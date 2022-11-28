SI Swimsuit Model Brooks Nader Reveals Embarrassing First Date Story

She married the lucky guy, Billy Haire, despite the messy incident involving sushi.

Brooks Nader. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader got candid about her most embarrassing first date story, and she just happens to be married to the lucky guy now.

Billy Haire, vice president of digital sales and partnerships for The Arena Group, invited Nader to Bond Street Sushi in New York, and the 26-year-old showed up 20 minutes late. But that’s not the worst part.

“I ate like my first bite of sushi—he already had everything ordered—and I sprinted to the bathroom and I was projectile vomiting everywhere,” she recalled. “Because I got really sick, I had a stomach disease that I didn’t know about.”

Nader has been featured in the SI Swimsuit Issue every year since she was discovered through Swim Search in 2019.

“The waitress went back to the table and said, ‘Your date’s in the bathroom having a really rough time,’” Nader explained. “Didn’t specify throw up or what it was. Then I sprinted out of the date and he thought that I just didn’t like him, and that was my way of getting out of it.

“But I did like him at the time, and I do now. There were many dates after that—he was totally hooked after I sprinted out throwing up.”

Nader and Haire got married on Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Mary’s Church in New Orleans, a cathedral that was built in 1727. She wore a gorgeous strapless gown from Pronovias featuring a dramatic mermaid silhouette and a button-detailing down the back.

Her whole family was there when Nader said yes to the dress.

“My dad came to the dress fitting, which was so special to have him there for that process,” she told Brides . “The girls were making jokes about who was going to shed the first tear. When I came out in the dress, my dad ‘fainted’ when he saw me. I knew it was the right dress!”

