4d ago
Nancy had him removed for his accurate reporting that her husband and his lover had a quarrel which lead to the fight. Democrats doing what they do when exposed. Where is the video from the police of what took place?
Reply(22)
372
jowhee
4d ago
I hope he sues the hell out of nbc! Hopefully people will open their eyes and see how far the dems will go to cover their dirty little secrets. The citizens have a right to know the truth!
Reply(33)
272
tums & koolaide
4d ago
What happened to transparency? When Floyd died, people demanded the release of BWC, demanded investigation updates and the works. This happens and it more look over there, not over here. Can we just get transparency?
Reply(8)
131
Comments / 324