Read full article on original website
NYB
4d ago
Nice to see that they investigated both sides of the event, unlike what they did to the elderly in Altona, Illinois. Then our video with sound evidence of innocence was ignored, denied, manipulated, suppressed and even used to incriminate!
Reply(2)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
15-year-old male charged after burglarizing Greenwood Coins
Galesburg Police on Sunday, November 27th, responded to Greenwood Coins in the 1200 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a burglary. Officers met with the business owner who advised that someone broke-out the northernmost window on the east side of the building. Taken from the business were numerous sleeves of coins and paper currency. Initially, the business owner estimated $3,000 – $5,000 was taken. Officers reviewed a security video of a male subject who came into the business earlier on Saturday to exchange some coins. The male subject – a 15-year-old – could be seen breaking the window and entering the business. Officers then responded to the teen’s home and met with his mother. The teen’s mother told police the boy had an excessive amount of money recently – he gave out money to family and friends and made a social media post holding a stack of money. The 15-year-old was transported to the Public Safety Building where he admitted to the break-in. The teen was in possession of several coins from the robbery. The teen had already spent a good portion of the money but returned what he had left. He was charged with four counts of Burglary.
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million
Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced in connection to gunfire incident at Daisy Dooks Gentlemen Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Nov. 28 to 57 months, or four years and nine months; in prison for possessing ammunition as a felon. Brandon Scott Hagedorn, 26, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after the prison sentence, according to a media release.
GPD responds to a residential burglary and an attempted vehicle burglary on Nov. 26th
Galesburg Police on Saturday, November 26th around 8:40pm responded to a residential burglary in the 200 block of Lombard Street. Officers met with a 73-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman who said they returned home to find their front door had been kicked in. The couple discovered over $1,200 in cash was missing as well as the woman’s wallet – taken from her purse in the kitchen. The two couldn’t name a potential suspect for police. The incident remains under investigation.
Davenport man sentenced in connection to April 2021 Daisy Dooks shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been sentenced to prison in connection to a shooting at Davenport's Daisy Dooks Gentlemen's Club shooting, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa. 26-year-old Brandon Scott Hagedorn of Davenport was sentenced to 57...
KWQC
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes. Chandelor Amos, 20, is charged with theft, 2nd-degree, and is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to county records. On Friday at 4:44 p.m., Davenport Police received a report about...
KWQC
Man charged with assaulting East Moline officer found unfit for trial
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline man charged with critically injuring East Moline Sgt. William Lind has been found unfit to stand trial. Adrian Ward Rogers, 52, will be in the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services where he will undergo treatment. A review hearing...
ourquadcities.com
QC gang member sentenced to prison
A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges. Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.
Galesburg man charged with DUI after hit-an-run accident; Cambridge man charged with DUI after striking a vehicle at Yemm Chevrolet
Galesburg Police late Saturday afternoon, November 26th, responded to the area of Farnham Street and East Main for a report of a hit-and-run accident. Officers caught up with the suspect vehicle on Silver Street and made contact with the driver: a 24-year-old Galesburg man. The man told police he was driving “west” on Farnham street – a street that runs north-south – and that he was hit in the front by another vehicle that was on Main Street. The man said the other vehicle did not stop at the light, according to police reports. The man was emitting an alcoholic odor, spoke with a “thick tongue” and appeared agitated and impatient. The man denied being under the influence of anything illegal. He agreed to submit a blood sample and openly admitted to officers he drank the day before and smoked cannabis earlier that day. Officers located two alcoholic beverages inside the man’s vehicle, and a receipt for alcohol that was purchased approximately six minutes before the crash. The man was eventually transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with DUI.
Male and female wanted after stealing from Mendards and shoving employees
Back on Wednesday, November 9th, Galesburg Police responded to Menards for a retail theft that had occurred. Officers met with store employees who said a white female had placed unpaid items inside her purse and attempted to leave the store. The woman was accompanied by another female and a male subject who both check-out without incident. A 40-year-old female employee approached the 38-year-old woman and asked to see inside her purse, to which the female suspect began yelling and pushing the female employee out the door. A 57-year-old male employee then went to intervene and the 47-year-old male suspect began pushing the male employee. The two females and the male then departed the store. On Wednesday, November 23rd, store employees were able to send Galesburg Police video of the incident including a list of the items stolen which included a pair of pliers, cable cutters, a power pad, and wireless earbuds. The value of the items stolen is just less than $68. The 47-year-old male suspect is facing charges of Aggravated Battery in a Public Place. The 38-year-old female suspect is facing charges of Aggravated Battery in a Public Place and Retail Theft.
After two weekend car thefts in Geneseo, police remind the community to lock their cars
GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo Police Department is sending out a warning after a rash of car thefts. One theft involved a Chevrolet Silverado, which was stolen on the west side of town. Police recovered the vehicle. Another theft involved a Ford Fusion, which was last seen in Rock...
6 injured in Princeton UTV crash, 2 airlifted
PRINCETON, Iowa — Six people have been injured in a UTV accident that happened Thursday night in Princeton. The Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the area of the 16500 block of 257th Street in Princeton, Iowa, for a report of a single-vehicle accident. The investigation...
Galesburg man and two teens charged with mob action and more
Galesburg Police on Wednesday afternoon, November 23rd, were dispatched to the 1500 block of McKnight Street in regards to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival to the area, police observed a black male subject running across a large open field. The 24-year-old male parolee was detained near Berrien Street Housing. Back on McKnight Street, a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male were both taken into custody. The Knox County Housing Authority had the entire incident on video. The three males, while wearing ski masks, approach the passenger side of a vehicle and an altercation of some kind takes place with the passenger. The driver and passenger then drive off, and the three males run to a residence, then to another residence, before police arrive. A female witness in the second residence said the three were attempting to hide a firearm. The two teens were transported to the Mary Davis Home. The 14-year-old was charged with Mob Action and Criminal Trespassing on State Land. The 15-year-old was charged with Mob Action. The 24-year-old man was charged with Mob Action, Criminal Trespassing, Resisting, a Knox County warrant, and an In-State warrant from IDOC.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
1470 WMBD
Death investigation underway following grisly discovery
PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
1470 WMBD
Victim identified in fatal accident near Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman who was hit by an SUV while she tried to cross the street near the Peoria Civic Center likely died instantly. That’s according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who says he pronounced Jayne English, 77, dead at the scene of the accident Wednesday near the drop-off lane of the Peoria Civic Center.
khqa.com
Juvenile life-flighted to hospital after Hancock County crash
CARTHAGE, Ill. (KHQA) — One of two juveniles involved in a vehicle crash in Hancock County on Thursday had to be life-flighted to a hospital for treatment. Around 7:39 a.m., emergency crews responded to a wreck on County Road 1600 East at County Road 1200 North where a Dodge Ram had left the roadway and entered a ditch, according to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.
KWQC
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
KWQC
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
Suspect in multiple package thefts sought by Davenport Police.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Peoria car crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman has been pronounced dead resulting from a vehicle collision at Orange Prairie Road and Rt 150. Peoria Police responded to the site of the accident just before 4:30 Wednesday after a report that a car had rolled over and ejected a passenger. Orange Prairie...
WGIL - Galesburg's news
Galesburg, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT
Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.http://www.wgil.com
Comments / 5