seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Board of Public Works to Discuss City Parks Wall and Floor Coatings
There is only one meeting on the calendar for today in the City of Manitowoc. The Board of Public Works will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 p.m. today. They will start by taking bids for coating walls and floors at city parks before looking over change orders. They...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Looking for New Member of the MPU Commission
The City of Manitowoc is looking for someone to fill a position on the Manitowoc Public Utilities Commission. According to the Finance Committee Chairman and Alderman Jim Brey, the Commission needs another individual to fill the remainder of a five-year term which was previously filled by former commissioner Dave Luckow.
seehafernews.com
Flags Ordered At Half Staff To Honor Former County Board Supervisor
Manitowoc County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer has ordered county flags to be flown at half-staff on December 5th for former County Board Supervisor Ken Swade. He passed away on November 29th at the age of 83. Swade was appointed to the County Board on June 15th, 1993, and served until April...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Utilities Begins Community Solar Program
Manitowoc Public Utilities is getting into the solar business with the Community Solar Program. “What we are going to do is, work with a developer to build a one thousand kilowatt solar facility in the City,” David England a Power Supply Analyst with MPU told Seehafer News. There is...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Banks Compete for the Benefit of the Salvation Army
Banks and credit unions in Sheboygan County are squaring off to help support the Salvation Army of Sheboygan County. Nine financial institutions are partaking in the annual Battle of the Banks and Credit Unions on Wednesday, December 7th, to help raise money for the local organization. Partaking in this year’s...
seehafernews.com
Mishicot Business Association to Host 13th Annual Christmas in the Village Saturday
The Christmas spirit will be flowing throughout the Village of Mishicot on Saturday. Starting at 9:00 a.m., the Mishicot Business Association is hosting its 13th annual Christmas in the Village celebration with numerous local businesses. Mittens will be given away at participating stores, banks, bars, and businesses, and a drawing...
seehafernews.com
Discover Mystery At Point Beach Series Saturday
There is going to be a Book Reading and Signing this Saturday morning (December 3rd) at Before N After Market Place in downtown Manitowoc. Local authors Kate Jungwirth and Debby Erdmann will be reading from their newest book in the “Mystery at Point Beach” series: “Haunted Hemlock; a Christmas edition”.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court to Hear Discipline Case Involving the Green Bay Police Department
A disciplinary case in the Green Bay Police Department is headed to the State Supreme Court. This is the third time the case of Police Detective Andrew Weiss will be in court. Weiss was disciplined by the department after he allegedly used his girlfriend’s phone to provide details of two sexual assault cases on which he was assigned to someone outside of the Department.
seehafernews.com
Department of Public Instruction Releases Report Cards, MPSD Score Falls from Previous School Year
The Wisconsin Department of Instruction recently issued 2021-22 Report Cards on school districts around the state. Of local interest, the report shows that seven of nine schools in the MPSD “met or exceeded” expectations last school year. The local district posted an overall score of 59.1, down seven-tenths...
seehafernews.com
Newton Collision Technician Earns National Award
An ASE Certified Collision Repair Technician from Newton has received a national award. Brian Toltzmann, who is a welding and hands-on skills development instructor for I-CAR in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was honored with a national achievement award as the I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year.
seehafernews.com
New Coffee Shop To Open On North Eighth Street in Manitowoc
A corner property that once housed a gas station and in more recent years, an auto repair shop on Manitowoc’s northeast side, has been transformed into a new business. Retro Eighth Coffee and Acai is expected to begin serving customers soon, possibly as early as Saturday (December 3rd). Seehafer...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Continues Christmas Tree Ship Tradition This Weekend
The Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc is ready for the holiday season and will be hosting an event on Saturday. The Annual Christmas Tree Ship Day will kick off at 9:30 a.m., with the Sub Pub opening up 15 minutes later to sell hot chocolate and coffee. Then at 10:00,...
seehafernews.com
Christmas In The Mansion Exhibit Now Open
An annual celebration of Christmas and the craftsmanship of local volunteers is currently on display daily at the Rahr West in Manitowoc. Christmas in the Mansion “highlights the unique architectural style of the Victorian era. The historic Vilas-Rahr mansion is “beautifully decorated for the holidays by a fantastic group...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Charged in Young Girl’s Death Still Needs an Attorney
The man charged with the death of a five-year-old girl in Green Bay still needs an attorney. 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter is facing charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Neglecting a Child Causing Death, and Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon. Despite charges being filed on November 10th, an attorney...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed a Week in Review
– The Kiel Police Department honored a fallen hometown man over the weekend. Click here to learn more about Officer Steven Nothem II. – The Lakeshore Wind Ensemble is ready to spread some Christmas cheer this weekend. Click here to learn more about their “Festival of Christmas” concert.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Robert A. Wordell, 29, Manitowoc, possess firearm-convicted of a felony on 6/8/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, $250 fine plus costs, total $843 to be paid by 01-30-2023 or 17 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor. Scott L. Heffelfinger, 51,...
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac Meth Ring Busted, 10 Charged
Ten people are facing charges after local, state, and federal authorities busted a meth ring in Fond du Lac. D.A. Eric Toney yesterday said the months-long investigation ended a drug ring that sold over $1 million worth of meth in and around Fond du Lac. Seven of the ten are...
seehafernews.com
Maribel Man Accused of Fleeing Law Enforcement Appears For Bail Hearing
Bail is set at $2,000 recognizance for a 25-year-old Maribel man for allegedly fleeing police yesterday afternoon. Tony Joe Brantmeier is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an officer. Brantmeier, whose records show that he was out on bail on a previous legal matter, was spotted leaving the Probation and Parole...
seehafernews.com
Kaukauna Homicide Suspect Claims She Was A Human Trafficking Victim
One of the two people charged in a Kaukauna homicide says she shouldn’t be held responsible. Tanya Stammer is telling the court that she was a coerced victim of human trafficking, and thus should not be found guilty for her role in the death of Brian Porsche last year.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Starbucks Unionizes
Workers at a Starbucks store in Green Bay have unionized. The employees at the coffee chain located at Main Street and Auto Plaza Way voted 12-8 to join Chicago & Midwest Regional Joint Board of Workers United. In a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and local management, the local...
