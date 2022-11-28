Donnie Ray English, age 78 of Baird, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in Abilene, Texas. Donnie was born on June 25, 1944 in Baird, Texas to the late Olin J. English and Rhoda Lee Pannell-English. He served in Vietnam as a soldier in the United States Army. He volunteered for many years and was a decorated volunteer for the Texas Sea Center. Donnie enjoyed spending time at his family farm and he loved his family. He was an avid fisherman and had a wonderful, fulfilling career with Xerox from which he retired.

