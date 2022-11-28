Read full article on original website
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
First Responders Join Local Businesses to Stuff a Boat with ToysProject Self-SufficiencyBranchville, NJ
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Morristown Through the Years (History in Pictures)Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Amazing New Jersey Christmas Town is Like a Norman Rockwell Painting
Something April and I love to do is simply take "road trips" right here in the Garden State. Pick an event or a place of interest and then hop in the car and go. It's cost-effective and it's fun. There are so many great places for "day trips" in New Jersey and now at Christmas, it's better than ever.
advertisernewssouth.com
Local business to stuff a boat with toys
The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat at...
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
advertisernewssouth.com
Chiropractic Expert Dr. Mary Negri, D.C: Chiropractic Care and Relief of Shoulder Pain
The shoulder is a very shallow ball and socket joint which makes it naturally unstable and depends heavily on muscular support. The rotator cuff is the name of the most important group of muscles giving support and stability allowing the shoulder to function through a wide range of motion. This motion of the joint allows us to perform an amazing variety of tasks with our arms.
Rahway Dad's Sudden Death Sparks Rally For Toddler, Wife
A beloved Union County husband and father of a 2-year-old girl died suddenly of cardiac arrest at age 32. Now, Sriram's loved ones are raising money to send him home for a funeral with family members in his native India, according to a campaign page on GoFundMe. In less than...
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
Transport Yourself Into A Hallmark Movie At This NJ Christmas Village
It’s officially the holiday season and it’s about that time to cram in every single holiday-inspired activity before December 25!. I feel like everywhere you turn this time of year in New Jersey, there’s always a place to pull over that's decorated in snowmen and lights. I know we are all biased and have that one specific Christmas shop or village that they’re indebted to, but this is one I found online that you for sure need to stop by when you’re in the area.
These 2 Staten Island nurses believe IV hydration drips and vitamin shots are key to long-term health
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island nurses Daniella Aguilar and Jackie Spagnuolo, both residents of Woodrow, are strong proponents of living a heathy lifestyle. That’s why they joined forces to offer an array of hydration drips and vitamin booster shots as part of their new business “Drippin IVs,” launched in June from a space in Dr. Josiane Lederman’s Graniteville-based dermatology office.
Wayne, NJ couple cheated out of nearly $20K in ‘grandparent scam’
WAYNE — Police are again warning residents about the crime-by-phone known as the "grandparent scam," saying an elderly couple from the township was recently victimized by two New York men. In a release Wednesday, the Wayne Police Department said the residents' adult child called the authorities on Nov. 21,...
Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas
I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
N.Y. bakery opens 1st N.J. location with gelato shop
Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop is popular among Staten Islanders for its Italian and French baked goods. Garden State residents can enjoy Bruno’s, as well, with the opening of Bruno Italian Bake Shop and Gelateria in Freehold. The new bakery and soon-to-be gelato shop opened at 356 W. Main...
brownstoner.com
5 Historic Houses Shimmering With Holiday Decor to Visit This Season
If a relaxing holiday escape is in the cards, you can step back in time and get some seasonal inspiration at one of New York’s many historic sites. We’ve rounded up five houses outside of Brooklyn that have festively decked their period rooms and are offering special tours and programs.
5 magical holiday light shows in NJ that you cannot miss
Now that it’s officially the holiday season it's time to take a look at your calendars and begin planning fun activities to do with friends and family. One of my favorite winter activities has always been checking out the light shows around New Jersey. It’s almost like it’s not the holiday season without them.
advertisernewssouth.com
SCCC Foundation ‘funds the future’
It was a crisp fall evening for the 22nd annual signature fundraising event for Sussex County Community College. Funding Their Future welcomed 115 guests to Perona Farms in Sparta, NJ, on November 16. Attendees enjoyed a cocktail reception, a silent auction, and a highlight video presentation. During the evening, guests...
Crews battle 2 major fires just miles apart in Hudson County, dozens displaced
Firefighters were on the scene of two major fires in Hudson County that were less than 3 miles apart from one another.
Popular Hot Chicken Chain Is Opening Its First New Jersey Restaurant
Fried chicken is such a tasty meal, and there's a brand-new chicken spot coming to New Jersey that has my taste buds excited. New Jersey is home to some great fried chicken restaurants. This may be strange, but one of my favorite places to get fried chicken from is Acme,...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Fresh n’ Crispy! The BEST Fried Chicken in NJ is at This Family-Run Hidden Gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
