Lafayette Township, NJ

advertisernewssouth.com

Local business to stuff a boat with toys

The annual “Stuff the Boat” toy drive coordinated by Branchville business Off Shore Marine to benefit Project Self-Sufficiency’s Season of Hope Toy Drive has been launched. Area residents are encouraged to bring gift cards, funds, and new, unwrapped toys to fill a 2023 Barletta pontoon boat at...
BRANCHVILLE, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Chiropractic Expert Dr. Mary Negri, D.C: Chiropractic Care and Relief of Shoulder Pain

The shoulder is a very shallow ball and socket joint which makes it naturally unstable and depends heavily on muscular support. The rotator cuff is the name of the most important group of muscles giving support and stability allowing the shoulder to function through a wide range of motion. This motion of the joint allows us to perform an amazing variety of tasks with our arms.
94.5 PST

Transport Yourself Into A Hallmark Movie At This NJ Christmas Village

It’s officially the holiday season and it’s about that time to cram in every single holiday-inspired activity before December 25!. I feel like everywhere you turn this time of year in New Jersey, there’s always a place to pull over that's decorated in snowmen and lights. I know we are all biased and have that one specific Christmas shop or village that they’re indebted to, but this is one I found online that you for sure need to stop by when you’re in the area.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

These 2 Staten Island nurses believe IV hydration drips and vitamin shots are key to long-term health

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island nurses Daniella Aguilar and Jackie Spagnuolo, both residents of Woodrow, are strong proponents of living a heathy lifestyle. That’s why they joined forces to offer an array of hydration drips and vitamin booster shots as part of their new business “Drippin IVs,” launched in June from a space in Dr. Josiane Lederman’s Graniteville-based dermatology office.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas

I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December. Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example. On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m....
FLEMINGTON, NJ
brownstoner.com

5 Historic Houses Shimmering With Holiday Decor to Visit This Season

If a relaxing holiday escape is in the cards, you can step back in time and get some seasonal inspiration at one of New York’s many historic sites. We’ve rounded up five houses outside of Brooklyn that have festively decked their period rooms and are offering special tours and programs.
TARRYTOWN, NY
advertisernewssouth.com

SCCC Foundation ‘funds the future’

It was a crisp fall evening for the 22nd annual signature fundraising event for Sussex County Community College. Funding Their Future welcomed 115 guests to Perona Farms in Sparta, NJ, on November 16. Attendees enjoyed a cocktail reception, a silent auction, and a highlight video presentation. During the evening, guests...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ

