Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
WOWT
Four men arrested in 15-year-old’s shooting death at north Omaha residence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police have arrested four men during their investigation into Wednesday night’s shooting death of a 15-year-old girl in north Omaha. Omaha Police said in a release Thursday night that they had arrested Kash Davis, 19; Jarrious Hill, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; and Latrail Washington, 20.
WOWT
Stuff the Bus: Checking in on Methodist donation locations
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
thebestmix1055.com
West Point man faces various charges
Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
WOWT
BREAKING: OPD investigating 15-year-old's homicide arrest 4 men
Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks to everyone to brought food and toy donations to our Methodist Health Stuff the Bus locations on Thursday.
WOWT
Omaha pharmacies deal with Tamiflu shortage headaches
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
WOWT
Homicide investigation underway at north Omaha residence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night at a home in north Omaha. Responding to a call that came in at 8:42 p.m., officers found shell casings in the area of 37th and Pratt Street. Officers then discovered damage from gunfire to a house. They found a person dead inside.
WOWT
Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Omaha pharmacies deal with Tamiflu shortage headaches. Updated:...
WOWT
Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
WOWT
Iowa proposes settlement for Glenwood resource center
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
KETV.com
56-year-old man identified as victim of deadly construction accident Wednesday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Authorities identified the victim of a deadly construction accident on Wednesday in Omaha. Around 11:34 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this year 66-year-old Bruce Quinn told prosecutors that he placed a string fashioned into a noose where a Black co-worker was sure to find it. The incident happened about two years ago at the Oriental Trading Company. Quinn was fired from his job and he’s...
WOWT
Stuff the Bus: Thanks Omaha for your food & toy donations!
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
fox42kptm.com
Four men arrested and charged with murder in shooting of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police say they have arrested the four men accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Synthia Elliott on Wednesday night. Kash Davis, 19, Selassie Spencer, 20, Latrail Washington, 20, and Jarrious Hill, 19, have all been charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
WOWT
Texas teen faces charges staying in Nebraska until 2023
The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community. Authorities in Iowa looking for missing newborn. Updated: 6 hours...
KETV.com
Scooters Coffee responds to resurfaced social media allegations
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha-based coffee chain Scooters is responding to a social media post that's resurfaced from nearly two years ago, yet getting sudden attention online. You may have come across the post that claimed a franchise owner didn't allow drive-thru workers to wear coats. Scooters said it was...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Dodge County authorities seek public’s help in child-enticement case
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating a vehicle they think might be involved in attempts to entice children in two communities north of Fremont. After reports of similar incidents in Nickerson and Uehling, the Sheriff’s Office issued a release asking for...
WOWT
New Douglas County Sheriff to focus on youth offender oversight
The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community. Authorities in Iowa looking for missing newborn. Updated: 2 hours...
WOWT
Omaha organization helps former criminals get smart phones
The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Stuff the Bus: Omaha food pantry says community need growing. Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community.
Comments / 0