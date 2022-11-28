ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cnycentral.com

Bowl season wish list: Our dream matchups for SU's final game of 2022

Syracuse, N.Y. — Let the countdown to bowl season begin. From December 16th, 2022 to January 9th, 2023 fanbases will watch their team play for the final time hoping they walk off the field as a winner. For one fanbase the final game will provide a national championship and all the glory and publicity that comes with it.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Why Hasn’t Joson Sanon Heard from Syracuse?

Syracuse Basketball is spiraling. Not only did the Orange lose its third straight non-conference game for just the second time under Jim Boeheim and do so by 29 points, but SU still is without a commit from the recruiting circuit. That includes both 2023 and 2024. So why not look further? With Syracuse’s all-in approach this season, landing Boeheim’s “best recruiting class”, the Cuse need to prep for more than the future, rather life after their 47-year head coach. This is no speculation to when the winningest active head coach will retire, but more of a plea to look past ’23 and even ’24, and instead head into ’25, where an up-and-coming star resides.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter

Well Syracuse Orange fans, we’ve finished the season at 7-5. With a few more days to go until the official announcements, let’s check The Official Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl O’Meter and see what this week’s bowl predictions show:. Bonagura: Birmingham Bowl vs Missouri Tigers. J-School...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Syracuse Gets Criticism From ESPN Analyst

It can’t be a good sign when the color commentator goes easy on a team out of pity. That is, apparently, the exact position ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla was in Tuesday when he was behind the mic for Syracuse and Illinois. The next day, Fraschilla, a college basketball analyst...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

3 Southern Tier Teams To Play In The New York State Football Championship Round

I consider our community one that is proud of its local sports scene. We have so many great sports teams in the Southern Tier. We get to enjoy both professional and amateur sports, including the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, the Rumble Ponies baseball team, college sports from Binghamton University, and SUNY Broome, plus the many various sports programs at our local high schools, and area youth leagues as well.
BINGHAMTON, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (November 30th)

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Wednesday’s events:. Varsity Boys Wrestling: Cortland vs. Auburn. The Cortland Purple Tigers defeated Auburn...
CORTLAND, NY
WIBX 950

Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Explosions Happening in Syracuse for Over a Year

Reddit is back at it again. This time about a series of "explosions" in Eastwood. Understandably, Redditors are up in arms over losing sleep due to these loud noises, but this rabbit hole goes a little deeper. There have been multiple "explosions" each night for multiple nights in a row,...
