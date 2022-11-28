Syracuse Basketball is spiraling. Not only did the Orange lose its third straight non-conference game for just the second time under Jim Boeheim and do so by 29 points, but SU still is without a commit from the recruiting circuit. That includes both 2023 and 2024. So why not look further? With Syracuse’s all-in approach this season, landing Boeheim’s “best recruiting class”, the Cuse need to prep for more than the future, rather life after their 47-year head coach. This is no speculation to when the winningest active head coach will retire, but more of a plea to look past ’23 and even ’24, and instead head into ’25, where an up-and-coming star resides.

