Childhood Trauma Highly Prevalent in People With PNES
New research shows people with psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) have higher rates of childhood trauma of all types compared with people with epilepsy. People with psychogenic nonepileptic seizures (PNES) appear to have higher rates of childhood trauma compared with people with epilepsy, according to a new report published in Epilepsia.
FDA Approves First Fecal Transplant Therapy for Prevention of CDI Recurrence
Ferring’s Rebyota, a novel first-in-class microbiota-based live biotherapeutic, has been approved by the FDA for the prevention of recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in individuals 18 years and older, following antibiotic treatment for recurrent CDI. Ferring’s Rebyota (fecal microbiota, live-jslm) was approved by the FDA yesterday for the...
Dr Kristen Ciombor on Precision Medicine Approaches in Colorectal Cancer
Kristen K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, spoke on the need for precision medicine approaches in colorectal cancer. There is a need for precision medicine approaches in colorectal cancer, said Kristen K. Ciombor, MD, MSCI, associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University, speaking at an Institute for Value Based Medicine® meeting.
Patient Goals in Treatment of LN
Jorge Larranaga, MD: The goals of therapy for patients with lupus nephritis have changed over time. Based on the MAINTAIN trial in 2016, we know protein reduction is critical for long-term renal outcome. Therefore, prompt diagnosis, biopsies, and therapeutic interventions are important for these patients in focusing on reducing proteinuria, obtaining a bland urinalysis, and trying to get the urine PCR [protein-creatinine ratio] less than 700 mg/g, depending on what you read, or less than 500 mg/g, depending on the study.
Kidney Failure–Free Survival Increased With ACE, SGLT2 Inhibitors
Treatment with an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE0 inhibitor/angiotensin receptor blocker and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor combination demonstrated better outcomes in kidney failure. Patients with albuminuric chronic kidney disease (CKD) had increased kidney failure–free survival when receiving a combination of angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors/angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) and sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors,...
Systematic Review Highlights Inconsistent Evidence on Role of Diet in RA Risk
Generally, the studies suggested a decreased risk of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) associated with fish and vegetable consumption, as well as Mediterranean-style diets, although the researchers noted that these studies used varying methods and had varying results. Researchers are highlighting the need for more clarity on how different eating habits affect...
End-of-life Care in Multiple Myeloma Still Requires Fine-Tuning, Despite Improvements
Thirteen years of population-based data highlight substantial rates of aggressive end-of-life care and disparities in care within a publicly funded health care system in Ontario, Canada. Although outcomes for patients with multiple myeloma (MM) have improved in recent years due to advances in treatment, there is a need to optimize...
Gastrointestinal Biopsy May Determine Risk of Neurodegenerative Disease
People with a gastrointestinal biopsy of normal mucosa or nonspecific inflammation were shown to be at increased risk of Alzheimer disease and Parkinson disease. A gastrointestinal (GI) biopsy of normal mucosa or nonspecific inflammation may increase risk of Alzheimer disease (AD) and Parkinson disease (PD), according to study findings published in European Journal of Neurology.
From Cancer Prevention to Treatment: Underpinning the Advances, Challenges to Democratizing Precision Oncology
Evidence-Based Oncology, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 8. Coverage from the Institute for Value-Based Medicine® event in Nashville, Tennessee, held November 17, 2022. The event was held in partnership with Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Precision oncology has long influenced the management of common and rare cancers, in which stage of...
Risk Factors and Comorbidities Impacting Patients With COPD
Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® program titled “Medication Management Considerations in COPD.” My name is Jeff Dunn. I’m the chief clinical officer at Cooperative Benefits Group. We’re a transparent pass-through PBM [pharmacy benefit manager] in Salt Lake City, Utah. Joining me in this discussion are my colleagues Dr Courtney Crim, a clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine [in Raleigh, North Carolina] and a pharmaceutical and biotech consultant; Dr Reynold Panettieri Jr., a vice chancellor for translational medicine and science director at Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine and Science, a professor of medicine at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and emeritus professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; and Mr Mike Hess, a respiratory therapist and a senior director of public outreach and education at the COPD Foundation.
Post Hoc Analysis of IMPACT Trial Finds Triplet Regimen Effective in COPD
The findings suggest that treatment with fluticasone furoate (FF)/umeclidinium (UMEC)/vilanterol (VI) led to improvements and had a similar safety profile to both FF/VI and UMEC/VI regardless of patient chronic mucus hypersecretion status at baseline. Baseline chronic mucus hypersecretion (CMH) status did not have an impact on patient response to the...
BMI Implicated in Glucocorticoid Insensitivity in CRSwNP
The investigators of this study compared outcomes between patients who had eosinophilic or noneosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) by comparing the influence of body mass index (BMI) on each disease subtype. Novel data show how body mass index (BMI) may contribute to adverse outcomes by way of glucocorticoid...
Multimorbidity May Increase Risk, Duration of Hospitalization for Patients With RA
With 60% to 75% of patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) developing other long-term conditions throughout their lifetime, the researchers underscored the importance of using multimorbidity in risk stratification of patients with RA based on their findings. Having additional long-term conditions puts patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) at a higher risk...
Patients With COVID-19 More Likely to Experience New-Onset Diabetes
A review including nearly 40 million total participants showed a statistically significant positive association between infection with COVID-19 and risk of type 1 or type 2 diabetes. Following SARS-CoV-2 infection, individuals of all ages and genders had a higher incidence and relative risk (RR) of being diagnosed with either type...
Pathological Neutrophil Migration in Cirrhosis Linked to Increased Risk of AEs
A more-developed version of the assay used in this study may help manage patients with acute decompensation of liver cirrhosis or acute-on-chronic liver failure before liver transplantation. Patients with liver cirrhosis with pathological neutrophil migration may be at higher risk of developing adverse outcomes, according to a study published in...
Promoting Healthier Grocery Purchases in Participants With Type 2 Diabetes
Giving patients who have or who may be at risk of type 2 diabetes default grocery orders with nutritional value promoted healthier foodstuff purchases. Grocery store purchases had a higher nutritional value when patients with type 2 diabetes (T2D) were given default grocery store orders based on a predetermined diet, a study published in Obesity shows.
Drivers of Health Care Utilization in Patients With LN
Jorge Larranaga, MD: There are many issues involved in seeing patients with lupus disease. Many patients experience delay in care for multiple reasons, including socioeconomic status, insurance, young age, and not seeking attention until it’s too late. But there are some data from Medicaid years ago that say that 1 of 8 patients with lupus nephritis are seen in a hospital setting in a very critical state with rapidly progressive crescentic renal diseases. This has suggested that there’s poor, inadequate interactive collaborative management and transitions of patients’ care among physicians and hospitals.
Increasing Rates of Obesity Contribute to Breathlessness Symptoms
Global health policy should consider the impact of breathlessness symptoms in adults when addressing increasing rates of obesity, according to a recent study. A recent Australian study, published in Respirology, aimed to determine the extent that obesity contributes to breathlessness, finding that around a quarter of breathlessness symptoms in adults could be contributed to obesity.
What We’re Reading: COVID-19 Misinformation on Twitter; Public Health Improvement Grant; Alzheimer Drug Shows Promise
As of November 23, Twitter is no longer enforcing its COVID-19 misinformation policy; CDC awards more than $3 billion to strengthen the public health infrastructure and workforce; lecanemab appears to slow the spread of Alzheimer disease but is linked to multiple adverse events, symptoms, and deaths. Twitter Stops Enforcing COVID-19...
