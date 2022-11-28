ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkin' giving free coffee to Floridians on Tuesday following Hurricanes Ian, Nicole

By Valerie Galarza
 5 days ago
Dunkin' is offering a free cup of joe to Florida residents tomorrow as the state continues to recover from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole.

“This Giving Tuesday, we are sharing a cup of thanks with the people of Florida who have given so much of their time and resources to help their neighbors recover,” Erica Roomy, Dunkin’ field marketing manager Erica Roomy said in a press release. “It has been amazing to see the resilience of Florida residents, and this is Dunkin’s small way of showing our support to those who have gone above and beyond to give so much to others in need.”

The free “cup of thanks” is offered at participating locations across the Sunshine State in the form of a medium iced or hot coffee.

The giving doesn’t stop there as Dunkin’ Joy Childhood Foundation is also giving over $100,000 in grants to local food banks to help feed families and children across the state.

Dunkin’ shared that the grants will also be given to other charitable organizations to “help them bring joy to kids battling hunger this holiday season.”

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

