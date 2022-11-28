Jeffrey D. Dunn, PharmD, MBA: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® program titled “Medication Management Considerations in COPD.” My name is Jeff Dunn. I’m the chief clinical officer at Cooperative Benefits Group. We’re a transparent pass-through PBM [pharmacy benefit manager] in Salt Lake City, Utah. Joining me in this discussion are my colleagues Dr Courtney Crim, a clinical associate professor of medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine [in Raleigh, North Carolina] and a pharmaceutical and biotech consultant; Dr Reynold Panettieri Jr., a vice chancellor for translational medicine and science director at Rutgers Institute for Translational Medicine and Science, a professor of medicine at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and emeritus professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; and Mr Mike Hess, a respiratory therapist and a senior director of public outreach and education at the COPD Foundation.

