary artists as they perform from the creative spaces of their homes, studios and cities most significant to their creative processes. New episodes of “Live From My Den” will premiere each week exclusively via Variety.com , beginning Friday, Dec. 2, with an intimate performance and interview from Grammy-nominated rock band IDLES in Cleveland, Ohio, at The Beachland Ballroom. “Live From My Den” is made possible and brought to life by Hard Rock, and in partnership with FUJIFILM North America Corporation (Fujifilm).

“At the Artists Den, our mission is to tell the most compelling stories in music. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to premiere Season 4 of ‘Live From My Den,’ which spotlights the most exciting rising talent across genres like indie rock, hip-hop, and country,” said Artists Den CEO/Founder Mark Lieberman. “We’re honored to capture these artists’ creative processes at pivotal moments in their careers with Variety as our editorial partner. Our continuing partnerships with Hard Rock and Fujifilm have allowed us to create enriching experiences for both music fans and young creatives throughout the production process. All seven episodes are incredible additions to the Artists Den catalog, and we’re delighted to share them with music fans across the world.”

“Each ‘Live From My Den’ episode truly captures the nuances of the artistic process,” said Shirley Halperin, Variety’s Executive Editor of Music. “As always, Variety is thrilled to collaborate with Artists Den to spotlight this diverse curation of musical talent.”

The fourth season of ‘Live From My Den’ will feature a wide range of top artists and rising stars spanning an equally diverse array of musical genres including songwriter/producer duo Jack Johnson and Blake Mills, indie rock sensation Soccer Mommy, and East Coast hip-hop artist Kota the Friend. Two of the seven episodes are filmed with intimate live audiences within the newly opened, upscale Hard Rock Hotel New York. Paying homage to the mecca of recording studios that once lined 48th Street, the hotel infuses music across all its spaces and décor including its iconic one-of-a-kind music memorabilia collection.

“Since we opened Hard Rock Hotel New York earlier this year we’ve been showing the city and the world what Hard Rock does best,” said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard  Rock International. “We are proud to align with Artists Den once again to support emerging and established artists in a world-class space conducive to creativity and bringing people together.”

Along with dynamic live performances, each artist answers questions drawn from their own fan communities. In the Creative Tour segment, artists offer a peek into their artistic spaces and processes, including tours of their favorite independent venues, local parks, and neighborhoods that inspire their creativity. With its intimate setting and inspiring approach, ‘Live From My Den’ gives fans a truly unique hi-fidelity experience with a caliber of storytelling that has made Artists Den a global hallmark for more than a decade.

With support from Fujifilm, Artists Den has created another season of ‘Live From My Den’ using FUJIFILM X Series and GFX System cameras and lenses, while focusing on ways we can continue to enhance an educational experience for young photographers and filmmakers during production. This season, they’re sharing three content stories focused on mentorship, craftsmanship, and the technological benefits that the partnership provided students in various locations around the world. To read about their stories and see their images, please visit Students of Storytelling .

Furthermore, each episode of ‘Live From My Den’ highlights a local charity organization important to the artist, promoted via donation links and targeted messaging. As we work through the complexities of living in a post-pandemic world, Artists Den and partners are excited to give back to the community through Delivering Good, an organization uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations, and individuals to support people affected by poverty and natural disasters and aiding global efforts in Ukraine and Afghanistan. For more information, or to make a donation, please visit Delivering Good .

ABOUT ARTISTS DEN:

Artists Den is long known for presenting intimate concerts by extraordinary artists in non-traditional, often historic settings, connecting fans with bespoke musical experiences from some of the industry’s finest acts. Founded in San Francisco as a living room series, Artists Den has evolved over the past decade into a widely respected, internationally acclaimed showcase for premium concerts on television and top digital channels. Featured artists have included John Legend, Adele, Shawn Mendes, Alabama Shakes, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Lady A, and countless others. Featured venues include Graceland, the New York Public Library, The World’s Fair, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For more information, please visit artistsden.com .

ABOUT HARD ROCK:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power’s North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World’s Best Employers, as well as Best Employer for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

ABOUT FUJIFILM :

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX™ line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region , go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here . For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

