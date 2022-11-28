ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Comments / 0

Related
koxe.com

Donnie Ray English, 78, of Baird

Donnie Ray English, age 78 of Baird, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Abilene, Texas. Donnie was born on June 25, 1944 in Baird, Texas to the late Olin J. English and Rhoda Lee Pannell-English. He served in Vietnam as a soldier in the United States Army. He volunteered for many years and was a decorated volunteer for the Texas Sea Center. Donnie enjoyed spending time at his family farm and he loved his family. He was an avid fisherman and had a wonderful, fulfilling career with Xerox from which he retired.
BAIRD, TX
koxe.com

Cherry Lee, 76, of Bangs

Cherry Lee, age 76, of Bangs, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at a hospital in Dallas. It was Cherry’s wishes to be cremated. Celebration of Life for Cherry will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood. Arrangements are...
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Christine Diane Case, 62, of Early

Christine Diane Case, age 62, of Early, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7:30PM on Saturday, December 3 at Heartland Funeral Home. A memorial service for Christine will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, December 4 in the Heartland Funeral Home...
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Steven Rock Hager, 73

Steven Rock Hager passed away in Brownwood, Texas on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the age of 73. He lived a life enriched with his zest for adventure and his steady determination to never give up. Memorial services will be held at Heartland Funeral Home on December 28th at 2:30...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Ira James Banks, 60, of Brownwood

Funeral service for Ira James Banks, 60, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Abilene, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Katherine Marie Ramirez, 63, of Bangs

Funeral service for Katherine Marie Ramirez, 63 of Bangs, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, in Bangs, Texas.
BANGS, TX
koxe.com

Leland Ray Thomas, 68, of Zephyr

Leland Ray Thomas, 68, of Zephyr, Texas passed away December 1, 2022. Celebration of Leland’s life will be held in Heartland Funeral Homes Chapel, Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Leland was born November 28, 1954 in Corona, California to Nelson and Nancy Thomas. He graduated from Eagle...
ZEPHYR, TX
koxe.com

Brown County Commissioners Agenda Posted for Monday Meeting

Brown County Commissioners will hold their first meeting of the month on Monday, December 5, at 9:00 am on the first floor of the county courthouse. The agenda is below. 3. Recognition of Special Guests and Presentations. 4. Citizen Comments (All speakers will be required to adhere to the rules...

Comments / 0

Community Policy