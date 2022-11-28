ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

screw it. I want my free stuff
4d ago

Nancy had him removed for his accurate reporting that her husband and his lover had a quarrel which lead to the fight. Democrats doing what they do when exposed. Where is the video from the police of what took place?

jowhee
4d ago

I hope he sues the hell out of nbc! Hopefully people will open their eyes and see how far the dems will go to cover their dirty little secrets. The citizens have a right to know the truth!

tums & koolaide
4d ago

What happened to transparency? When Floyd died, people demanded the release of BWC, demanded investigation updates and the works. This happens and it more look over there, not over here. Can we just get transparency?

NBC Bay Area

Body Cam Video Shows Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise: Source

Police body camera video that captured the attack on Paul Pelosi, and the moments leading up to it, contradict one of the details included in the Department of Justice's account of what happened that evening, according to a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation who personally viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fox News

Biden adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms claims Black men are being ‘targeted’ with misinformation

Biden adviser and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday on MSNBC that Black men are being targeted for misinformation as the 2022 midterm election approaches. The host of The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart shared a clip of Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams claiming that Black men are being targeted with misinformation with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday.
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia

Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
WASHINGTON STATE
Fox News

Fox News

