This is the worst topic I have ever seen in my 68 years of life!!! What’s wrong with Americans!!!!! I find this topic insulting, beyond belief, and something that is straight out of sci fi reality! It disgusts me that we even have these issues today!!😡
schools are to teach, reading, writing, arithmetic, and other academic activities not gender identity . to let pre k or even children under the age of adult status read or view books about gender identity sounds like guiding them towards that goal. won't teach about religion though. shameful
All they are doing is teaching these kids how to lie, to themselves and their families. That is hardly conducive to a loving and trusting family unit!
Comments / 16