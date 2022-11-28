Read full article on original website
Related
koxe.com
Donnie Ray English, 78, of Baird
Donnie Ray English, age 78 of Baird, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Abilene, Texas. Donnie was born on June 25, 1944 in Baird, Texas to the late Olin J. English and Rhoda Lee Pannell-English. He served in Vietnam as a soldier in the United States Army. He volunteered for many years and was a decorated volunteer for the Texas Sea Center. Donnie enjoyed spending time at his family farm and he loved his family. He was an avid fisherman and had a wonderful, fulfilling career with Xerox from which he retired.
koxe.com
Arthur Wayne Carriger, 66, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Arthur Wayne Carriger, 66 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Cherry Lee, 76, of Bangs
Cherry Lee, age 76, of Bangs, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at a hospital in Dallas. It was Cherry’s wishes to be cremated. Celebration of Life for Cherry will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood. Arrangements are...
koxe.com
Christine Diane Case, 62, of Early
Christine Diane Case, age 62, of Early, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30PM on Saturday, December 3 at Heartland Funeral Home. A memorial service for Christine will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 4 in the Heartland Funeral Home...
koxe.com
Steven Rock Hager, 73
Steven Rock Hager passed away in Brownwood, Texas on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the age of 73. He lived a life enriched with his zest for adventure and his steady determination to never give up. Memorial services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home on December 28th at 2:30...
koxe.com
Ira James Banks, 60, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Ira James Banks, 60, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
koxe.com
Katherine Marie Ramirez, 63, of Bangs
Funeral service for Katherine Marie Ramirez, 63 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Bangs, Texas.
koxe.com
Leland Ray Thomas, 68, of Zephyr
Leland Ray Thomas, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away December 1, 2022. Celebration of Leland’s life will be held in Heartland Funeral Homes Chapel, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Leland was born November 28, 1954 in Corona, California to Nelson and Nancy Thomas. He graduated from Eagle...
koxe.com
The Lyric Theatre Presents “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” Opening This Weekend
The Brownwood Lyric Theatre’s Christmas musical opens this weekend. The show, “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” will be performed for two weekends. The musical is directed by Dr. Nancy Jo Humfeld who gave insight into the show’s synopsis. “I’ll Be Home for Christmas is a...
koxe.com
Brown County Commissioners Agenda Posted for Monday Meeting
Brown County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of the month on Monday, December 5, at 9:00 am on the first floor of the county courthouse. The agenda is below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules...
Comments / 0