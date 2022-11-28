ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vista, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel Nebraska

Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
WOWT

Stuff the Bus: Checking in on Methodist donation locations

The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
OMAHA, NE
thebestmix1055.com

West Point man faces various charges

Fremont police responded at 8:53 Thursday night to the 900 block of Kate Avenue in reference to a trespassing complaint. As the result of an investigation, Terry A. Slack, 50, of West Point was arrested for resisting arrest, criminal trespass, obstruction of a peace officer, disturbing the peace, public indecency and disorderly conduct.
WEST POINT, NE
WOWT

Omaha pharmacies deal with Tamiflu shortage headaches

The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Homicide investigation underway at north Omaha residence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night at a home in north Omaha. Responding to a call that came in at 8:42 p.m., officers found shell casings in the area of 37th and Pratt Street. Officers then discovered damage from gunfire to a house. They found a person dead inside.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!

The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Omaha pharmacies deal with Tamiflu shortage headaches. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month. Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail. He was formally charged...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Iowa proposes settlement for Glenwood resource center

The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Stuff the Bus: Thanks Omaha for your food & toy donations!

The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Texas teen faces charges staying in Nebraska until 2023

The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community. Authorities in Iowa looking for missing newborn. Updated: 6 hours...
ASHLAND, NE
KETV.com

Scooters Coffee responds to resurfaced social media allegations

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha-based coffee chain Scooters is responding to a social media post that's resurfaced from nearly two years ago, yet getting sudden attention online. You may have come across the post that claimed a franchise owner didn't allow drive-thru workers to wear coats. Scooters said it was...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud

LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

New Douglas County Sheriff to focus on youth offender oversight

The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community. Authorities in Iowa looking for missing newborn. Updated: 2 hours...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha organization helps former criminals get smart phones

The Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs. Stuff the Bus: Omaha food pantry says community need growing. Hundreds of families get their groceries from the food pantry, and organizers tell 6 News there is a growing need for help in our community.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy