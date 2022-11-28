Read full article on original website
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Jennifer Garner & Daughter Violet, 17, Stun At Joe Biden’s State Dinner In Matching Black Dresses
Jennifer Garner and daughter Violet, 17, stunned as they twinned in black dresses for Joe Biden’s State Dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron. The actress, 50, opted for a classic Ralph Lauren number paired with patent leather platform shoes, while Ben Affleck‘s oldest child went with an ankle length dress with a flared out skirt. December 1st also marks Violet’s 17th birthday.
Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?
Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
NME
Haim “at a loss for words” after Stevie Nicks dedicates ‘Hallelujah’ to Christine McVie
Haim have said they are “at a loss for words” after Fleetwood Mac‘s Stevie Nicks dedicated their song ‘Hallelujah‘ to Christine McVie who died yesterday (November 30). The track featured on Haim’s 2020 album ‘Women In Music Pt. III‘, which Alana Haim wrote in memory...
NME
Doja Cat calls out people questioning her “Blackness”
Doja Cat has criticised the people who question her “Blackness”. The Los Angeles pop/rap star – who was born to a white Jewish mother and a Black South African father – addressed claims that she didn’t grow up with any Black influences in a new cover interview with Dazed.
This Clip Of Good Morning America Hosts T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Backstage Has Resurfaced And People Have A Lot Of Thoughts
Following news of their alleged affair, people are having a field day with the clip.
NME
Christine McVie, 1943-2022: an eternal songbird
The songbird keeps singing. In the immortal grooves of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’, one of the best-selling and best-respected albums of all time, the immaculate songwriting and crystalline voice of Christine McVie, who died yesterday (November 30) aged 79, is a thread of purity and stability cutting through the album’s emotional maelstrom and set to endure for generations. And woven deep into the fabric of modern pop and electronica are the sublime textures of her 1980s masterpieces ‘Everywhere’ and ‘Little Lies’, effectively the bedrocks of the ‘80s revivalism which has set the tone for so much 21st century music.
NME
‘White Noise’ review: don’t miss this darkly funny family drama starring Adam Driver
A film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s great post-modern novel has been in the works for years. Men In Black’s Barry Sonnenfeld, The Simpsons’ James L. Brooks, and Hamlet director Michael Almereyda have all attached their names to canned attempts at adapting his satirical 1985 novel White Noise before Noah Baumbach finally succeeded. In a way, it’s easy to see why – it’s an astoundingly difficult piece of fiction to translate to the screen. The novel’s events span an entire surreal year in the life of professor Jack Gladney and his family, exploring rampant consumerism, the increasing dominance of technology, huge-scale disasters, unknown airborne chemicals causing unspecified diseases, ecological disaster, and rogue drugs to take the fearful sting out of death itself, peddled by a person (and also composite) called Mr Grey. Though plane-crashes and mysterious deaths punctuate the story, watched with grim fascination, the biggest disaster of all is the ominously titled Airborne Toxic Event. The huge black plume is potentially fatal, causing early symptoms such as sweaty palms, nausea, and a sense of déjà vu. It also forces Jack and his wife Babette to directly confront their shared fears of death – and sheds incisive light on the spectacle and artifice of modern life.
No Season 3 for 'Los Espookys' on HBO
HBO has canceled its horror-comedy, "Los Espookys," after two seasons.
Nick Cannon Gave A Health Update To Fans After Coming Down With Pneumonia
"I promised myself I would never be back at this place again..."
Prince Harry Dons Full Spider-Man Costume For Message to Bereaved Kids
Prince Harry donned a full Spider-Man suit to wish a Merry Christmas to the children of parents who died serving in the British Armed Forces. The video was part of a holiday party put on by Scotty’s Little Soldiers, a charity for bereaved military children, in which the children had to complete challenges and defeat villains. His face completely covered by the superhero mask, Harry told the children: “It can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents. But I am here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun.” “So go out there and have the best time,” he said, before pulling up his mask and adding: “Merry Christmas.” The prince has a longstanding relationship with the charity, noting that he, too, lost a parent as a child. In 2019, he delivered a Christmas message to the youngsters in a full Santa outfit.Read it at The Daily Mail
NME
What time is ‘Firefly Lane’ season two part one released on Netflix?
Firefly Lane is set to return for its second and final season in December. Created by Maggie Friedman (Witches Of East End) and based on the book by Kristin Hannah, the US drama series follows the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s through to adulthood in the early 2000s.
Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Twin In Black In London Where She’s Filming New Movie: Rare Photos
Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden looked every inch the loved-up couple as they were spotted leaving a romantic dinner in London on Friday, Dec. 3. The A-list actress, 50, and the Good Charlotte bandmember, 43, twinned in black as they held hands for the rare date night. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Raddix, are currently in London as Cameron is filming a project for her big Hollywood comeback!
NME
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
NBC orders more 'Lopez vs. Lopez'
NBC has announced it picked up an additional nine episodes of its freshman sitcom, "Lopez vs Lopez."
NME
‘Slow Horses’ season two review: TV’s best spy show hits new heights
Gary Oldman’s cranky spy Jackson Lamb is back, and he’s as scruffy, sarcastic and sweary as ever. “I wanna know who this fucker is and where he fackin’ went!” he roars to his weary team of MI5 rejects in Slow Horses season two, hair uncombed, teeth uncleaned and Columbo-mac very much unwashed. “Yeah, sorry about that, it lingered,” he tells an MI5 admin assistant later on, his farts causing just as much trouble now as they did in season one.
NME
Fans react to ‘Cocaine Bear’ trailer: “How can you not buy a ticket?!”
The first trailer for Cocaine Bear has been released, with fans sharing their excitement. Based on the true story from 1985 of a black bear who ingested a duffle bag of cocaine and went on a killing spree, the film was directed by Elizabeth Banks. “This is EXACTLY the tone...
NME
When is ‘His Dark Materials’ season three coming out?
His Dark Materials is set to return for a third and final season in December across BBC iPlayer and HBO Max. Based on the final novel in Philip Pullman’s book trilogy, The Amber Spyglass, the third season picks up following Lyra’s (Dafne Keen) abduction at the hands of her mother Marisa Coulter (Ruth Wilson), as Will (Amir Wilson) continues his attempt to save her.
NME
‘Emancipation’ review: Will Smith’s first post-slap role is an Oscar-worthy thriller
A year since he served up an Oscar-winning ace, starring in Williams sisters tennis drama King Richard, Will Smith is back. Normally, an actor’s next role following an Academy triumph would be greeted like a homecoming. But after Smith’s on-camera assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars, feelings might be different towards his new movie Emancipation. Smith has even admitted as much, saying he “completely understands” if audiences give it a miss.
