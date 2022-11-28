“Nasty music for nice people.” Other Half aren’t wrong with their appraisal of themselves, although they miss out that it’s also nasty music by nice people – often sounding pissed off and fed up, but not unpleasantly so. Like the rest of us, the likeable Norwich trio are just done with the bullshit of the here and now. On their brilliant second album, they’ve made something to scream about it to together.

