Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Knock Out Game in the Subway?BronxVoiceManhattan, NY
New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
NHL
How the versatility of Roope Hintz benefits the top line
The second round draft pick is praised for being a strong defensive forward who can go head-to-head with the best players in the league. When Pete DeBoer started training camp in Cedar Park this season, he had a few revelations. One was just how big and fast Roope Hintz really...
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets shut out Avalanche
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves, and Blake Wheeler had a hat trick and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "[Wheeler's] just been on fire," Hellebuyck said. "His workload and work ethic was so good...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (29 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (27 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
State Your Case: Will Red Wings or Sabres reach playoffs first?
NHL.com writers debate whether Detroit or Buffalo will return to postseason sooner. The Detroit Red Wings last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2015-16. The drought for the Buffalo Sabres has been even longer, with their last postseason appearance in 2010-11. But their fortunes are slowly changing. The Red Wings...
NHL
HAVING A BLAST-Y!
The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Huberdeau's big night earned him...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Wild 5, Oilers 3
ST. PAUL, MN - It was another one of those typical performances you'd expect from the Minnesota Wild on home ice. The Edmonton Oilers struggled to crack the defensive shell of the Wild in the second of back-to-back games on Thursday night, mustering 21 shots on netminder Marc-Andre Fleury in a 5-3 defeat at Xcel Energy Center.
NHL
What Roope Hintz' eight-year extension means to Dallas
Mike Modano was 28 when the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999. Same with Sergei Zubov. Derian Hatcher and Darryl Sydor were 26. Jere Lehtinen and Richard Matvichuk were 25. Now, Bob Gainey complemented that group with some outstanding veterans - future Hall-of-Famers - and that pushed them over the top in their quest to consistently be one of the best teams in the league. It's interesting to see what "the core" of the team looked like back then. It was filled with high draft choices who were in their prime. When you look back, it makes sense they were that good.
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Kick Off Last Leg of Road Trip in Los Angeles
Coyotes are 4-4-2 over their last 10 games, return to Mullett Arena next Friday. Dec. 1, 2022 | 8:30 pm MST | Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif. Though the Arizona Coyotes are close to wrapping up their current 14-game road trip, there's still plenty of business to take care of.
NHL
HABS EDGE FLAMES
Calgary greatly outshoots and outchances visitors but falls 2-1 The Flames threw so much rubber at Jake Allen Thursday night he must have felt like he was working a shift in the Goodyear factory. But despite dominating play for most of the game, outshooting the visiting Habs more than 2-to-1...
NHL
Canadiens place Mike Hoffman on IR, recall Rem Pitlick from Laval
CALGARY - The Canadiens announced on Thursday that they've placed forward Mike Hoffman on injured reserve and have recalled forward Rem Pitlick from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Hoffman has missed the past four games with a lower-body injury. The Kitchener, ON native has suited up for 16 games with the...
NHL
Three more points and a third career hat trick for Jason Robertson
The 23-year-old leads the league with 22 goals and extends his point streak to 17 games. It's Jason Robertson's world, and we are all living in it. Hours after being awarded the NHL's First Star of the Month for November, Robertson earned another first star as he scored a hat trick and led the Stars to a 5-0 victory Thursday at the American Airlines Center over Anaheim.
NHL
Practice Notebook - Dec. 1, 2022
WINNIPEG - Cole Perfetti has a three-game point streak, is second in rookie scoring with 14 points in 21 games, and had three assists against the defending Stanley Cup champions two days ago. Those accomplishments will sit in his back pocket for now though, as he knows every day is...
NHL
Letang Doing Well and in Good Spirits After Stroke
On Monday, Kris Letang called head athletic trainer Chris Stewart, saying he had a migraine and that something didn't feel right. After he reported those symptoms, head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas said to take the defenseman to the hospital immediately. After getting some tests done, it was determined that...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Hurricanes
BLUES The St. Louis Blues are looking to rebound in front of their home crowd on Thursday before setting off on a three-game road trip. Falling 4-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday, Robert Thomas absence was felt in the difficulty they faced capitalizing on scoring chances. With Thomas participating...
NHL
Panthers Announce Holiday Offers, Foundation Initiatives and Activations
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today their 2022 Holiday offers, Foundation initiatives and activations at FLA Live Arena and online. From Dec. 1 through the end of the month, fans will have two ticket offers available to enjoy or gift: Panthers January Stocking Stuffer and Panthers Holiday Hat Trick. The Panthers January Stocking Stuffer includes one ticket to all six January home games (1/1 vs. NY Rangers, 1/3 vs. Arizona Coyotes, 1/14 vs. Vancouver Canucks, 1/21 vs. Minnesota Wild, 1/27 vs. LA Kings, 1/28 vs. Boston Bruins) for $149. Those who purchase by Dec. 15, will also receive a ticket to the Feb. 9 game vs San Jose Sharks. Anyone can purchase their January Stocking Stuffer by clicking here.
NHL
Prospects Report: November 30, 2022
The Iowa Wild went 1-2 in their most recent three-game set, falling to Colorado twice and beating San Jose. In its first matchup against Colorado, Iowa fell 5-1 with Joe Hicketts recording his third goal of the season. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-23 shots faced. Jospeh Cramarossa was the lone goal scorer in the second game against Colorado where Iowa fell 2-1. Wallstedt stopped 28-of-30 shots face in the series finale.
NHL
'We're going to have fun' | Sabres' young forward line showing promise
JJ Peterka and his linemates step onto the ice each night with a simple mentality. "We all play the sport because we love to play it," Peterka said. "We say, 'We're going to have fun tonight,' and that's what we do." The approach has proved fruitful of late for the...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Kings assign Petersen to AHL after he clears waivers
Red Wings place Bertuzzi on injured reserve; Laine could face Jets on Friday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Los Angeles Kings. Cal Petersen was loaned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday...
NHL
Verbeek Discusses Ducks Early Struggles, Looks Ahead to Future Plans
In the second episode of Ducks Stream's The Beeker, Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek joined host Alexis Downie to break down Anaheim's early-season struggles, the growth of the club's young core and provide updates on the progress of its prospects across North America. On the start of the season. Looking...
Comments / 0