FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cnycentral.com
Bowl season wish list: Our dream matchups for SU's final game of 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — Let the countdown to bowl season begin. From December 16th, 2022 to January 9th, 2023 fanbases will watch their team play for the final time hoping they walk off the field as a winner. For one fanbase the final game will provide a national championship and all the glory and publicity that comes with it.
Where to Watch Saturday: SU vs. Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team is on the road Saturday to take on Notre Dame. Tip-off is at Noon Saturday in South Bend, Indiana. The game can be seen on ESPN2. The highlight can be seen on NewsChannel 9.
orangefizz.net
Why Hasn’t Joson Sanon Heard from Syracuse?
Syracuse Basketball is spiraling. Not only did the Orange lose its third straight non-conference game for just the second time under Jim Boeheim and do so by 29 points, but SU still is without a commit from the recruiting circuit. That includes both 2023 and 2024. So why not look further? With Syracuse’s all-in approach this season, landing Boeheim’s “best recruiting class”, the Cuse need to prep for more than the future, rather life after their 47-year head coach. This is no speculation to when the winningest active head coach will retire, but more of a plea to look past ’23 and even ’24, and instead head into ’25, where an up-and-coming star resides.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter
Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
orangefizz.net
Syracuse Gets Criticism From ESPN Analyst
It can’t be a good sign when the color commentator goes easy on a team out of pity. That is, apparently, the exact position ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla was in Tuesday when he was behind the mic for Syracuse and Illinois. The next day, Fraschilla, a college basketball analyst...
Coach Boeheim talks to Steve Infanti about recent struggles and looking ahead to Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University Men’s Basketball coach Jim Boeheim joined Steve Infanti on the radio version of Orange Nation Thursday afternoon. Among many things, the coach touched upon the struggles of the team as of late and he looked ahead to Saturday’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend at Noon.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2023 schedule is out and missing a longtime rival
Syracuse, N.Y. — The path is set for the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team to bounce back from one of its worst seasons ever. Syracuse’s 2023 schedule features six teams that qualified for their respective conference tournaments, and four that played in the NCAA tournament, including two semifinalists and three quarterfinalists.
LaNorris Sellers has led his high school to its first state title game. ‘He’s a generational talent’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The night before Syracuse football executed a fourth-quarter comeback win over Boston College, one of its future players pulled off a similar act for his high school team. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the top recruit in SU’s 2023 recruiting class, put together a complete game for South...
New seating in the JMA Wireless Dome could be ready for 2024 football season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University is targeting the 2024 football season to have new chairback seating installed in the JMA Wireless Dome, the school’s athletic director told syracuse.com Friday morning. That date is a year later than an initial target set by another top university official last spring.
Syracuse AD: Dino Babers will stay on as coach as long as football keeps showing progress
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University athletic director John Wildhack saw progress from Syracuse football this season. The Orange finished the regular season 7-5 and is headed to its first bowl game since 2018. Though SU got to that record in what Wildhack described as a “unique” way, he said it’s all about perspective.
How To Watch Syracuse Orange Basketball Live in 2022
Syracuse Orange has been a force to be reckoned with for 133 years, and this season looks to be no
3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round
I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (November 30th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Wednesday’s events:. Varsity Boys Wrestling: Cortland vs. Auburn. The Cortland Purple Tigers defeated Auburn...
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
New movie starring former Syracuse running back to premiere at Landmark Theatre
A new movie shot starring a former Syracuse running back is set to make its world premiere at the Landmark Theatre. “No Such Thing as Loyalty 2,” written and directed by Tyrone “Tizak” Jackson, will be shown on the big screen Friday, Dec. 16 at the Landmark Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.; film starts at 8.
cnycentral.com
Food truck park, beer hall being built in Syracuse slated to open January 1st
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new food truck park and beer hall announced in June is on track to be open on January 1, 2023, according to Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Greene, primary owner of the facility. "We’re making great progress on construction and we’re hoping to open on January...
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year
Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
Fulton Native, GRB Class Of 2001 Graduate Receives Promotion In U.S. Navy
FULTON – Cory Hanson was promoted to Executive Officer, Lt Commander, of the air squadron VT-22 at the Kingsville Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas. He will become commander next year when the current commander’s tenure is over. A native of Syracuse, New York, U.S. Navy Commander Cory...
This New Hartford Restaurant Makes Newcomer Feel Like Home
The hardest part of moving far away from the place you grew up is how unfamiliar things can seem. Why do they call my "grinder" a "sub"? What do you mean there is no Publix Grocery Store here? Where is my Peppermint Stick Ice Cream?. Having left New England for...
